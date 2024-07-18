The Magpies will consider Dan McStay for an AFL return this weekend

Dan McStay in action at Collingwood training on July 3, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD pair Jeremy Howe and Nathan Kreuger are both expected to be available against Hawthorn despite missing training due to illness, while Dan McStay is on track to return at AFL level on Saturday.

Howe trained on Tuesday and has overcome the hamstring awareness issue that prevented him from facing Geelong last Friday night, but was a notable absentee on Thursday.

Kreuger didn't train on Tuesday due to gastro but is expected to be available for Saturday's crucial encounter against the Hawks.

McStay made a successful return in the VFL last Saturday, just over seven months after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in pre-season training.

Collingwood coach Craig McRae said the high performance department still need to tick off a few boxes before clearing McStay to return, but the key forward is ready.

"There is still a little bit to play out. We'll discuss that further internally in match committee. He has pulled up really well from the VFL game. We just needed to discuss a few other things before we make a decision around that," McRae said.

"There is obviously a want and a need for the team and Dan fits that well. There are just a few minor discussions to ensure we are ticking all that off."

Mason Cox completed both sessions this week and is set to play at some level for the first time since sustaining a nasty MCL injury in the draw against Fremantle in round 11.

"Mason is a bit different, he has missed six weeks. We are in a position right now where we have players that are fit to play, but are they fit to perform?" McRae said.

"That is something we will continue to ask ourselves, particularly this week more than most weeks. Are we putting a team out there that's able to perform at a high level? We will continue to ask those questions."

Important midfielder Jordan De Goey has played the last three games after being sidelined for six weeks with an abdomen issue, following a groin injury earlier in the year.

McRae said the 28-year-old has struggled to train in recent months and play with the power that he is renowned for, leading to more time inside 50.

"This is the reality of some of our players and Jordy is one of them," he said. "Most of the week he is running up and down in straight lines just to get to the line. It has been a battle for Jordy this year. He is not alone, most teams have a bunch of guys that are battling to get to the line. We need Jordy at his best."

Hawthorn is considering recalling Finn Maginness for the first time since round nine to tag Brownlow Medal contender Nick Daicos again on Saturday. The Hawk restricted him in Gather Round following the clamp he applied in round 21, when the superstar Magpie touched the ball only five times before injuring his knee.

Finn Maginness and Nick Daicos during the match between Hawthorn and Collingwood at the MCG in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

McRae said Daicos has continued to learn new ways to counter a tag in 2024, showing that growth against Will Phillips after Alex Neal-Bullen limited him on King's Birthday.

"You've got to be able to run for four quarters against Nick. His high speed running is as good as anyone in the competition. A few weeks ago against North Melbourne, the ability for that person to keep up with him for four quarters and for us to pull levers to support it. Nick is an elite player in the competition. We are very lucky to have him," he said.

"I hope they do consider him because it makes them have to make other decisions around their team around who plays where. I hope they do consider it. We are all evolving, Nick is more hardened at it. It is not a new thing for Nick and the system we've got, we have a lot of levers and a lot of flexibility to allow Nick to shine."

Collingwood will start round 19 a game outside the top eight in 12th spot – level with Hawthorn – but the reigning premier will be two games out and a long way back if it falls to Sam Mitchell's side.