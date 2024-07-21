Nick Watson celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash against Collingwood in round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover Essendon is running out of time, a Docker is timing his run and much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round 19 of the 2024 season.

1) Hawks small can handle the heat

It was only going to be a matter of time before it turned. Nick Watson has always kicked goals. After kicking the sealer in Launceston against Fremantle, the 2023 pick No.5 fired at the MCG seven days later, producing his best AFL performance yet against Collingwood. Watson kicked 3.0 from 12 disposals and centred a ball from the pocket that resulted in a goal for Massimo D'Ambrosio. The Eastern Ranges product has copped plenty of scrutiny, but continues to show he can handle the heat, as Sam Mitchell pointed out post-game. Turns out the coach has been working with the teenager closely to improve his accuracy. – Josh Gabelich

2) This Lion is a premiership wildcard

For seven seasons, No.1 draft pick Cam Rayner has teased with his limitless talent, occasionally exploding with flashes of brilliance. Teased, then exploded. Coming off a fifth-place finish in Brisbane's best and fairest last year, we just might be entering the prime of the young Lion's career. In a finals-like cauldron against Sydney, Rayner was unstoppable with his ability to break tackles in congestion and explode to the outside, kicking two goals and giving off two others from his 20 disposals. His second goal, where he swatted aside multiple Swans before sizzling a kick from 45m, was breathtaking. His form has been steadily improving since Brisbane's mid-season bye and has the capacity to raise the Lions' ceiling come September, should they make it that far. – Michael Whiting

3) Time is running out for the Bombers

Three weeks ago, Essendon was in the top four and looked ready to break its poor record late in seasons. Now, the Bombers are back fighting to even make the top eight come season’s end after losing three of its last four. Coughing up a three-goal lead to Adelaide in the final four minutes on Friday night certainly felt like a breaking point as Essendon prepares for a tough final five weeks, with matches against Sydney and Brisbane on the horizon. In a season as tight as this one, winning the small moments is crucial, and Essendon simply hasn’t been able to do that. - Gemma Bastiani

4) Wise Docker has timing on his side

Fremantle veteran Michael Waters was locked in for his third straight match as the substitute against Melbourne until an injury to Matthew Johnson forced a reshuffle and opened a crucial chance for the small forward to show his value. In a Starlight fixture close to his heart, Walters delivered in a big way, kicking an equal team-high four goals and opening a path for him to stay in the 22 in the run to finals. Walters' experience could prove vital for the top-four Dockers, who have a young attack and would have benefitted from the 33-year-old's experience on Sunday. His timing could not have been better at a point when his spot was coming under pressure, but he'll need to maintain that form now as the impressive Dockers mount a premiership challenge. – Nathan Schmook

Michael Walters celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash against Melbourne in round 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

5) Big Dog's move to defence has been a masterstroke

Rory Lobb's surprise move to defence was met with howls of scepticism in some quarters but there's no doubt it has been crucial in the Western Bulldogs' charge towards the finals. In the four weeks since he shifted back following the returns of Sam Darcy and Aaron Naughton to the forward line, Lobb has been a revelation, culminating in a starring role in Saturday night's win over Geelong. The 207cm giant kept Jeremy Cameron to one goal and just six touches in soggy conditions, while racking up 21 disposals, nine marks and 14 intercept possessions himself. That drew high praise from coach Luke Beveridge after the match, who said he was "just quite magnificent". With trade speculation mounting amid a stint in the VFL, Lobb might just have found a reason to stay at the Kennel. – Brandon Cohen

Rory Lobb spoils the ball during the R19 match between Western Bulldogs and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on July 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

6) Giants' mosquito fleet can add bite to their finals attack

Brent Daniels sparked GWS early in his 100th match and finished with 18 disposals and two goals but was far from the only goalsneak adding a bite to the Giants' attack in a 39-point victory over Gold Coast. Even with Toby Bedford taking on a new role as a lockdown midfielder, the Giants are blessed with pace and high-pressure in their forward half with the addition of Darcy Jones, Harvey Thomas and Toby McMullin alongside Daniels. The mosquito fleet might not be packed with household names, but at the feet of key forwards Jesse Hogan and Jake Riccardi they have already combined for 35 goals and bring a point of difference that could power the Giants' finals assault. – Martin Pegan

7) We're going to learn a lot about Port in the next month

Following a thumping from Brisbane in round 15 it looked like Port Adelaide - and Ken Hinkley - were gone for all money. Less than a month later and after beating Richmond on Saturday, the Power are within touching distance of a top-two spot. However, those last four weeks are nothing like the next five. Port now heads to Marvel Stadium to face Carlton, followed by Sydney (home), Melbourne (away), Adelaide then Fremantle (away). In one of the tightest finals races for years, if the Power make September they will have done it the hard way and need to be considered a genuine threat. But if they miss, furthering a poor record against top teams, questions will be asked and Ken will be sweating. – Howard Kimber

Port Adelaide players sing the team song after beating Richmond in R19 at Adelaide Oval on July 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

8) North has a team for the future – the near future

When North Melbourne went into its round 12 bye it was sitting winless on the bottom of the ladder with a percentage of 55. While the Roos may have only moved up one spot, they have either won or been well in the contest every game since, bar Sydney in round 18. The side that fought bravely but fell short of Carlton on Sunday had 16 players 25 or younger who are starting to gel with each other in a formidable way. Undeniably with some of the best young talent at his disposal, Alastair Clarkson's side could be ready to shake the cellar dweller tag sooner rather than later. - Howard Kimber

Harry Sheezel celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Carlton in round 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

9) This Saint has plenty left in the tank

St Kilda stalwart Tim Membrey turned 30 this year and is out of contract at the end of the season. Having been previously delisted by Sydney, he is a permanent free agent for the remainder of his career (when out of contract). Membrey has spent time in the VFL this year as Ross Lyon cycles through the changes, trying to find the best forward combination for the future. The spearhead's five goals (albeit against a weakened West Coast side) was a reminder that Membrey has lots still to offer at the top level, whether that's with the Saints next year or another side which is searching for that last piece of its forward line puzzle. – Sarah Black