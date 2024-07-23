Liam Henry is helped off the ground during St Kilda's clash against West Coast in round 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordon Butts Foot Season Matt Crouch Shoulder Test Jordan Dawson Concussion 1-2 weeks Karl Gallagher Hamstring Test Will Hamill Finger Test Wayne Milera Knee Season Nick Murray Knee Test Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season Luke Pedlar Shoulder Season Josh Worrell Arm Test Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Crouch has been reevaluated after initially being ruled out for the season, with the midfielder in line to play again before the year's out. He responded well to surgery and has a surgical review this week to decide if he can resume contact training. Murray hopes to train this week and push for selection after hyperextending his knee. Butts will undergo season ending foot surgery this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harris Andrews Concussion 1 week Keidean Coleman Knee Season Tom Doedee Knee Season Darcy Gardiner Knee Season Darragh Joyce Jaw TBC Kalin Lane Knee Season Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season Carter Michael Concussion 1 week Jack Payne Foot 4 weeks Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

The Lions are running low on key defenders with Joyce visiting a specialist this week to see if he requires surgery. Andrews is expected to just miss the one game. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Blake Acres Foot Test Jordan Boyd Shin Test Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite Tom De Koning Foot 5-7 weeks Sam Docherty Knee Season Corey Durdin Shoulder TBC Sam Durdin Calf 4-6 weeks Orazio Fantasia Calf Test Caleb Marchbank Illness Test Mitch McGovern Hip Test Hudson O'Keeffe Hamstring TBC Jack Silvagni Knee Season Zac Williams Hamstring 3-4 weeks Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues have ruled De Koning out for the remainder of the home and away season, while Williams is also expected to miss much of the next month. Acres, Boyd, Fantasia, Marchbank and McGovern will all face fitness tests at main training on Wednesday. Sam Walsh (hip) is fine, but Sam Durdin is expected to miss a month and Corey Durdin is considered a week-by-week prospect due to an ongoing issue. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Begg Knee Season Charlie Dean Concussion Test Beau McCreery Calf 1 week Brody Mihocek Pectoral 8-10 weeks Tom Mitchell Foot TBC Nathan Kreuger Concussion 1-2 weeks Lachie Schultz Concussion Test Oscar Steene Toe Season Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

McCreery will miss another week due to a calf strain, but Schultz could return against Richmond after missing last weekend due to concussion protocols. Jakob Ryan has recovered from a calf strain and will return in the VFL. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Foot Season Saad El-Hawli Ankle 3 weeks Matt Guelfi Hamstring 3-4 weeks Jaiden Hunter Knee Season Darcy Parish Calf Test Zach Reid Pectoral 8 weeks Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Guelfi will miss up to a month after suffering a hamstring strain against Adelaide last weekend, but the news is better for Jye Caldwell, who has pulled up well from a head knock and will be available to face St Kilda. Having missed the past 10 weeks with a calf injury, Parish will face a fitness test this week to determine his availability and could make his long-awaited return against the Saints. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Corbett Hip Season Neil Erasmus Concussion Test Matthew Johnson Foot 1 week Oscar McDonald Knee 3-4 weeks Ollie Murphy Abdomen 3-4 weeks Alex Pearce Arm TBC Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Pearce has suffered a new fracture in a different location on his left forearm. The captain underwent surgery a month ago and had a plate inserted on the arm to repair the initial fracture, which created a risk of reinjury. He is expected to undergo surgery later this week, with a timeline for his return yet to be determined. Johnson will miss another match after the Dockers picked up a stress reaction in his foot. Erasmus is on track to emerge from concussion protocols after a head knock in the WAFL. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Atkins Back Test Toby Conway Foot Season Mitch Edwards Back Season Cam Guthrie Achilles 3 weeks Tom Hawkins Foot 3-4 weeks Oli Wiltshire Pelvis 1 week Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Atkins will be tested after he was a late withdrawal against the Bulldogs, but he is the only addition to the injury list. Edwards' season is over after the club opted for a conservative management of the young ruck's troublesome back. Guthrie and Hawkins are still progressing through their recoveries but are at least three weeks away. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Ainsworth Shoulder Season Levi Casboult Hamstring 3 weeks Alex Davies Suspension Round 22 Sam Day Foot 1-2 weeks Touk Miller Wrist 1-2 weeks Ethan Read Leg 3 weeks Jake Rogers Knee 3 weeks Jarrod Witts Back Test Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Witts underwent a light session on Monday morning and will need to prove himself at Wednesday's main session to be available for his first game in a month. Miller and Day are both progressing much faster than initially projected. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Stephen Coniglio Shoulder Test Isaac Cumming Hamstring 6 weeks Josh Fahey Foot 5-7 weeks Cooper Hamilton Ankle TBC Josh Kelly Calf 3 weeks Nick Madden Ankle 2-3 weeks Braydon Preuss Back Indefinite Harry Rowston Back Indefinite Sam Taylor Testicle Test Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants have ruled Cumming out for the remainder of the home and away season, continuing a wretched run of injury luck for the wing. The club could be bolstered by the return of Coniglio and Taylor this weekend, though, but Kelly is still the best part of a month away. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Bennetts Shoulder TBC James Blanck Knee Season Sam Butler Leg Season Mitch Lewis Knee Season Jasper Scaife Finger Test Chad Wingard Calf 1-2 weeks Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Wingard is still at least a week away from returning from a calf strain, while mid-season recruit Scaife will push to be available after fracturing his finger at training. Bennetts dislocated his shoulder in the VFL on the weekend and is meeting specialists this week to determine the next course of action. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Adams Lung 1 week Ben Brown Knee soreness TBC Max Gawn Ankle Test Christian Petracca Ribs, spleen Indefinite Christian Salem Hamstring 3-4 weeks Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite Charlie Spargo Achilles Season Koltyn Tholstrup Concussion 1-2 weeks Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Salem was unable to finish the match against Fremantle following some hamstring tightness, with subsequent scans showing a low-grade strain which will sideline him for 3-4 weeks. Tholstrup suffered delayed concussion symptoms after a head knock against the Dockers and has entered the League's protocols. Brown didn't play at any level due to ongoing knee soreness and the Demons will continue to assess the veteran before making a call on his return. Adams (lung) copped a knock in the VFL game and suffered some internal bruising that requires him to have a week off contact. In positive news, Gawn could return to face the Giants if he makes it through main training this week, while Lachie Hunter (calf) will return at VFL level. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season Hamish Free Concussion Indefinite Brayden George Knee Season Josh Goater Achilles Season Curtis Taylor Calf 4 weeks Tyler Sellers Concussion 1 week Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangas will likely be without Taylor for much of the remainder of the season after an injury in the VFL. Sellers was concussed over the weekend, while Free is still dealing with the effects of multiple concussions in the last year. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kane Farrell Hamstring Test Jeremy Finlayson Spleen Season Lachie Jones Concussion Test Todd Marshall Hip Test Jed McEntee Concussion TBC Sam Powell-Pepper Knee Season Ivan Soldo Knee 2 weeks Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Farrell and Marshall will both be tested during the week to assess their availability to face Carlton on Friday night, while Jones is expected to exit concussion protocols on game day. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Judson Clarke ACL Season Mate Colina Back TBC Liam Fawcett Back 2-3 weeks Josh Gibcus ACL Season Jack Graham Hip 1 week Campbell Gray Hamstring 5-6 weeks Dylan Grimes Back Season Oliver Hayes-Brown Concussion 1 week Mykelti Lefau ACL Season Tom Lynch Hamstring 2-3 weeks Dustin Martin Back Test Sam Naismith ACL Season Toby Nankervis Concussion 1 week Marlion Pickett Calf Test Maurice Rioli jnr Ankle Test Jack Ross Foot 2 weeks Nick Vlastuin Back Test Tylar Young ACL Season Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Martin has been a week-to-week proposition but should be right to face Collingwood, while Tim Taranto has been cleared to return from concussion. However, Nankervis will miss in a huge loss for the Tigers. A few senior players are facing tests including Vlastuin, Rioli jnr and Pickett, but Graham will miss again. Ross is on track to play again before season's end. - Howard Kimber

