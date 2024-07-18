Everything you need to know ahead of round 19 of AFL Fantasy

Tom Stewart tries to get past Massimo D'Ambrosio during the R17 match between Geelong and Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium on July 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH six weeks to go, most teams in AFL Fantasy are either 'complete' or very close to being 'complete'.

This means, you are in luxury trade season with all or most rookies off your field and now you are trading those players that might have been keepers only a few weeks ago.

Trading in players with great draws and easy match-ups are a good way to maximise your points, but at the same time keeping an open mind as to who are the best premiums in the game and the ones you want for the remainder of the year.

These players might be those in Roy's Rollin' 22 which were discussed in The Traders' most recent podcast.

Running hot

It's that time of the year when some players start heating up for the run home. We saw this in 2023 with players like Marcus Bontempelli and Rowan Marshall who averaged 125 and 126 respectively in their last six games for the year.

In the last three games, the following players are averaging the highest in their respective positions. Fingers crossed they can continue this hot form for the remainder of the season.

Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $998,000) – avg. 133

Tom Stewart (DEF, $787,000) – avg. 114

James Sicily (DEF, $838,000) – avg. 110

Sitting in only four per cent of teams is Nic Newman (DEF, $894,000). He has a great run home and has averaged 109 in his last three games.

Nic Newman in action during round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Dunkley (MID, $1,001,000) – avg. 135

Lachie Neale (MID, $947,000) – avg. 125

Zak Butters (MID, $904,000) – avg. 120

One of the Brownlow Medal favourites has surprisingly low ownership but Patrick Cripps (MID, $896,000) has now averaged 119 in his last four games.

Rowan Marshall (RUC, $977,000) – avg. 125

Toby Nankervis (RUC, $968,000) – avg. 125

Carlton's Tom De Koning (RUC, $847,000) has averaged 111 in his last three games and 109 in his last five. He's unique and sits in just seven per cent of teams.

Tom De Koning celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round six, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Jye Caldwell (MID/FWD, $957,000) – avg. 131

Dylan Moore (FWD, $828,000) – avg. 106

Dayne Zorko (MID/FWD, $931,000) – avg. 102

His ownership is rising but as of today, Gryan Miers (FWD, $744,000) is still in only eight per cent of teams. He has averaged 92 in his last three games and is coming off a nice 116.

Gryan Miers celebrates a goal during Geelong's clash against Collingwood in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Trap or treat?

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are some traps to avoid and some treats worth considering.

Zak Butters (MID, $904,000) – TRAP

Although the Richmond match-up is usually a game we target, the rise of Jack Graham as a tagger is a concern. In the last two weeks he has gone to Stephen Coniglio and Caleb Serong… Butters could be next.

Isaac Heeney (MID/FWD, $892,000) – TREAT

If you traded Heeney last week, the plan would have been to trade him straight back in this week. He's the third-highest averaging forward for the year and a 'must-have' to round out the season.

Jack Crisp (DEF/MID, $858,000) – TRAP

It's time to trade. Last week, Crisp attended the fewest centre bounces in his last 10 games and his score of 69 reflected it. Now is the time to trade as his value will only start to decline.

Jack Crisp in action during Collingwood's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom Stewart (DEF, $787,000) – TREAT

No Geelong midfielder has attended more centre bounces than Stewart over the last three weeks. During this time, he has averaged 114 and if this role can continue, then Stewart will be a top six defender.

Gryan Miers (FWD, $744,000) – TREAT

Shopping around for a forward outside of Heeney, Sam Flanders, Dayne Zorko and Caldwell has been difficult. However, after a disappointing 67 in round 17, Miers bounced back last week with a season-high 116.

Live Teams Show

The Traders will be live tonight to cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night via AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and ask your questions in the comments.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Most traded in

Zac Taylor (MID, $216,000)

Tom Stewart (DEF, $787,000)

Gryan Miers (FWD, $744,000)

Lawson Humphries (DEF/MID, $384,000)

Zane Trew (MID, $294,000)

The most traded in player this week is clearly Adelaide's Zac Taylor (MID, $216,000) after he scored 86. It was Taylor's first full game after back-to-back substitute appearances for scores of 16 and 8. If his sub days are really behind him, his price will skyrocket in the coming weeks.

Paying up for a rookie like Lawson Humphries (DEF/MID, $384,000) isn't a recommended move at this stage of the year. Unless… you're targeting them as a 23rd man. This is when Fantasy coaches get very crafty and try to 'loop' this player onto their field if they have a good score.

In case you have missed the news… Mattaes Phillipou (FWD, $460,000) is out and won't play for the next month with a hip injury. He was the second most traded in player before the news dropped on Tuesday.

Mattaes Phillipou in action during St Kilda's clash against Adelaide in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Alex Sexton (DEF/FWD, $751,000)

Bruce Reville (MID/FWD, $451,000)

Joel Freijah (MID/FWD, $435,000)

Jack Crisp (DEF/MID, $858,000)

Luke Ryan (DEF, $849,000)

YES…. Alex Sexton (DEF/FWD, $751,000) can go and YES… Luke Ryan (DEF, $849,000) can too.

Sexton scored 55 on the weekend and with six rounds to go, these scores cannot be tolerated. Same can be said for the former million-dollar man Luke Ryan (DEF, $849,000). When his price hit the magical million in round 12, Ryan was averaging 113. Since then he has averaged 81 and only had 67 on the weekend. Time to trade!

Luke Ryan kicks the ball during Fremantle's clash against Hawthorn in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and we need all the points we can get. Make sure you tune in when The Traders go live at 6.15pm AEST on AFL.com.au or via the AFL Live Official App to see who Calvin has in his top five and who The Traders are locking in as their captain options for the round ahead.

