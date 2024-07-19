The teams are in for Sunday's round 19 games

L-R: Marc Pittonet, Conor McKenna, Griffin Logue. Pictures: AFL Photos

CARLTON has dropped ruck Marc Pittonet among four changes ahead of its clash with North Melbourne, Brisbane has rested defender Conor McKenna and the Roos have welcomed defender Griffin Logue back for his first game since rupturing his ACL last year.

The Blues have reacted strongly to their upset loss to the Western Bulldogs, omitting Pittonet and Brodie Kemp alongside injured pair Zac Williams and Jordan Boyd.

Midfielders George Hewett and Jack Carroll return, as do forwards David Cuningham and Jesse Motlop.

Logue will play his first game since round 17 last year as North prepares to contain Carlton talls Harry McKay and Charlie Curnow, while Zac Fisher and Robert Hansen jnr also come into the side.

Curtis Taylor, Kallan Dawson and Toby Pink have been dropped after last week's heavy loss to Sydney.

In Sunday's early game, McKenna has been managed and forward Logan Morris has been omitted, making way for debutant ruck Henry Smith and reliable defender Brandon Starcevich for the clash with the Swans.

Sydney brings back Isaac Heeney from suspension, while Harry Cunningham and Corey Warner earn recalls. Injured duo Justin McInerney and James Rowbottom join managed skipper Callum Mills out of the team.

And Fremantle will field close to its strongest team against Melbourne at Optus Stadium after bringing back skipper Alex Pearce, ruck Sean Darcy and speedster Brandon Walker. Josh Draper, Matt Johnson and Patrick Voss are out of the side.

Melbourne has opted to leave skipper Max Gawn (ankle) at home for the trip west, and make just one change – Jack Billings in for last week's sub Taj Woewodin.

SUNDAY, JULY 21

Brisbane v Sydney at the Gabba, 1.10pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: B.Starcevich, H.Smith

Out: L.Morris (omitted), C.McKenna (managed)

Last week's sub: Bruce Reville

SYDNEY

In: H.Cunningham, I.Heeney, Co.Warner

Out: J.McInerney (knee), C.Mills (managed), J.Rowbottom (cheekbone)

Last week's sub: Luke Parker

Fremantle v Melbourne at Optus Stadium, 1.20pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: A.Pearce, S.Darcy, B.Walker

Out: J.Draper (omitted), M.Johnson (injured), P.Voss (omitted)

Last week's sub: Michael Walters

MELBOURNE

In: J.Billings

Out: T.Woewodin (managed)

Last week's sub: Taj Woewodin

Carlton v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

CARLTON

In: J.Motlop, J.Carroll, G.Hewett, D.Cuningham

Out: B.Kemp (omitted), Z.Williams (hamstring), J.Boyd (injured), M.Pittonet (omitted)

Last week's sub: Matthew Kennedy

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: G.Logue, Z.Fisher, R.Hansen Jr

Out: C.Taylor (omitted), K.Dawson (omitted), T.Pink (omitted)

Last week's sub: Curtis Taylor