Jye Caldwell is tackled by Ben Keays during the match between Essendon and Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in round 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

BEN KEAYS, Nate Caddy and Matt Guelfi have avoided suspensions after the Match Review Officer looked at their three incidents in Adelaide's win over Essendon on Friday night.

Keays (for a tackle on Jye Caldwell), Caddy (for a collision with Jordan Dawson) and Guelfi (for a tackle on Sam Berry) were cleared for incidents in the Crows' stunning victory.

The MRO said Keays "exercised his duty of care" in executing his tackle on Caldwell, whose head hit the ground.

Caldwell was substituted as he underwent a head injury assessment before being cleared of concussion.

Dawson suffered a concussion after a collision with Caddy in the third quarter.

The MRO said "it was reasonable for Caddy to contest the ball in the way that he did", with Dawson pushed forward and downwards into his path.

Guelfi was also cleared for a tackle on Berry, with the MRO ruling the Bomber "did not sling, drive or rotate" the Crow to ground with excessive force.

Incident explained – Guelfi tackle on Berry (Q3 – 11:42 to go)

The incident involving Matt Guelfi and Sam Berry from the Third Quarter of Friday night’s match between Essendon and Adelaide was assessed. Berry takes possession of the ball before Guelfi lays a tackle, rolling Berry to ground. It was the view of the MRO that Guelfi did not sling, drive or rotate Berry to ground with excessive force. The MRO did not consider that Guelfi’s actions were unreasonable in the circumstances. No further action was taken.

Incident explained – Caddy on Dawson (Q3 – 02:21 to go)

The incident involving Nate Caddy and Jordan Dawson from the Third Quarter of Friday night’s match between Essendon and Adelaide was assessed. The ball is loose in play and Dawson is pushed forward and downwards into the path of Caddy as he attempts to kick the ball off the ground. High contact is made by Caddy on Dawson. It was the view of the MRO that it was reasonable for Caddy to contest the ball in the way that he did and in the circumstances which included Dawson being pushed forward and downwards into his path. No further action was taken.

Incident explained – Keays tackle on Caldwell (Q4 – 16:40 to go)

The incident involving Ben Keays and Jye Caldwell from the Fourth Quarter of Friday night’s match between Essendon and Adelaide was assessed. Caldwell gathers a loose ball following a boundary throw in and is tackled by Keays with his right arm. Caldwell is able to get his left arm down to protect his fall and reduce the force of any impact. It is the view of the MRO that Keays exercised his duty of care in executing the tackle. Accordingly, in the view of the MRO, Keay’s actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances. No further action was taken.