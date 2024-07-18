Following a slow start to 2024, Bailey Dale gone on to become one of the highest rated defenders in the League

Bailey Dale celebrates after scoring a goal during the match between Fremantle and the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

LUKE Beveridge has never been afraid to make a bold decision at selection. Charles Sutton Medals and All-Australian blazers don't count for much if you're out of form.

Bailey Dale found himself in that position in round five. He wasn't dropped from the 23, but it landed as a shock when the teams were lodged 60 minutes before the Friday night fixture against Essendon and the star defender was the sub, following a slow start to 2024.

That move shocked Dale into action.

Dale returned to the 22 the following week against St Kilda and produced one of the best games of his career, accumulating a career-high 39 disposals at 92 per cent efficiency, 867m gained, 15 marks, 13 intercepts and nine score involvements to respond in style.

It was a sign of things to come. Since then, Dale has matched the form that resulted in the 27-year-old earning All-Australian selection for the first time in 2021, putting himself back in the frame to collect a second blazer this September, averaging 28.3 disposals, 5.7 rebound 50s and 506m gained.

Bailey Dale in action during the R6 match between Western Bulldogs and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on April 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda star Jack Sinclair has been the best half-back in the League across the past two seasons, winning back-to-back Trevor Barker Awards to go with consecutive All-Australian blazers, while Port Adelaide's Dan Houston earned selection for the first time last year and will be around the mark again in 2024.

Across the past three months, Sinclair and Geelong young gun Max Holmes are the only two general defenders who have averaged more AFL Player Ratings points than Dale, according to Champion Data. He is rated No.5 over the course of the season, behind Harry Sheezel – who has moved into a midfield role over the past two months – and Houston.

Max Holmes in action during the match between Carlton and Geelong at the MCG in round 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Unlike Sinclair, Holmes and Sheezel, Dale has spent 98 per cent of the season playing in defence, just like Houston and Sydney game-breaker Nick Blakey. That might count in his favour when the selectors convene in September to pick the team of the year.

HIGHEST RATED GENERAL DEFENDERS PLAYER CLUB TIME IN DEFENCE % DISPOSALS METRES GAINED INTERCEPT POSSESSIONS SCORE INVOLVEMENTS Max Holmes GEE 63% 24.9 563 5.9 5.0 Jack Sinclair STK 59% 26.5 479 5.1 5.6 Harry Sheezel NM 47% 29.1 435 3.9 4.3 Dan Houston PA 99% 23.1 502 5.5 5.0 Bailey Dale WB 98% 25.3 506 5.1 4.4 Nick Blakey SYD 99% 20.8 490 6.4 4.1

While former No.1 pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has drawn the focus in the aftermath of his 20-disposal, four-goal effort against Carlton on Saturday, Dale also polled nine coaches votes following a stunning display at Marvel Stadium.

Michael Voss had to move Alex Cincotta to Dale in the second half after the Victorian reached the main break with 21 disposals on the board. The tag subdued Dale, but didn't stop him. He finished with a game-high 31 disposals, 638m gained and eight inside 50s.

Bailey Dale tackles Sam Walsh during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Carlton at Marvel Stadium in round 18, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"At the risk of drawing attention to him, which they tried to negate him in the second half, Bailey played one of the best high defensive first halves that you'd ever see a player play this afternoon," Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge said post-game.

"He was significantly responsible for helping us gain back momentum on the scoreboard. His defensive play was tremendously influential and he used the footy well."

When the Western Bulldogs renovated the football department last off-season, Daniel Pratt relocated from West Coast to the Whitten Oval to take over the backline. Tough decisions are part of this business. Making Dale the sub was a tough decision.

"That seems like a lifetime ago. He was pretty disappointed at the time. He is a proud person. The thing that helped him the most was he was honest with his own reflection on his performances and where he was at, which made it easy for me as his coach and him to reset," Pratt told AFL.com.au this week.

"I remember the conversation and it was quite simple; we just focused on how he could bring his strengths and what they are; it was a clear reset because of the outcome of selection; we also focused on what makes him a good teammate; sometimes we can forget that when you're a good player."

Dale is ranked No.10 in the League for metres gained in 2024 and No.6 for general defenders behind Holmes, Karl Amon, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Kane Farrell and Luke Ryan. But of the top 10, only Fremantle retain more of Ryan's disposals (78.2 per cent) than Dale's 77.4 per cent.

Pratt said the offensive said of Dale's game doesn't provide a full picture of the Victorian's impact. He only saw that side when he worked elsewhere, but now he tracks everything Dale does and rates his bravery as much as his damage by foot.

"Coming in I had a perception of him where you see him externally on TV and you only see how damaging he is offensively. But the way he gets his football at his best, which is what we saw on the weekend, is his transition running and his contest work," Pratt said.

"Now that I'm at the club, seeing how brave and how tough he is in the contest, and how clean he is, he can take contact and still take the ball cleanly. The best players can take clean groundballs and aerial balls under contact. I hadn't noticed that externally, but the work he puts in every week because of his attention to detail is so high."

Bailey Dale during the Western Bulldogs' official team photo day at Whitten Oval on February 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A second blazer or not, Dale's response has underlined the art of coaching. What a turnaround.