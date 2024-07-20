Taken with pick No.93 in the rookie draft, Harry Cunningham defies the odds to become the 36th Sydney player to reach 200 games

Harry Cunningham celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Sydney and Carlton at the SCG in round 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

HE'S FLOWN under the radar in a team littered with superstars for 13 seasons, but as Sydney's Harry Cunningham reaches his 200-game milestone, he says he wouldn't have it any other way.

When you're taken at pick No.93 in the rookie draft, the odds are pretty heavily stacked against you reaching a game mark of such significance. But Cunningham has always enjoyed fighting against the tide and proving that he belongs in Sydney's best side, even if others may have questioned if that was still the case.

In the Swans' run to the 2022 Grand Final, Cunningham would feature just 10 times in the senior team as a 28-year-old.

But since then, he has been an ever-present in a Sydney outfit that is now three games clear at the top of the table.

John Longmire and Harry Cunningham celebrate after Sydney's win over Carlton at the SCG in round 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

It's an achievement not lost on him as he gets set to run out in Swans colours for the 200th time in Sydney's blockbuster clash with Brisbane at the Gabba.

"It is pretty special. I think I've got a great perspective on what I get to do. One thing I've continually tried to tell myself is to enjoy it for what it is because I get to do what I love every single day and not everyone gets to do that," Cunningham said.

"I've always wanted to do this as my job, I think back to when I was four, five years old this is what I wanted to do.

"Everyone has their battles, with injury and form, trying to learn the system, a game plan. One thing I've tried to do is really enjoy that process. It's something I've got a hold on more later in my career. You never know when it's going to end, so you've got to enjoy it while you can."

The Wagga product is one of the more understated operators in the Swans' set-up in recent times, but that hasn't diminished his popularity.

One of the loudest roars at the SCG this season came as Cunningham slotted his only goal of the year in round 10 in the Swans' 52-point win over Carlton.

More often than not though, it's his headline-grabbing teammates providing those moments, but Cunningham is more than happy for that to be the case.

"I've always tried to base my game on what I can do to help the team and be a good teammate. I'd honestly rather fly under the radar," Cunningham said.

"One thing I really do love is seeing other people thrive. Whatever I can do to help the team and see others play well is what I love to do."

Harry Cunningham celebrates with teammates after kicking a goal during the match between Sydney and Carlton at the SCG in round 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

That concession provides a good insight into Cunningham's coaching qualities, which may come to the fore when his playing days are up.

He's laying that platform now with a physical education degree to set him up for life after footy.

That will come in time though.

Despite his current contract ending at the end of the season, Cunningham is confident he'll be locked down for season 14 as a Swan in 2025.

"I feel like my body's holding up really well, I feel I can contribute and I'd love to hang around and play some more footy. I feel like I've got something to offer both on-and-off the field, hopefully that gets sorted out," he said.

Harry Cunningham in action during the match between Collingwood and Sydney at the MCG in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The immediate focus, however, is on the tough task of taking on the red-hot Lions at the Gabba.

After six wins in a row for Brisbane, the Swans will experience the rarity of going into a game as outsiders following injuries to gun midfielders James Rowbottom, Justin McInerney and captain Callum Mills.

"Some pretty important players going out, luckily we've got a bloke called Isaac Heeney coming back," Cunningham said.

"It's another challenge for this group to play some good footy against a really good team but one we’re looking forward to."