Beau McCreery's calf strain keeps him sidelined for another week, but Lachie Schultz is expected to play against the Tigers

Lachie Schultz, Bobby Hill and Beau McCreery after Collingwood's win over North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD forward Beau McCreery has been ruled out for another week, but the Magpies are expected to regain Lachie Schultz for Sunday's clash against Richmond at the MCG.

McCreery hasn't played since straining his calf against Gold Coast in round 16 and requires another week of training before being cleared to play.

The Magpies have missed the South Australian's elite forward half pressure across a disastrous month for the reigning premiers, who are now six points outside the eight and on track to miss out on September.

McCreery is expected to be available for Scott Pendlebury's 400th game against Carlton in round 21.

Schultz is on track to return against the Tigers this weekend after missing the 66-point loss to Hawthorn due to concussion.

The former Docker still needs to get tick off the final part of the protocols but is set to resume his season.

Nathan Kreuger entered concussion protocols on Sunday and won't face the Tigers, ending his longest consecutive streak of AFL appearances at six.

Tom Mitchell has started running on the anti-gravity treadmill but is running out of time to be fit again before the end of the home and away season.

The Brownlow Medallist hasn't played since Anzac Day and has been dealing with a foot injury all year.