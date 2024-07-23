Josh Dunkley looks on during Brisbane's clash against West Coast in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE OLD luxury trading season, hey!

The one that would have had me sitting in the top 100 if I chose not to trade rather than moving on Caleb Serong (MID, $830,000) to the safety for the ever-reliable, stat-stuffer Josh Dunkley (MID, $977,000). If you don't laugh, you cry … Or even rage. In fact, I did all three but the best way to get over situations like this is to jump back on the horse and make another dumb trade, so let's go.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Tim Membrey (FWD, $466,000) showed that the Eagles may once again become a target to chase points for key forwards in the run home after he dominated with five goals and a round-high 154. Next in line was a more familiar face in Adam Treloar (MID, $957,000) who overcame last weeks minor calf complaint and made the most of his favourable match up to score a whopping 149 on the Cats with an impressive three goals, while Lachie Whitfield (DEF, $1.03M) continued his outstanding season with another ceiling score of 145 to give him a five-game average of 130.

Adam Treloar handballs during the match between Geelong and the Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium in round 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

F6 is still giving us headaches and wasting trades, with the likes of Gryan Miers (FWD, $733,000) disappointing with 52, Jy Simpkin (FWD/MID, $694,000) managing just 61, Luke Jackson (RUC/FWD, $721,000) injured on 72 while bringing new meaning to the Silly Salmon, Zac Fisher (FWD/DEF, $738,000) getting subbed on 43 after the worst 'revenge game' in history, it was more like an "ah, that's why" game.

It is now officially at the point where Shaun Mannagh (FWD/MID, $441,000) and Billy Dowling (MID/FWD, $476,000) not only look like serviceable back-ups in that position, but significant upgrades. Long live the rookies at F6.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

MOST TRADED IN

Zac Taylor (MID, $280,000)

Tom Stewart (DEF, $840,000)

Adam Treloar (MID, $957,000)

Dylan Moore (FWD, $827,000)

Ben Keays (FWD, $709,000)

Learn More 02:11

MOST TRADED OUT

Jordan Dawson (DEF, $825,000)

Arie Schoenmaker (DEF, $362,000)

Nathan Kreuger (RUC/FWD, $414,000)

Alex Sexton (FWD/DEF, $702,000)

Billy Dowling (MID/FWD, $476,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Logan Evans (DEF, $507,000) +$76,000

Shaun Mannagh (MID/FWD, $441,000) +$74,000

Ben Keays (FWD, $709,000) +$66,000

Zac Taylor (MID, $280,000) +$64,000

Jayden Hunt (DEF/MID, $522,000) +$60,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Aaron Naughton (FWD, $474,000) -$58,000

Zac Fisher (FWD/DEF, $738,000) -$56,000

Bruce Reville (MID/FWD, $395,000) -$56,000

David Cunningham (FWD, $457,000) -$56,000

Bailey Williams (MID, $627,000) -$51,000

Learn More 01:08

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Zac Taylor (MID, $280,000) -23

Shaun Mannagh (MID/FWD, $441,000) -9

Cooper Sharman (FWD, $368,000) -4

Steely Green (FWD, $273,000) -1

Logan Evans (DEF, $507,000) 3

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Max Gawn (RUC, $961,000) 168

Josh Dunkley (MID, $977,000) 145

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $964,000) 139

Zac Fisher (FWD/DEF, $738,000) 136

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $891,000) 135

STOCKS UP

Tom Stewart (DEF, $840,000): For the second week running, the Cat star is my No.1 trade target. He continued to make the most of both worlds against the Dogs, attending CBA's before floating back and taking his trademark +6s behind the ball. He now has scores of 105, 125, 113 and 125 since making the move and he has a BE of just 58 leading into a nice run home.

Ben Keays (FWD, $709,000): Obviously not a move for the faint hearted, but hear me out. Your F6 is a battler, along with the rest of the coaches out there and Keays is someone who has dominated for stretches as a midfielder before. He was given the opportunity to move in there for the first time this year against the Bombers on the weekend following injuries to Rory Laird and Jordan Dawson, and boy oh boy did he step up. He basically won the game off his own boot and scored 50 points in that time to eventually score his second hundred on the trot with 129. He has a BE of 30 and could be a one to two week play.

