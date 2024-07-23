Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordon Butts
|Foot
|Season
|Matt Crouch
|Shoulder
|Test
|Jordan Dawson
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Karl Gallagher
|Hamstring
|Test
|Will Hamill
|Finger
|Test
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Nick Murray
|Knee
|Test
|Patrick Parnell
|Shoulder
|Season
|Luke Pedlar
|Shoulder
|Season
|Josh Worrell
|Arm
|Test
|Updated: July 23, 2024
Early prognosis
Crouch has been reevaluated after initially being ruled out for the season, with the midfielder in line to play again before the year's out. He responded well to surgery and has a surgical review this week to decide if he can resume contact training. Murray hopes to train this week and push for selection after hyperextending his knee. Butts will undergo season ending foot surgery this week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harris Andrews
|Concussion
|1 week
|Keidean Coleman
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Gardiner
|Knee
|Season
|Darragh Joyce
|Jaw
|TBC
|Kalin Lane
|Knee
|Season
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Knee
|Season
|Carter Michael
|Concussion
|1 week
|Jack Payne
|Foot
|4 weeks
|Updated: July 23, 2024
Early prognosis
The Lions are running low on key defenders with Joyce visiting a specialist this week to see if he requires surgery. Andrews is expected to just miss the one game. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Blake Acres
|Foot
|Test
|Jordan Boyd
|Shin
|Test
|Matt Carroll
|Groin
|Indefinite
|Tom De Koning
|Foot
|5-7 weeks
|Sam Docherty
|Knee
|Season
|Corey Durdin
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Sam Durdin
|Calf
|4-6 weeks
|Orazio Fantasia
|Calf
|Test
|Caleb Marchbank
|Illness
|Test
|Mitch McGovern
|Hip
|Test
|Hudson O'Keeffe
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|Season
|Zac Williams
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: July 23, 2024
Early prognosis
The Blues have ruled De Koning out for the remainder of the home and away season, while Williams is also expected to miss much of the next month. Acres, Boyd, Fantasia, Marchbank and McGovern will all face fitness tests at main training on Wednesday. Sam Walsh (hip) is fine, but Sam Durdin is expected to miss a month and Corey Durdin is considered a week-by-week prospect due to an ongoing issue. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aiden Begg
|Knee
|Season
|Charlie Dean
|Concussion
|Test
|Beau McCreery
|Calf
|1 week
|Brody Mihocek
|Pectoral
|8-10 weeks
|Tom Mitchell
|Foot
|TBC
|Nathan Kreuger
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Lachie Schultz
|Concussion
|Test
|Oscar Steene
|Toe
|Season
|Updated: July 23, 2024
Early prognosis
McCreery will miss another week due to a calf strain, but Schultz could return against Richmond after missing last weekend due to concussion protocols. Jakob Ryan has recovered from a calf strain and will return in the VFL. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Foot
|Season
|Saad El-Hawli
|Ankle
|3 weeks
|Matt Guelfi
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Jaiden Hunter
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Parish
|Calf
|Test
|Zach Reid
|Pectoral
|8 weeks
|Updated: July 23, 2024
Early prognosis
Guelfi will miss up to a month after suffering a hamstring strain against Adelaide last weekend, but the news is better for Jye Caldwell, who has pulled up well from a head knock and will be available to face St Kilda. Having missed the past 10 weeks with a calf injury, Parish will face a fitness test this week to determine his availability and could make his long-awaited return against the Saints. – Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Corbett
|Hip
|Season
|Neil Erasmus
|Concussion
|Test
|Matthew Johnson
|Foot
|1 week
|Oscar McDonald
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Ollie Murphy
|Abdomen
|3-4 weeks
|Alex Pearce
|Arm
|TBC
|Updated: July 23, 2024
Early prognosis
Pearce has suffered a new fracture in a different location on his left forearm. The captain underwent surgery a month ago and had a plate inserted on the arm to repair the initial fracture, which created a risk of reinjury. He is expected to undergo surgery later this week, with a timeline for his return yet to be determined. Johnson will miss another match after the Dockers picked up a stress reaction in his foot. Erasmus is on track to emerge from concussion protocols after a head knock in the WAFL. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Atkins
