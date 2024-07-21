Callum Ah Chee celebrates a goal during round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IT TOOK every final second of play, but Brisbane has outlasted Sydney by two points in a gripping Sunday afternoon contest at the Gabba to solidify itself as a premiership fancy.



Trailing by 15 points entering the final quarter, the Lions kicked four goals to two to win their seventh straight game, 11.13 (79) to 11.11 (77) in front of 33,924 delighted home fans.



In one of the most engrossing contests of the season, there were five lead changes in the fourth term before Cal Ah Chee's brilliant left foot snap settled the result with three minutes remaining.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 07:23 Full post-match, R19: Lions Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round 19’s match against Sydney

06:12 Full post-match, R19: Swans Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 19’s match against Brisbane

03:15 Last two mins: Late stunner sees Lions surge past Swans The thrilling final moments between Brisbane and Sydney in round 19

07:13 Highlights: Brisbane v Sydney The Lions and Swans clash in round 19

00:46 Ah Chee’s amazing match-winning major Callum Ah Chee slots an incredible goal to put the Lions in front as the Gabba goes wild

00:39 Gabba erupts as McCluggage magic strikes twice Hugh McCluggage delivers two crucial goals in quick succession to ignite the Brisbane faithful

00:51 Swans feel full injury toll in brutal term Sydney gets thrown multiple headaches in the second quarter with Will Hayward, Dane Rampe and Tom Papley all hurt

00:39 Ladder leaders turn up heat with two stunners Luke Parker and Errol Gulden sink two absolute rippers as the Swans start to flex their muscles

00:33 Swans suffer big blow with Papley injuring ankle Sydney gets hit with a massive injury concern as Tom Papley is forced out of the game after hurting his ankle

00:41 Sydney hits back with Adams in attack Taylor Adams creates something out of nothing in the forward line to finish superbly on the left

00:33 Red-hot Rayner can’t be stopped in full flight Cam Rayner bursts through with pace and slots a beauty to continue his side’s hot start

00:33 Joe show dazzles early with outrageous opener Joe Daniher somehow manages to land this stunning effort to get the Lions off to a cracking start

Hugh McCluggage started Brisbane's final quarter surge with two goals inside 60 seconds, before Charlie Cameron capped a tumultuous week with a nerveless set shot from 45m to give the hosts the lead once again.

But the Swans refused to relent, despite playing the second half without Dane Rampe (calf) and Tom Papley (ankle).

Jake Lloyd bombed a goal from 50m to reclaim the lead, but the Lions weren't done, with Ah Chee's heroics just enough.

Learn More 03:15

Brisbane remain inside the top four ahead of a trip to People First Stadium for next Saturday's QClash against Gold Coast.

With Lachie Neale (18 disposals) kept quiet for most of the afternoon, McCluggage stepped up in Brisbane's midfield, finishing with three goals from his 26 disposals.

LIONS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

Cam Rayner had a day to remember, kicking two wonderful goals to go along with two goal assists from 20 disposals. His work with the ball, and defensive pressure without it, was as good as any stage of his career.

Learn More 00:39

Sydney will lose no admirers from their performance, giving up a 22-point first quarter lead and then having to respond time and again despite the injury setbacks.

The Swans stifled Brisbane during the second and third quarters to take a handy lead into the last, with Errol Gulden (27 and a goal) again prominent.

In a wildly fluctuating first half, Brisbane kicked five goals to one in the opening quarter before Sydney bounced back with six to one in the second to lead at the main break.

Joe Daniher got the ball rolling with three early goals as the home team swiftly moved the ball on turnover.

His first came on the run from 55m before he then he twice found space inside 50 to take marks and kick truly.

Learn More 07:13

Brisbane was living in the front half of the ground, winning back Sydney's long exit kicks and able to re-enter to its potent forward line.

Rayner was having a big influence, picking off one errant Nick Blakey kick that led to a Daniher goal before bursting through a Rampe tackle to kick one of his own to have the sellout home crowd rocking.

The Swans showed just why they are top of the table though, striking back with three goals in the opening five minutes of the second quarter.

Gulden was magnificent, kicking a goal from eight disposals in the term to help give Sydney a seven-point advantage at half-time.

Swans cop a couple more injuries

During a season in which it has had incredible player availability, Sydney added two more injuries to a slightly growing list. Dane Rampe was subbed out during the second quarter with a calf problem and minutes later Tom Papley came up worse for wear following a marking contest with Brandon Starcevich and hobbled from the ground with an ankle injury, leaving the Swans a man down for the second half. The setbacks add to James Rowbottom (jaw) and Justin McInerney (knee) who were already missing.

Learn More 00:51

Cam Rayner is on the rise

We've seen flashes of brilliance regularly throughout his seven seasons at the club, but Cam Rayner played arguably one of his top three games in Lions colours. Building nicely since the mid-season bye, the former No.1 draft pick exploded in the high pressure contest, kicking two goals from 20 disposals that also included two goal assists. He picked off a Nick Blakey kick to set up an early Joe Daniher major and then burst through a Dane Rampe tackle to kick his own. Rayner's third quarter goal from a stoppage where he swatted aside multiple Swans before drilling the shot from 45m was out of the top shelf. A powerhouse that could not be tackled, this is the version of Rayner the Lions hope becomes the norm.

Learn More 00:33

Adams and Parker share the job on Lachie Neale

There was little doubt John Longmire would have a plan to slow down Brisbane's two-time Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale, and that plan came in the form of Taylor Adams and Luke Parker. While others lined up on the red-hot Lion at different times, it was the veteran duo who were tasked with the job for most of the day. Not only did he they keep Neale almost invisible for three quarters with just 10 disposals, Adams (20 and a goal) and Parker (16 and a goal) both had an influence of their own. To his credit, Neale lifted in the last quarter with eight touches to have a big say in Brisbane's comeback.

Learn More 00:41

BRISBANE 5.1 6.3 7.7 11.13 (79)

SYDNEY 1.3 7.4 9.10 11.11 (77)

GOALS

Brisbane: Daniher 3, McCluggage 3, Rayner 2, Bailey, Cameron, Ah Chee

Sydney: Hayward 2, Gulden, Ch.Warner, Co.Warner, Parker, McLean, McDonald, Lloyd, Amartey, Adams

BEST

Brisbane: Rayner, Andrews, McCluggage, Zorko, Wilmot, McInerney

Sydney: Gulden, Adams, McCartin, Fox, Hayward, Ch.Warner, Grundy

INJURIES

Brisbane: Nil

Sydney: Rampe (calf), Papley (ankle)

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Bruce Reville (replaced Henry Smith during the third quarter)

Sydney: Corey Warner (replaced Dane Rampe during the second quarter)

Crowd: 33,924 at the Gabba