Liam Henry is helped off the ground during St Kilda's clash against West Coast in round 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jordon Butts Foot Season
Matt Crouch Shoulder Test
Jordan Dawson Concussion 1-2 weeks
Karl Gallagher Hamstring Test
Will Hamill Finger Test
Wayne Milera Knee Season
Nick Murray Knee Test
Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season
Luke Pedlar Shoulder Season
Josh Worrell Arm Test
Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Crouch has been reevaluated after initially being ruled out for the season, with the midfielder in line to play again before the year's out. He responded well to surgery and has a surgical review this week to decide if he can resume contact training. Murray hopes to train this week and push for selection after hyperextending his knee. Butts will undergo season ending foot surgery this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harris Andrews Concussion 1 week
Keidean Coleman Knee Season
Tom Doedee Knee Season
Darcy Gardiner Knee Season
Darragh Joyce Jaw TBC
Kalin Lane Knee Season
Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season
Carter Michael Concussion 1 week
Jack Payne Foot 4 weeks
Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

The Lions are running low on key defenders with Joyce visiting a specialist this week to see if he requires surgery. Andrews is expected to just miss the one game. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Blake Acres Foot Test
Jordan Boyd Shin Test
Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite
Tom De Koning Foot 5-7 weeks
Sam Docherty Knee Season
Corey Durdin Shoulder TBC
Sam Durdin Calf 4-6 weeks
Orazio Fantasia Calf Test
Caleb Marchbank Illness Test
Mitch McGovern Hip Test
Hudson O'Keeffe Hamstring TBC
Jack Silvagni Knee Season
Zac Williams Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues have ruled De Koning out for the remainder of the home and away season, while Williams is also expected to miss much of the next month. Acres, Boyd, Fantasia, Marchbank and McGovern will all face fitness tests at main training on Wednesday. Sam Walsh (hip) is fine, but Sam Durdin is expected to miss a month and Corey Durdin is considered a week-by-week prospect due to an ongoing issue. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Aiden Begg Knee Season
Charlie Dean Concussion Test
Beau McCreery Calf 1 week
Brody Mihocek Pectoral 8-10 weeks
Tom Mitchell Foot TBC
Nathan Kreuger Concussion 1-2 weeks
Lachie Schultz Concussion Test
Oscar Steene Toe Season
Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

McCreery will miss another week due to a calf strain, but Schultz could return against Richmond after missing last weekend due to concussion protocols. Jakob Ryan has recovered from a calf strain and will return in the VFL.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Kaine Baldwin Foot Season
Saad El-Hawli Ankle 3 weeks
Matt Guelfi Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Jaiden Hunter Knee Season
Darcy Parish Calf Test
Zach Reid Pectoral 8 weeks
Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Guelfi will miss up to a month after suffering a hamstring strain against Adelaide last weekend, but the news is better for Jye Caldwell, who has pulled up well from a head knock and will be available to face St Kilda. Having missed the past 10 weeks with a calf injury, Parish will face a fitness test this week to determine his availability and could make his long-awaited return against the Saints. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Josh Corbett Hip Season
Neil Erasmus Concussion Test
Matthew Johnson Foot 1 week
Oscar McDonald Knee 3-4 weeks
Ollie Murphy Abdomen 3-4 weeks
Alex Pearce Arm TBC
Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Pearce has suffered a new fracture in a different location on his left forearm. The captain underwent surgery a month ago and had a plate inserted on the arm to repair the initial fracture, which created a risk of reinjury. He is expected to undergo surgery later this week, with a timeline for his return yet to be determined. Johnson will miss another match after the Dockers picked up a stress reaction in his foot. Erasmus is on track to emerge from concussion protocols after a head knock in the WAFL. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Tom Atkins Back Test
Toby Conway Foot Season
Mitch Edwards Back Season
Cam Guthrie Achilles 3 weeks
Tom Hawkins Foot 3-4 weeks
Oli Wiltshire Pelvis 1 week
Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Atkins will be tested after he was a late withdrawal against the Bulldogs, but he is the only addition to the injury list. Edwards' season is over after the club opted for a conservative management of the young ruck's troublesome back. Guthrie and Hawkins are still progressing through their recoveries but are at least three weeks away. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Ben Ainsworth Shoulder Season
Levi Casboult Hamstring 3 weeks
Alex Davies Suspension Round 22
Sam Day Foot 1-2 weeks
Touk Miller Wrist 1-2 weeks
Ethan Read Leg 3 weeks
Jake Rogers Knee 3 weeks
Jarrod Witts Back Test
Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Witts underwent a light session on Monday morning and will need to prove himself at Wednesday's main session to be available for his first game in a month. Miller and Day are both progressing much faster than initially projected. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Stephen Coniglio Shoulder Test
Isaac Cumming Hamstring 6 weeks
Josh Fahey Foot 5-7 weeks
Cooper Hamilton Ankle TBC
Josh Kelly Calf 3 weeks
Nick Madden Ankle 2-3 weeks
Braydon Preuss  Back Indefinite
Harry Rowston Back Indefinite
Sam Taylor Testicle Test
Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants have ruled Cumming out for the remainder of the home and away season, continuing a wretched run of injury luck for the wing. The club could be bolstered by the return of Coniglio and Taylor this weekend, though, but Kelly is still the best part of a month away. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Josh Bennetts Shoulder TBC
James Blanck Knee Season
Sam Butler Leg Season
Mitch Lewis Knee Season
Jasper Scaife Finger Test
Chad Wingard Calf 1-2 weeks
Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Wingard is still at least a week away from returning from a calf strain, while mid-season recruit Scaife will push to be available after fracturing his finger at training. Bennetts dislocated his shoulder in the VFL on the weekend and is meeting specialists this week to determine the next course of action. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jed Adams Lung 1 week
Ben Brown Knee soreness TBC
Max Gawn Ankle Test
Christian Petracca Ribs, spleen Indefinite
Christian Salem Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite
Charlie Spargo Achilles Season
Koltyn Tholstrup Concussion 1-2 weeks
Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Salem was unable to finish the match against Fremantle following some hamstring tightness, with subsequent scans showing a low-grade strain which will sideline him for 3-4 weeks. Tholstrup suffered delayed concussion symptoms after a head knock against the Dockers and has entered the League's protocols. Brown didn't play at any level due to ongoing knee soreness and the Demons will continue to assess the veteran before making a call on his return. Adams (lung) copped a knock in the VFL game and suffered some internal bruising that requires him to have a week off contact. In positive news, Gawn could return to face the Giants if he makes it through main training this week, while Lachie Hunter (calf) will return at VFL level. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season
Hamish Free Concussion Indefinite
Brayden George Knee Season
Josh Goater Achilles Season
Curtis Taylor Calf 4 weeks
Tyler Sellers Concussion 1 week
Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangas will likely be without Taylor for much of the remainder of the season after an injury in the VFL. Sellers was concussed over the weekend, while Free is still dealing with the effects of multiple concussions in the last year. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Kane Farrell Hamstring Test
Jeremy Finlayson Spleen Season
Lachie Jones Concussion Test
Todd Marshall Hip Test
Jed McEntee Concussion TBC
Sam Powell-Pepper  Knee Season
Ivan Soldo Knee 2 weeks
Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Farrell and Marshall will both be tested during the week to assess their availability to face Carlton on Friday night, while Jones is expected to exit concussion protocols on game day. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Judson Clarke ACL Season
Mate Colina Back TBC
Liam Fawcett Back 2-3 weeks
Josh Gibcus ACL Season
Jack Graham Hip 1 week
Campbell Gray Hamstring 5-6 weeks
Dylan Grimes Back Season
Oliver Hayes-Brown Concussion 1 week
Mykelti Lefau ACL Season
Tom Lynch Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Dustin Martin Back Test
Sam Naismith ACL Season
Toby Nankervis Concussion 1 week
Marlion Pickett Calf Test
Maurice Rioli jnr Ankle Test
Jack Ross Foot 2 weeks
Nick Vlastuin Back Test
Tylar Young ACL Season
Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Martin has been a week-to-week proposition but should be right to face Collingwood, while Tim Taranto has been cleared to return from concussion. However, Nankervis will miss in a huge loss for the Tigers. A few senior players are facing tests including Vlastuin, Rioli jnr and Pickett, but Graham will miss again. Ross is on track to play again before season's end. - Howard Kimber