|Back
|Test
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|Season
|Mitch Edwards
|Back
|Season
|Cam Guthrie
|Achilles
|3 weeks
|Tom Hawkins
|Foot
|3-4 weeks
|Oli Wiltshire
|Pelvis
|1 week
|Updated: July 23, 2024
Early prognosis
Atkins will be tested after he was a late withdrawal against the Bulldogs, but he is the only addition to the injury list. Edwards' season is over after the club opted for a conservative management of the young ruck's troublesome back. Guthrie and Hawkins are still progressing through their recoveries but are at least three weeks away. – Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ben Ainsworth
|Shoulder
|Season
|Levi Casboult
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Alex Davies
|Suspension
|Round 22
|Sam Day
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Touk Miller
|Wrist
|1-2 weeks
|Ethan Read
|Leg
|3 weeks
|Jake Rogers
|Knee
|3 weeks
|Jarrod Witts
|Back
|Test
|Updated: July 23, 2024
Early prognosis
Witts underwent a light session on Monday morning and will need to prove himself at Wednesday's main session to be available for his first game in a month. Miller and Day are both progressing much faster than initially projected. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Stephen Coniglio
|Shoulder
|Test
|Isaac Cumming
|Hamstring
|6 weeks
|Josh Fahey
|Foot
|5-7 weeks
|Cooper Hamilton
|Ankle
|TBC
|Josh Kelly
|Calf
|3 weeks
|Nick Madden
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|Indefinite
|Harry Rowston
|Back
|Indefinite
|Sam Taylor
|Testicle
|Test
|Updated: July 23, 2024
Early prognosis
The Giants have ruled Cumming out for the remainder of the home and away season, continuing a wretched run of injury luck for the wing. The club could be bolstered by the return of Coniglio and Taylor this weekend, though, but Kelly is still the best part of a month away. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Bennetts
|Shoulder
|TBC
|James Blanck
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Butler
|Leg
|Season
|Mitch Lewis
|Knee
|Season
|Jasper Scaife
|Finger
|Test
|Chad Wingard
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: July 23, 2024
Early prognosis
Wingard is still at least a week away from returning from a calf strain, while mid-season recruit Scaife will push to be available after fracturing his finger at training. Bennetts dislocated his shoulder in the VFL on the weekend and is meeting specialists this week to determine the next course of action. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jed Adams
|Lung
|1 week
|Ben Brown
|Knee soreness
|TBC
|Max Gawn
|Ankle
|Test
|Christian Petracca
|Ribs, spleen
|Indefinite
|Christian Salem
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Joel Smith
|Suspension
|Indefinite
|Charlie Spargo
|Achilles
|Season
|Koltyn Tholstrup
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: July 23, 2024
Early prognosis
Salem was unable to finish the match against Fremantle following some hamstring tightness, with subsequent scans showing a low-grade strain which will sideline him for 3-4 weeks. Tholstrup suffered delayed concussion symptoms after a head knock against the Dockers and has entered the League's protocols. Brown didn't play at any level due to ongoing knee soreness and the Demons will continue to assess the veteran before making a call on his return. Adams (lung) copped a knock in the VFL game and suffered some internal bruising that requires him to have a week off contact. In positive news, Gawn could return to face the Giants if he makes it through main training this week, while Lachie Hunter (calf) will return at VFL level. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Achilles
|Season
|Hamish Free
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Goater
|Achilles
|Season
|Curtis Taylor
|Calf
|4 weeks
|Tyler Sellers
|Concussion
|1 week
|Updated: July 23, 2024
Early prognosis
The Kangas will likely be without Taylor for much of the remainder of the season after an injury in the VFL. Sellers was concussed over the weekend, while Free is still dealing with the effects of multiple concussions in the last year. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kane Farrell
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jeremy Finlayson
|Spleen
|Season
|Lachie Jones
|Concussion
|Test
|Todd Marshall
|Hip
|Test
|Jed McEntee
|Concussion
|TBC
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|Season
