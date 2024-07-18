Check out 12 big-name players who come out of contract at the end of next year but fall short of the free agency threshold

THE IMMEDIATE focus of the 18 AFL clubs is the upcoming trade and free agency periods, but recruiters and player agents are already looking ahead to next year as some of the brightest young stars in the game near the end of their current deals.

Young guns like Chad Warner, Mac Andrew and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera will all come out of contract at the end of the 2025 season, so they can expect some big-money offers to come from both their current clubs and those around the competition.

On this week's episode of Gettable, trade and draft experts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge identified 12 big-name players who will come out of contract at the end of next year but fall short of the free agency threshold, meaning rivals will have to come with plenty of cash and plenty of draft picks if they want to get a deal done.

Here are 12 non free agents clubs will "back up the truck" for in 2025.

Learn More 26:42

Chad Warner (Sydney)

Age: 23

Games: 77

Drafted: Pick 29, 2019

Home state: Western Australia

The Swans star is weighing up big interest from West Coast and Fremantle in his home state and has had contact from both clubs through this year. As one of the Swans superstars, Sydney won't be sitting on its hands either. He will get offered some of the biggest money deals the game has seen.

Chad Warner in action during round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Mac Andrew (Gold Coast)

Age: 20

Games: 35

Drafted: Pick 5, 2021

Home state: Victoria

A Victorian boy, Andrew has risen quickly this year after being a top-five pick in 2021. Gold Coast will be keen to lock him in – he's four years off free agency.

Mac Andrew spoils the mark during the match between Gold Coast and Collingwood at People First Stadium in round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Finn Callaghan (Greater Western Sydney)

Age: 21

Games: 42

Drafted: Pick 3, 2021

Home state: Victoria

The young Giant will get some extreme offers of more than $1 million a season at the end of his fourth year. His manager Tom Seccull told Gettable last month that discussions would likely be kept until the end of this year and rivals will already be preparing big deals for the Sandringham Dragons product.

Finn Callaghan handballs during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Carlton in round six, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Miles Bergman (Port Adelaide)

Age: 22

Games: 74

Drafted: Pick 14, 2019

Home state: Victoria

The Power winger knocked back some big offers this time last year when he re-signed for two more years at Port. Collingwood came with a deal of around four years and worth about $3 million but he remained loyal to Alberton Oval and has continued his rise as a player.

Miles Bergman takes a mark during Port Adelaide's clash against St Kilda in round 16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Toby Conway (Geelong)

Age: 21

Games: 6

Drafted: Pick 24, 2021

Home state: Victoria

Remember when Sam Draper was offered nearly $2 million by St Kilda before he'd even played an AFL game? If the Cats look elsewhere for their rucks over the next 12 months, clubs are sure to come knocking given the constant search for rucks.

Toby Conway handballs during Geelong's clash against Richmond in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Matt Rowell (Gold Coast)

Age: 23

Games: 79

Drafted: Pick 1, 2019

Home state: Victoria

It would be a shock if he moved clubs and you would expect the Suns to look to tie him up for at least another two years, which would take him through to free agency.

Matt Rowell in action during Gold Coast's clash against North Melbourne in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (St Kilda)

Age: 21

Games: 57

Drafted: Pick 11, 2021

Home state: South Australia

The young Saint is a South Australian and has strong family links to Port Adelaide – will there be a pull to go back home? He's going to get some massive offers and could be a $1 million a season player at a stage of his career. Clubs will be backing up the truck for him.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera in action during St Kilda's clash against Gold Coast in round 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Sam De Koning (Geelong)

Age: 23

Games: 59

Drafted: Pick 19, 2019

Home state: Victoria

Sam De Koning has become Geelong's new wave ruck. His brother at Carlton is a free agent next year, but Sam is only into his sixth year. He's gone into the ruck recently and had an impact so it wouldn't surprise if clubs come for him if they miss out on Tom.

Sam De Koning handballs during Geelong's clash against Richmond in round 12, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Mitch Owens (St Kilda)

Age: 20

Games: 47

Drafted: Pick 33, 2021

Home state: Victoria

A number of clubs considered bidding on him inside the top 20 and stealing him from St Kilda back in his draft year in 2021. He has not been as impactful this season as last but remains one of the Saints' best young talents.

Mitch Owens kicks a goal during St Kilda's clash against Brisbane in round 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Braeden Campbell (Sydney)

Age: 22

Games: 63

Drafted: Pick 5, 2020

Home state: New South Wales

The young Swan has played just 15 games so far this season, including four as the sub, and has been moved around the ground a little bit. With Luke Parker and Callum Mills returning and adding to the selection squeeze at the Swans, clubs will be keeping an eye on where Campbell fits into their best 23 next year.

Braeden Campbell in action during Sydney's clash against North Melbourne in round 18, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Judd McVee (Melbourne)

Age: 20

Games: 42

Drafted: Pick 18, 2021 Rookie Draft

Home state: Western Australia

McVee is one of the best rookie selections of recent seasons. He signed early last year through to 2025 so the Dees were obviously keen to lock him away early ahead of his next contract. He's from WA so clubs could come for him.

Judd McVee in action during Narrm's clash against Waalitj Marawar in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs)

Age: 20

Games: 21

Drafted: Pick 2, 2021

Home state: Victoria

A father-son, so the safe money is on him staying at the Bulldogs. But he's got one of the highest potentials of any young player in the competition so clubs will be interested in him.