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Anthony Caminiti Ankle Test
Brad Crouch Knee TBC
Max Hall Back TBC
Jack Hayes Knee TBC
Liam Henry Knee Season
Max King Knee Season
Mattaes Phillipou Hip 1-2 weeks
Seb Ross Calf 4-5 weeks
James Van Es Ankle Season
Marcus Windhager Hamstring 3 weeks
Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Henry will miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery to repair the cartilage he damaged against West Coast on Saturday. Ross will also miss at least the next month with a calf strain and might not play again in 2024. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jack Buller Back Season
Tom Hanily Ankle Test
Will Hayward Ankle Test
Jacob Konstanty Foot TBC
Justin McInerney Knee TBC
Callum Mills Soreness Test
Tom Papley Ankle 4-6 weeks
Dane Rampe Calf 1-2 weeks
James Rowbottom Cheekbone Test
Patrick Snell Hamstring 3-5 weeks
Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Papley is a huge loss for the Swans after suffering a medial ankle ligament injury against Brisbane that will keep him out of action in the run to September. Rampe was another casualty out of the loss to the Lions, while Hayward faces a fitness test later in the week after hurting his ankle in the same match. McInerney remains in a brace after a PCL injury. In better news, captain Mills is expected to return after being rested. – Brandon Cohen

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Tyler Brockman Ankle Season
Coby Burgiel Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Liam Duggan Concussion 1 week
Elijah Hewett Foot Season
Callum Jamieson Ankle/knee TBC
Noah Long Knee Season
Jeremy McGovern Ribs Test
Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

McGovern faces a fitness test later this week after missing two matches with rib and lung injuries. The Eagles have ticked off Jake WatermanMatt Flynn and Elliot Yeo to return as long as they get through main training. Brockman has been ruled out for the season with a syndesmosis injury, while Jamieson has a patella tendon knee issue and a lingering ankle problem that the club is still investigating. Duggan was absent on Tuesday as he works back from a concussion that will sideline him for a second week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jordan Croft Thigh 5-7 weeks
Ryan Gardner Wrist 5-7 weeks
James Harmes Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Jason Johannisen Calf 4-6 weeks
Liam Jones Knee Test
James O'Donnell Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Kelsey Rypstra Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Anthony Scott Concussion TBC
Bailey Smith Knee Season
Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Jones is pushing to be available for this weekend's trip to Sydney to face the Swans after missing the past three games with an MCL injury. Scott missed on the weekend due to concussion. O'Donnell is still at least a week away from returning from a hamstring strain.  Josh Gabelich