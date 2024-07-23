Marc Pittonet, Mason Cox, Sam Taylor. Pictures: AFL Photos

The Crows will be forced to replace injured defender Jordon Butts (foot) and potentially Nick Murray, who hyperextended his leg but escaped ACL damage against Essendon. There are several options to consider, with James Borlase available, and Josh Worrell pushing to return from an arm injury this week. Captain Jordan Dawson has also entered concussion protocols and should open room for draftee Dan Curtin to return and play up the ground after another impressive SANFL performance with two goals and 21 disposals. Key forward Taylor Walker was managed against the Bombers and should return. – Nathan Schmook

Chris Fagan will have to get creative for Saturday's QClash against Gold Coast with co-captain Harris Andrews (concussion) and Darragh Joyce (fractured jaw) unavailable. It leaves the key defensive cupboard almost bare, with just Ryan Lester remaining of the recognised talls. Jaxon Prior has played well in the VFL and could be considered, while Eric Hipwood is an option to swing into defence with Logan Morris returning to the forward line following four goals from 22 disposals at the lower level. Conor McKenna is also available after being rested last week, which would require Brandon Starcevich to play on a taller opponent. - Michael Whiting

It will be a consequential main training session on Wednesday for the Blues with Jordan Boyd (shin), Caleb Marchbank (illness), Mitch McGovern (hip), Blake Acres (foot) and Orazio Fantasia (calf) all facing fitness tests. Given the five-day turnaround ahead of Friday night's bout with the Power, don't be surprised to see a few miss out. Tom De Koning (foot) has already been ruled out for the remainder of the home and away season, but Marc Pittonet (17 disposals, 25 hitouts, eight clearances) was among the best in the VFL over the weekend and should return. Sam Walsh (hip) is fine, so he should play. Jaxon Binns (47 disposals, three goals) could earn a recall after dominating at reserves level, while Brodie Kemp (19 disposals, 12 marks) could also return due to an injury to Sam Durdin (calf). After playing increased minutes in the VFL last weekend, Jack Martin (17 disposals) could add to his one senior appearance of the season. However, Corey Durdin (shoulder) is still considered a week-by-week proposition, while Zac Williams (hamstring) has been ruled out for the next month. - Riley Beveridge

Lachie Schultz is on track to exit concussion protocols and be available against Richmond on Sunday, but Beau McCreery has been ruled out again. Mason Cox made a successful return in the VFL and could be back at AFL level this weekend. Billy Frampton played in the 83-point loss to Carlton's reserves after being dropped. Jack Bytel was busy with 31 disposals and nine clearances after being included in the 26-man squad, while Fin Macrae finished with 21 touches and six tackles. Harvey Harrison was managed against Hawthorn and didn't play at either level. - Josh Gabelich

Beau McCreery and Jordan De Goey ahead of Collingwood's game against Gold Coast in R16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Darcy Parish could return for his first game since round 10 if he passes a fitness test later this week, but a first-up game in the VFL could be on the cards given the length of his layoff. Matt Guelfi (hamstring) could miss the next month, and Todd Goldstein's place in the senior team depends on coach Brad Scott's preferred ruck strategy – one or two? Goldstein was relatively quiet in the loss to Adelaide with just five handballs and 19 hitouts from 59 per cent game time. With the Bombers' VFL side having a bye last weekend, dropped trio Peter Wright, Dyson Heppell and Nick Hind had no competitive chance to stake their claims for recalls. If the match committee wants to look outside those three, Elijah Tsatas, Ben Hobbs, Archie Roberts, Nick Bryan and Will Setterfield have solid second-tier form under their belts. - Michael Rogers

