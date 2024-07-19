Adelaide comes from nowhere with the final three goals of the game to secure a two-point victory over Essendon

Josh Rachele celebrates with fans after Adelaide's win over Essendon at Marvel Stadium in round 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

DOWN to just two rotations on the bench, Adelaide got its revenge on Essendon under the Marvel Stadium roof to snatch a two-point win on Friday night.

Ben Keays was the star, but Josh Rachele was the matchwinner in the Crows' 17.13 (115) to 17.11 (113) victory, with a rolling snap in the final minute breaking Bombers hearts across the country.

BOMBERS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

A five-goal performance from Keays – three in the second quarter alone – was inspirational to his teammates. His dynamic presence in the midfield and up forward proved a problem for Essendon all night, and he didn't allow a dangerous tackle on Bomber Jye Caldwell, which is sure to be studied by the MRO, to lessen his impact.

The Crows led by 36 points late in the second quarter, before the Bombers exploded in the second half. But with persistence despite tired legs, the visitors saw that Essendon never really shut the door on the scoreboard.

Killer Keays explodes in epic five-star show Ben Keays produces a career-high five goals to go alongside a host of assists in a performance to remember

Highlights: Essendon v Adelaide The Bombers and Crows clash in round 19

Last two mins: Rachele's late snap seals wild win over Bombers The thrilling final moments between Essendon and Adelaide in round 19

Caldwell concussed and subbed after tough tackle Essendon suffers a worrying injury blow in the final term as Jye Caldwell hits his head on the turf following this tackle by Ben Keays

Crows captain sore after Don's heavy impact Jordan Dawson takes his time getting up after being collected by Nate Caddy in a chaotic contest

Four-goal Crow finding Keays to success Ben Keays notches an equal career-best four goals after generating another eye-catching finish

Comeback Caddy: Young Don leads charge Essendon brilliantly swings the contest back its way in the third quarter as Nate Caddy conjures two goals and an assist

Crows catch fire as Fog and Keays unlock triple treat Adelaide turns on the accelerator in the second term as Darcy Fogarty and Ben Keays combine for three in quick time

Taylor-made: Zac swarmed after first goal Adelaide youngster Zac Taylor gets surrounded by teammates after nailing his maiden major in the AFL

Caddy climbs high for exciting mark and ride Impressive Essendon youngster Nate Caddy reels in a high-flying grab on the wing

Jones sets the tone with swift double Harrison Jones gets the Bombers off to a flying start with the opening two goals of the game

Rory Laird (29 disposals, seven clearances) was tireless at the contest, despite copping some knocks throughout the night, while Darcy Fogarty (four goals, nine score involvements) offered a strong target inside 50.

It was a game headlined by devastating momentum swings, each side owning quarters with long consecutive goal runs and impressive run and carry. Adelaide landed the first blow with eight unanswered goals through the second quarter, before Essendon hit back with seven-straight of its own.

It was high-end draftees doing it in attack for the Bombers as Nate Caddy, Nik Cox, and Harrison Jones combining for seven goals to draw the crowd to its feet.

Meanwhile, an attempt from Crow Hugh Bond to nullify the impact of Essendon captain Zach Merrett (30 disposals, eight clearances, one goal) was admirable but not quite enough to stop the star.

Speed and power were on the menu as bodies were repeatedly thrown on the line, with Adelaide coming off second best. Defender Nick Murray was subbed out of the game with what is expected to be a serious knee injury in the first quarter, while a host of other players came to the bench for running repairs.

After a nervous first quarter in which it conceded the first three goals and looked bereft at stoppage, the visiting side burst out of the blocks to kick nine goals in the second term.

Where the Crows' attempts to cut back into the corridor when it was on the attack were easily picked off by Essendon early, they used the lane to great effect once they began running in waves and using neat handballs to attack with speed.

But as soon as they went back into their shells and became reactive, the Bombers' spread from the contest was overwhelming. The home side's ability to make a quick decision to run into attack – and commit to it – allowed it to cut Adelaide's defence wide open.

Essendon's fast, attacking run out of the reset left a weakened Crows defence vulnerable, with Sam Durham (27 disposals. 618m gained) the architect of that style.

With the win, Adelaide has broken a run of four-straight losses to the Bombers at Marvel Stadium, and further harmed Essendon's hopes of a top-four finish.

Ben's highs and lows

After a relatively quiet opening quarter from Ben Keays, in which he recorded just one disposal, he proved to be a huge part of Adelaide's nine-goal second quarter. Keays kicked three goals from six disposals for the term, wreaking havoc on Essendon's small defenders and exploiting any nervous or mistimed disposal. Unfortunately he also went on to experience some worries in the final quarter, with an aggressive tackle in which Essendon's Jye Caldwell's head hit the turf, which forced the Bomber from the ground, sure to be looked at closely by the Match Review Officer.

No luck for Nick

Adelaide key defender Nick Murray made his triumphant return in round 14 against Sydney from an ACL injury, and became a solid part of the Crows' backline in the time since. But it didn't even take half of the opening quarter against Essendon on Friday night to quash his momentum back in the game. Murray was brought from the ground with a left knee injury – the same knee he injured almost exactly a year ago – and soon after subbed out of the game. Murray could be seen pulling the hood of his sweater up so as to hide his emotional state as devastating suggestions were made that he may have suffered the worst again.

Caddy loves to fly

Only having turned 19 in the week leading up to the game, young key forward Nate Caddy got the Bombers fans mighty excited with his high-flying confidence. Midway through the opening term, the No.10 draft pick soared over Crow Luke Nankervis on the wing to take a textbook screamer whose photo is poster worthy. For the remainder of the game, the Bomber continued to fly at the high ball, and backed it up with two goals for the night, offering an exciting glimpse into what Essendon's forward line could look like for years to come.

ESSENDON 3.2 7.5 15.8 17.11 (113)

ADELAIDE 2.3 11.4 13.10 17.12 (115)

GOALS

Essendon: Cox 3, Jones 2, Caddy 2, Langford 2, Gresham 2, Durham, Stringer, Draper, Caldwell, Merrett, Redman

Adelaide: Keays 5, Fogarty 4, Rachele 3, Thilthorpe 2, Dowling, Taylor, Berry

BEST

Essendon: Redman, Merrett, Durham, Langford, McKay, Cox

Adelaide: Keays, Laird, Fogarty, Hinge, Soligo

INJURIES

Essendon: Caldwell (head knock)

Adelaide: Murray (left knee), Butts (left foot), Dawson (head knock)

SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Archie Perkins (replaced Jye Caldwell in the fourth quarter)

Adelaide: Brayden Cook (replaced Nick Murray at quarter-time)

Crowd: 36,020 at Marvel Stadium