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Anthony Caminiti Ankle Test Brad Crouch Knee TBC Max Hall Back TBC Jack Hayes Knee TBC Liam Henry Knee Season Max King Knee Season Mattaes Phillipou Hip 1-2 weeks Seb Ross Calf 4-5 weeks James Van Es Ankle Season Marcus Windhager Hamstring 3 weeks Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Henry will miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery to repair the cartilage he damaged against West Coast on Saturday. Ross will also miss at least the next month with a calf strain and might not play again in 2024. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Buller Back Season Tom Hanily Ankle Test Will Hayward Ankle Test Jacob Konstanty Foot TBC Justin McInerney Knee TBC Callum Mills Soreness Test Tom Papley Ankle 4-6 weeks Dane Rampe Calf 1-2 weeks James Rowbottom Cheekbone Test Patrick Snell Hamstring 3-5 weeks Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Papley is a huge loss for the Swans after suffering a medial ankle ligament injury against Brisbane that will keep him out of action in the run to September. Rampe was another casualty out of the loss to the Lions, while Hayward faces a fitness test later in the week after hurting his ankle in the same match. McInerney remains in a brace after a PCL injury. In better news, captain Mills is expected to return after being rested. – Brandon Cohen

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tyler Brockman Ankle Season Coby Burgiel Hamstring 3-4 weeks Liam Duggan Concussion 1 week Elijah Hewett Foot Season Callum Jamieson Ankle/knee TBC Noah Long Knee Season Jeremy McGovern Ribs Test Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

McGovern faces a fitness test later this week after missing two matches with rib and lung injuries. The Eagles have ticked off Jake Waterman, Matt Flynn and Elliot Yeo to return as long as they get through main training. Brockman has been ruled out for the season with a syndesmosis injury, while Jamieson has a patella tendon knee issue and a lingering ankle problem that the club is still investigating. Duggan was absent on Tuesday as he works back from a concussion that will sideline him for a second week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Croft Thigh 5-7 weeks Ryan Gardner Wrist 5-7 weeks James Harmes Hamstring 2-3 weeks Jason Johannisen Calf 4-6 weeks Liam Jones Knee Test James O'Donnell Hamstring 1-2 weeks Kelsey Rypstra Hamstring 3-4 weeks Anthony Scott Concussion TBC Bailey Smith Knee Season Updated: July 23, 2024

Early prognosis

Jones is pushing to be available for this weekend's trip to Sydney to face the Swans after missing the past three games with an MCL injury. Scott missed on the weekend due to concussion. O'Donnell is still at least a week away from returning from a hamstring strain. – Josh Gabelich