Darcy Parish during Essendon's training session at The Hangar on July 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The Dockers will be forced to replace captain Alex Pearce after a fresh fracture of his left forearm, with young key defender Josh Draper the standout candidate to step in. Draper impressed across 15 AFL games this season before the Dockers got their full-strength backline together briefly and is well equipped to return. Ruck/forward Luke Jackson suffered a corked calf against Melbourne and is set to be available, while midfielder Matt Johnson was a late withdrawal with a foot issue but is not expected to return yet, meaning changes will be limited after an impressive team performance against the Dees. – Nathan Schmook

Tanner Bruhn is certain to return after a dominant outing in the VFL (35 disposals, nine clearances, one goal) in his first game back from a wrist fracture, while Rhys Stanley was prolific in the ruck, albeit against non-AFL opposition. Mitch Hardie (32 disposals, seven tackles, seven clearances) was strong in the midfield in the VFL, while Mark O'Connor, Jhye Clark and Oisin Mullin all had solid performances. There will be at least one change from the senior team that lost heavily to the Western Bulldogs with Brandan Parfitt (hand) sidelined. However, Chris Scott is likely to make more on the back of a disappointing defeat. Ted Clohesy, Mitch Knevitt and Ollie Dempsey were all very quiet against the Dogs, with the former duo the most likely to make way if the Cats opt for multiple changes, given Dempsey's strong performances throughout the year. - Michael Rogers

For the fourth straight week co-captain Jarrod Witts will be tested to face Brisbane as he attempts to overcome fractured vertebrae suffered against Collingwood in round 16. Malcolm Rosas jnr is available after serving a one-match suspension and would add some much-needed spark to a forward line that struggled to capitalise on the Suns' inside 50 dominance at the weekend. Tom Berry has played well since being dropped to the VFL, as has Brayden Fiorini, with both a chance of a recall. - Michael Whiting

Tom Berry kicks the ball during Gold Coast's clash against Hawthorn in round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Giants are hopeful star duo Stephen Coniglio (shoulder) and Sam Taylor (testicle) will make it through main training this week to prove their fitness for Saturday night's clash with the Demons. However, Isaac Cumming (hamstring) has been sidelined again and will miss the remainder of the home and away season. Nick Haynes (38 disposals, 13 marks) and Conor Stone (33 disposals, 15 marks) were among the best at VFL level and will be considered, as will uncapped youngsters Phoenix Gothard (19 disposals, four goals) and James Leake (25 disposals, 12 tackles). - Riley Beveridge

Sam Mitchell is dealing with a selection squeeze right now with a handful of players on the outside trying to get back in. Cam Mackenzie was managed on the weekend, while Jack Gunston didn't feature after being managed the previous week. Harry Morrison went back to Box Hill and finished with 25 disposals and 10 marks. Seamus Mitchell continued his strong VFL form with 33 touches and nine marks, as did Jai Serong with 26 disposals and five tackles against North Melbourne's reserves. Henry Hustwaite was also busy but hasn't had many senior opportunities in his second season at Hawthorn. - Josh Gabelich

The good news for the Demons is skipper Max Gawn is tracking well towards a return, with main training the final test before making a call on his availability to face the Giants. The bad news is there were a number of casualties out of the weekend for the Demons, headlined by premiership defender Christian Salem, who will miss up to a month with a hamstring injury, and first-year forward Koltyn Tholstrup who has entered concussion protocols. Father-son rookie Kynan Brown is the standout to take Tholstrup's place after racking up some big numbers in the VFL, gathering a massive 24 tackles, 27 disposals and 11 clearances. Blake Howes (21 touches, six tackles) or Marty Hore (21 touches, 10 marks) are the likely contenders to earn a recall in place of Salem. - Alison O'Connor

The Kangas would have to consider Jaidyn Stephenson (30 disposals, 11 marks) for a recall ahead of Saturday's clash with the Cats after a series of impressive performances at VFL level. Will Phillips (22 disposals, seven clearances, seven tackles) was also among the best last weekend, while Blake Drury (15 disposals, three goals) went forward to good effect. Curtis Taylor (calf) will likely be sidelined for the much of the remainder of the season after suffering an injury at reserves level. - Riley Beveridge

