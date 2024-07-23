Isaac Quaynor and Darcy Moore after Collingwood's loss to Hawthorn in round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

JEFF Browne refuses to concede Collingwood's 2024 season has been a write-off.

"Not at all," said the Magpies president. "We're not focused on our win-loss ratio, we are focused on our next premiership."

Browne denies the exit of the club's football department boss Graham Wright adversely exposed his team before its premiership defence even began. "People who are saying that are just wrong, and I am closer to it than people who are disputing that. They don't know … it is a lazy, default argument," he says.

>> GET THE LATEST FROM DAMIAN BARRETT

The Pies president says good fortune was at play for Collingwood in 2023, only for it to be replaced by its opposite type this year. "The reality is as much as we like to heap praise on ourselves for the genius of winning a premiership, luck has a lot to do with it … we got most of our good luck last year, we are squaring up the ledger with a fair degree of bad luck this year," Browne says.

And under Browne's leadership, there will never be a planned ladder-slide to attack early picks in national drafts. "I don't believe in going down the ladder and rebuilding. We will look at what our needs are, work out what we need to do to get better, and whatever it is, I will make sure it happens," he says.

The Collingwood president agreed to speak with AFL.com.au this week, after the 19th round of the 2024 season left his club sitting 13th (eight wins, eight losses and two draws, and six premiership points outside the top eight). Matches remain against Richmond, Carlton, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

Collingwood president Jeff Browne speaks at the 2024 AFL Season Launch in Sydney. Picture: AFL Photos

Little has gone right for the Magpies. Premiership defender Nathan Murphy was forced to retire on medical grounds. There was a lethargic start to the home-and-away season, with three losses. Injuries to other key players have hit hard, including Jordan De Goey who even when selected to play has clearly struggled with a very sore body. Depth has been sorely stretched, regularly leaving the selected 23 nothing like the combinations which in the previous two seasons had reached preliminary and Grand Finals.

Six players have made AFL debuts in 2024 – Tew Jiath, Ed Allan, Wil Parker, Charlie Dean, Joe Richards and Lachie Sullivan – while three more – Lachie Schultz, Jack Bytel and Ned Long – have played their first games for Collingwood.

Browne being Browne, he won't even rule out a miraculous finish to the 2024 season.

"I think we have got a team that can win a premiership, and if we get in this year, I don't think there is a team that is going to want to play us," he said. "This year is not a write-off, I don't concede that. Not at all. The enthusiasm in the group, the restructuring of the football department we built while 'Wrighty' was away, they are real positives. The coach is learning a lot under the pressure of coaching losses, and that is very good in the development of our coaching team."

Collingwood footy boss Graham Wright speaks to the media on day one of the 2023 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period. Picture: AFL Photos

Expanding on his views of the Wright absence this year, Browne said the elevation of responsibilities for Justin Leppitsch and Brendon Bolton had already improved operations for the future.

"And there has been an increased role for (high performance manager) Jarrod Wade, too," Browne said. "(Those querying the post-Wright set-up) don't know how 'Bolts' works in wrapping up all those administrative functions in footy, and they don't know how skilful Justin Leppitsch is in terms of talent identification and list management, and future list management. He is a rare talent. That is just a lazy, default argument, 'oh, you are missing Wrighty'. It doesn't bear any truth whatsoever."

Asked if the Pies would seek to have Wright back in their mix after the expiry of his extended leave period, Browne said: "We are talking to him about that. But he won't come back and do as he did before, because the structure is different. We are working how he fits into that structure. What works for him, and what works for us. I wouldn't put a percentage on it, it is a matter for discussion. I am in discussion with him.

"Frankly, the best thing that could happen to the football industry would be that he went into the AFL and sorted out all their problems in relation to how they administer the rules and how they could communicate better with the clubs. He would be a genius at that. If I am being ecumenical, I'd probably convince myself the best thing I could do would be to donate him to the AFL for the betterment of 18 clubs."

Browne refused to criticise any aspect of Collingwood's football operations, despite the form slump which may see his club join Geelong (2022 premier, missed finals 2023), Richmond (2020, 2021), Western Bulldogs (2016, 2017) and Hawthorn (2008, 2009) on an unwanted list.

Jeff Browne and Craig McRae after Collingwood's win over Brisbane in the 2024 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"The performance and the determination is there – never question the attitude of the players," Browne said. "And I am a hard judge. If I see something wrong, I do something about it. I am not unhappy with our players' attitudes and their approach to the game, or our coaching. I think that is as good as it has ever been. I am really optimistic about where we are at, at Collingwood.

"Some people might be surprised to hear me say that. But we are set for an era of success at Collingwood. I know that. If we have had a blip this year on the radar, well, we have had a blip. We learn and we come back from that. I don't accept it is over, and again, it is a lazy, default argument. If it was different, I would do something about it. I am not going to sit around and see my club deteriorate. My club is strong and we are in for an era of sustained success, I firmly believe that."

And Browne, in his third season as president of Collingwood, will be applying a favourite saying from Silicon Valley as he steers the club through the remaining five matches of this season and into 2025. "Fail quickly, learn, succeed," he says.

X: @barrettdamian