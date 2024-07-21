Scans have confirmed the extent of Saint Liam Henry's knee injury

Liam Henry is helped off the ground during St Kilda's clash against West Coast in round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA speedster Liam Henry will undergo knee surgery and miss the rest of the 2024 season.

Henry suffered the injury during the Saints' 72-point thrashing of West Coast at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

The 22-year-old joined the Saints from Fremantle in the off-season and played 12 games in 2024.

"Scans today have shown Liam has significant cartilage damage to his knee," St Kilda executive general manager of football David Misson said.

"This will require surgery and unfortunately see Liam miss the remainder of the season.

"Liam has had a rough run with injuries this year which has been disappointing, but we've also been able to see the impact he can have when he is up and running, so we're confident that after this period of rehab we'll see Liam back to his best in 2025."

The Saints (7-11) take on Essendon on Saturday.