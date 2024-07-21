The match review is in for Saturday's round 19 games

Liam Ryan reacts during round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

WEST Coast's Liam Ryan and Collingwood defender Brayden Maynard have avoided suspensions.

Ryan caught St Kilda's Liam Stocker high during the Eagles' heavy loss to the Saints at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

The Match Review Officer looked at the incident but said Ryan did not elect to bump, with no further action taken.

Maynard can accept a $3,750 fine with an early plea for striking Jack Ginnivan during the Magpies' heavy loss to Hawthorn.

The Pie was one of seven players fined for incidents stemming from Saturday's games.

Port Adelaide gun Zak Butters was fined twice after the Power's win over Richmond.