Jaidyn Stephenson in action during the match between North Melbourne and Carlton at Marvel Stadium in round three, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Some key personnel are back in the frame for Friday night's critical clash against Carlton, led by Todd Marshall (hip), Kane Farrell (hamstring) and Lachie Jones (concussion), who all missed the win over Richmond. Jones will exit concussion protocols on game day, while Marshall and Farrell will be tested during the week to assess their availability. Although this would appear the extent of any changes, Ken Hinkley could look at Ryan Burton if he wanted to mix up his relatively settled defensive unit. - Michael Whiting

Lachie Jones handpasses the ball during the match between North Melbourne and Port Adelaide at Blundstone Arena in round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Toby Nankervis is a massive out for the Tigers as he enters concussion protocols. With Sam Naismith gone for the year and category B rookie Oliver Hayes-Brown concussed in the VFL on the weekend, it's likely Samson Ryan will be starting ruck with support from Jacob Koschitzke, opening the door for Jacob Bauer to play his first senior game of the year. Alternatively, if Nick Vlastuin (back) gets through training he will return to defence, or mid-season recruit Jacob Blight could come back in, allowing Noah Balta to head forward. Tim Taranto (concussion) is available and Dustin Martin (back) is a definite starter if he gets through the week's work, while Maurice Rioli jnr (ankle) and Marlion Pickett (calf) are also facing tests. - Howard Kimber

Ross Lyon will be forced to make at least one change following the season-ending injury to Liam Henry. Paddy Dow pressed his case for a recall after collecting 32 disposals and 11 clearances for Sandringham on Saturday. Ben Paton responded to being dropped with 27 touches, while Zaine Cordy impressed at Trevor Barker Oval. Isaac Keeler kicked three goals in an eye-catching display against Southport, while Max Keath was busy. - Josh Gabelich

John Longmire will be forced to shuffle the deck chairs ahead of Sunday's clash against the Western Bulldogs after news that livewire forward Tom Papley (ankle) will be out for up to six weeks, with Sam Wicks a potential replacement after collecting 19 touches in the VFL. Defensive general Dane Rampe (calf) was another casualty from the loss to Brisbane and could spend a fortnight on the sidelines. Will Hayward is expected to play, however, despite hurting his ankle against the Lions. Callum Mills is set to return after being managed, and there's a watch on James Rowbottom after fracturing his cheekbone. Angus Sheldrick continued to push his case for a senior berth with 29 disposals and a goal in the VFL. – Brandon Cohen

The Eagles hope to be bolstered by three big inclusions for Saturday's Derby, with star midfielder Elliot Yeo (soreness), breakout forward Jake Waterman (knee) and gun defender Jeremy McGovern (ribs/lung) all pressing to return from setbacks. McGovern has missed two games since suffering some internal damage against Melbourne, while Yeo and Waterman were both sidelined against St Kilda. The Eagles will be without skipper Liam Duggan (concussion) for at least another week. The WAFL team had a bye, but midfield draftee Clay Hall and small forward Tyrell Dewar are candidates for some AFL exposure if further changes are made, while young key forward Archer Reid has impressed in recent weeks. – Nathan Schmook

Elliot Yeo in action during West Coast's clash against North Melbourne in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

After two big wins against top-four opposition, the Western Bulldogs could regain Liam Jones for this weekend's trip to Sydney. The veteran defender will need to prove his fitness later in the week, but is pushing to be available. Hard to make too many unforced changes, but Caleb Daniel put his hand up for a recall by collecting 32 disposals, eight tackles and eight clearances against Geelong. Alex Keath kept his name in contention after a decent showing in the VFL, while Riley Garcia finished with 22 touches and 11 tackles at GMHBA Stadium. Harvey Gallagher was the holdover emergency after being dropped. - Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Jack Macrae (replaced Ryley Sanders)