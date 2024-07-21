CHARLIE Curnow has kicked four goals to help Carlton end a two-match losing streak and reclaim outright second spot on the ladder with a 19-point win over North Melbourne.
The Blues were made to fight all the way but steadied late in the contest to secure an important 16.11 (107) to 14.4 (88) win at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.
BLUES v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats
Coleman Medal leader Curnow kicked three goals in his side's crucial third-quarter surge and was involved in an engrossing battle with Griffin Logue, who returned after more than a year out with a knee injury.
Tom De Koning sent a scare through the Blues' camp when he hobbled off with a sore left foot during the first quarter and spent an extended period in the change room.
The No.1 ruckman eventually returned to the action but was below his best and outpointed by direct opponent Tristan Xerri.
Sam Walsh, who missed the start of the season with a recurrence of his previous back injury, was also sore after a series of heavy collisions but was one of Carlton's best with 25 disposals.
Captain Patrick Cripps (29 disposals, nine clearances) and George Hewett (22, eight) were also influential in the middle, while small forwards Matt Owies and Jesse Motlop kicked three goals each.
Harry Sheezel (34 touches, two goals) starred for North, Charlie Comben and Paul Curtis kicked three majors each and Xerri had game-high tallies of 11 clearances, 10 tackles and 43 hit-outs.
The contest pitted second against second-bottom and it was the underdogs who started better, with Sheezel snapping a brilliant opening goal.
Xerri and Jy Simpkin helped give the Kangaroos clearance ascendancy as De Koning headed to Carlton's change room for assessment on his foot.
Comben kick-started a second-quarter surge for North with the first two goals of the term, and they led by a game-high 18 points when Curtis snared his second major.
Motlop kicked two quick goals in time-on to keep the Blues in touch, but Comben added his third after the siren to restore an 11-point buffer at the main break.
North led by 17 points when mid-season recruit Brynn Teakle kicked the first goal after half-time, but Carlton flicked a switch and piled on the next five consecutive majors.
They never trailed from there, though the Kangaroos made them work for a hard-fought victory.
North trailed by just eight points and had some momentum when a harsh 50-metre penalty was paid against Darcy Tucker, allowing Adam Saad to kick a steadying goal with less than eight minutes left.
Another free kick gave Harry McKay the next goal moments later and the Blues were safe.
Carlton next faces a short break into a clash with Port Adelaide on Friday night, while North Melbourne hosts Geelong in Hobart on Saturday.
Curnow raises the bat
The race for the Coleman is far from over but Charlie Curnow made sure he was the first to notch the half century. Charlie ticked off the milestone in the opening quarter, before lifting his game and side after half-time to finish with ... for the match and keeping his now 65-game goalkicking streak intact.
A case of the black and Blues?
An inordinate number of Carlton players looked to have sustained concerning injuries on Sunday, suggesting there may be concerns as they prepare to face Port Adelaide next Friday. Tom De Koning hobbled from the ground in the first quarter, Harry McKay also spent time with medical staff under the stands after a head knock in the third term, with other worries to Sam Walsh, Adam Saad and Sam Durdin, however all ultimately returned to the contest with Blake Acres the player subbed out. With a short five-day turnaround the doctors, physios and masseurs will be busy at Princes Park.
The signs are pointing up for North
They may not have got the win but the Kangaroos didn't lose any fans on Sunday, continuing a second half of the season that has seen their competitiveness crank up severely. North led Carlton in disposals, marks, inside 50s and clearances - everywhere but the scoreboard - suggesting it is just a lack of finesse and experience that is costing them the premiership points. With Alastair Clarkson at the wheel the talented youngsters are a lot less likely to jump ship as they may have in the past, pointing to a change of fortunes at Arden Street ... at last.
CARLTON 4.1 7.2 14.7 16.11 (107)
NORTH MELBOURNE 3.1 9.1 12.2 14.4 (88)
GOALS
Carlton: Curnow 4, Owies 3, Motlop 3, Fogarty 2, McKay 2, O.Hollands, Saad
North Melbourne: Curtis 3, Comben 3, Larkey 2, Sheezel 2, Teakle, Scott, Hansen jnr, Shiels
BEST
Carlton: Curnow, Cripps, Hewett, Saad, Walsh
North Melbourne: Sheezel, Davies-Uniake, Xerri, Curtis, Scott
INJURIES
Carlton: De Koning (foot), Walsh (back)
North Melbourne: Nil
SUBSTITUTES
Carlton: David Cuningham, replaced Blake Acres in the fourth quarter
North Melbourne: Liam Shiels, replaced Zac Fisher at three-quarter time
Crowd: 40,014 at Marvel Stadium