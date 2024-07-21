Sydney played out Sunday's loss to Brisbane with two players off injured and another hobbling, leaving coach John Longmire pleased with his side's effort

Tom Papley is helped off the field by a trainer during round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY not only lost its third match from four starts on Sunday to rampaging Brisbane, but has fresh injury concerns with Dane Rampe, Tom Papley and possibly Will Hayward.

The Swans were gallant in the two-point defeat, overturning a 22-point quarter-time deficit and leading three separate times in the final term before falling just short.

They had to play the second half without Rampe (calf) and Papley (ankle), while Hayward looked hobbled with a leg injury, but played the match out.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 07:23 Full post-match, R19: Lions Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round 19’s match against Sydney

06:12 Full post-match, R19: Swans Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 19’s match against Brisbane

03:15 Last two mins: Late stunner sees Lions surge past Swans The thrilling final moments between Brisbane and Sydney in round 19

07:13 Highlights: Brisbane v Sydney The Lions and Swans clash in round 19

00:46 Ah Chee’s amazing match-winning major Callum Ah Chee slots an incredible goal to put the Lions in front as the Gabba goes wild

00:39 Gabba erupts as McCluggage magic strikes twice Hugh McCluggage delivers two crucial goals in quick succession to ignite the Brisbane faithful

00:51 Swans feel full injury toll in brutal term Sydney gets thrown multiple headaches in the second quarter with Will Hayward, Dane Rampe and Tom Papley all hurt

00:39 Ladder leaders turn up heat with two stunners Luke Parker and Errol Gulden sink two absolute rippers as the Swans start to flex their muscles

00:33 Swans suffer big blow with Papley injuring ankle Sydney gets hit with a massive injury concern as Tom Papley is forced out of the game after hurting his ankle

00:41 Sydney hits back with Adams in attack Taylor Adams creates something out of nothing in the forward line to finish superbly on the left

00:33 Red-hot Rayner can’t be stopped in full flight Cam Rayner bursts through with pace and slots a beauty to continue his side’s hot start

00:33 Joe show dazzles early with outrageous opener Joe Daniher somehow manages to land this stunning effort to get the Lions off to a cracking start

Despite the loss, Sydney remain clear ladder leaders with five rounds remaining and coach John Longmire had nothing but praise for his men.

"I'm just really proud of our players," Longmire said.

"To have a contest like that and you lose near-on three players early in the game, I thought was an outstanding effort by our players, absolutely outstanding.

"Sometimes you come off games and you're really disappointed because of how you played and your effort wasn't up to the level, but I couldn't say that about our players today."

Longmire was unsure of the severity of the injuries to Papley and Rampe, simply saying they were "serious enough" to have them taken from the field.

LIONS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

The setbacks come in the same week that Justin McInerney (knee) and James Rowbottom (cheekbone) were also ruled out, while captain Callum Mills had to be rested after his return game with soreness.

Sydney's coach felt the warm conditions and playing with one less on the bench for the second half eventually took its toll.

It was the third time the Swans had lost by less than a goal in the past month, following defeats at the hands of Fremantle and St Kilda.

"We had shots at goal and missed them in two of those games," Longmire said.

"Every story is a bit different. Today we were undermanned, had a crack and kept on counter-punching. It would be great to win two of those, but we haven't."

Although the Swans were undermanned during the second half, Brisbane's win was still full of merit, after it trailed by 15 points at the last change.

Coach Chris Fagan said his team's seventh consecutive win, in what he described as a "finals-like game", told him plenty about what he had to work with.

"It does a lot for the culture of your footy club, just that resilience to hang in there and never give up," Fagan said.

"Not that we've ever been a team that's given up, it just reinforces that.

"It showed an incredibly strong will to win and a strong mindset.

"Things hadn't gone our way since the first quarter, so to turn it around like that is a great sign."