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Updated: July 23, 2024
Early prognosis
Farrell and Marshall will both be tested during the week to assess their availability to face Carlton on Friday night, while Jones is expected to exit concussion protocols on game day. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|Season
|Mate Colina
|Back
|TBC
|Liam Fawcett
|Back
|2-3 weeks
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL
|Season
|Jack Graham
|Hip
|1 week
|Campbell Gray
|Hamstring
|5-6 weeks
|Dylan Grimes
|Back
|Season
|Oliver Hayes-Brown
|Concussion
|1 week
|Mykelti Lefau
|ACL
|Season
|Tom Lynch
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Dustin Martin
|Back
|Test
|Sam Naismith
|ACL
|Season
|Toby Nankervis
|Concussion
|1 week
|Marlion Pickett
|Calf
|Test
|Maurice Rioli jnr
|Ankle
|Test
|Jack Ross
|Foot
|2 weeks
|Nick Vlastuin
|Back
|Test
|Tylar Young
|ACL
|Season
|Updated: July 23, 2024
Early prognosis
Martin has been a week-to-week proposition but should be right to face Collingwood, while Tim Taranto has been cleared to return from concussion. However, Nankervis will miss in a huge loss for the Tigers. A few senior players are facing tests including Vlastuin, Rioli jnr and Pickett, but Graham will miss again. Ross is on track to play again before season's end. - Howard Kimber
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Anthony Caminiti
|Ankle
|Test
|Brad Crouch
|Knee
|TBC
|Max Hall
|Back
|TBC
|Jack Hayes
|Knee
|TBC
|Liam Henry
|Knee
|Season
|Max King
|Knee
|Season
|Mattaes Phillipou
|Hip
|1-2 weeks
|Seb Ross
|Calf
|4-5 weeks
|James Van Es
|Ankle
|Season
|Marcus Windhager
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Updated: July 23, 2024
Early prognosis
Henry will miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery to repair the cartilage he damaged against West Coast on Saturday. Ross will also miss at least the next month with a calf strain and might not play again in 2024. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Buller
|Back
|Season
|Tom Hanily
|Ankle
|Test
|Will Hayward
|Ankle
|Test
|Jacob Konstanty
|Foot
|TBC
|Justin McInerney
|Knee
|TBC
|Callum Mills
|Soreness
|Test
|Tom Papley
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Dane Rampe
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|James Rowbottom
|Cheekbone
|Test
|Patrick Snell
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Updated: July 23, 2024
Early prognosis
Papley is a huge loss for the Swans after suffering a medial ankle ligament injury against Brisbane that will keep him out of action in the run to September. Rampe was another casualty out of the loss to the Lions, while Hayward faces a fitness test later in the week after hurting his ankle in the same match. McInerney remains in a brace after a PCL injury. In better news, captain Mills is expected to return after being rested. – Brandon Cohen
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tyler Brockman
|Ankle
|Season
|Coby Burgiel
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Liam Duggan
|Concussion
|1 week
|Elijah Hewett
|Foot
|Season
|Callum Jamieson
|Ankle/knee
|TBC
|Noah Long
|Knee
|Season
|Jeremy McGovern
|Ribs
|Test
|Updated: July 23, 2024
Early prognosis
McGovern faces a fitness test later this week after missing two matches with rib and lung injuries. The Eagles have ticked off Jake Waterman, Matt Flynn and Elliot Yeo to return as long as they get through main training. Brockman has been ruled out for the season with a syndesmosis injury, while Jamieson has a patella tendon knee issue and a lingering ankle problem that the club is still investigating. Duggan was absent on Tuesday as he works back from a concussion that will sideline him for a second week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Croft
|Thigh
|5-7 weeks
|Ryan Gardner
|Wrist
|5-7 weeks
|James Harmes
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Jason Johannisen
|Calf
|4-6 weeks
|Liam Jones
|Knee
|Test
|James O'Donnell
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Kelsey Rypstra
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Anthony Scott
|Concussion
|TBC
|Bailey Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: July 23, 2024
Early prognosis
Jones is pushing to be available for this weekend's trip to Sydney to face the Swans after missing the past three games with an MCL injury. Scott missed on the weekend due to concussion. O'Donnell is still at least a week away from returning from a hamstring strain. – Josh Gabelich