Billy Dowling (left) and Ben Keays celebrate a goal during the match between Essendon and Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Adam Treloar (MID, $957,000): Who isn't looking for a unique player with a ceiling at this time of year? Hence why the star Dog is such a popular trade target this week. He had had a ripping season, averaging 111 on the back of 149 against the Cats where he had 31 possessions, six marks, eight tackles and three goals. He has a BE of 91 and a great run home … Apart from this week's game against the Swans in Sydney. When they met earlier this year he got off to a hot start before James Jordon tagged him in the second half. He remains a great long term selection, but may not offer a ceiling score on debut.

Dayne Zorko (MID/FWD, $932,000): The star 35-year-old was back to his best on the weekend against the Swans, racking up his best score since round 11 with 29 possessions and 12 marks for 131. What makes him such an interesting prospect this week was his game against the Suns earlier this year where he went off for a season high 40 touches and 16 marks for 184. Yes, that was a unique circumstance due to the Lions injury list and game style adjustment but the Suns have been giving up plenty to half backs and he has already shown the ability to make the most of it.

Caleb Serong (MID, $830,000): My old mate is a bargain price, fresh off the back of dropping a 123 on my head after trading him out. He is cheap due to a five-week stretch of failing to reach triple figures but his 36 possessions, four marks, five tackles and a goal ensured he broke that streak. He has struggled with a tag in recent times but his upcoming fixture looks like it will be smooth sailing in the immediate future.

STOCKS DOWN

Jordan Dawson (MID, $825,000): Unfortunately the Crows inspirational leader will need to be traded out after suffering a concussion. He was on track for his second hundred on the trot after scoring 81 from 20 possessions, two marks and five tackles from just 61 per cent game time before being forced from the ground. The unfortunate incident caused a further drop in value of $22K which makes it a whopping $199K for the season.

Toby Nankervis (RUC, $949,000): I feel for coaches who took a unique path when Max went down with injury and had a punt on the good form of big Nank. He has been awesome this year, averaging 100, but it was his last seven weeks prior to last week that really turned heads with a lowest score of 96 in that time to go with a bunch of hundreds which included 141 and 150. He was playing well once again on the weekend with 67 from 59 per cent TOG before concussion protocols cut his game short, which will also cause him to miss this week. Tristan Xerri (RUC, $956,000) and Rowan Marshall (RUC, $998,000) are my tips for replacements.

Zac Fisher (FWD/DEF, $738,000): Those who held the Roos distributing half-back for his ability to rack up big hundreds (five straight between rounds eight and thirteen) at F6, copped a nasty whack on the weekend when he returned to the side, taking an obvious back seat to Colby McKercher (MID/DEF, $743,000) before being subbed out on just 43. He has a great run of games ahead but can no longer be trusted given this ridiculous turn of events.

Hayden Young (DEF/MID, $769,000): The Dockers' elite ball user is playing well and has a great fixture, but he is not pumping out the scores we saw earlier in the year following a tweak in his role that has seen him spend more time forward. His average and value are continuing to slide following an 89 on the weekend which leaves him with just one triple figure score in the last month. He was on track for a big one earlier in the year vs the Eagles with 88 from just 54 per cent TOG before being put on ice.

Hayden Young celebrates a goal during the round 11 match between Fremantle and Collingwood at Optus Stadium, May 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Walsh (MID, $867,000): It pains me to write this as he is one of my favourite players but at the business end of the season, we can't have a midfielder going under triple figures for three games on the trot and four out of their last six. He has managed just three marks in the last three weeks, a far cry from what we saw earlier in the year and he hasn't hit 30 possessions since round 15. He played Port earlier in the year in round 12 and was outstanding with 133, but that required 13 tackles and this time it is in Adelaide. His run home is great following this week, but his form clearly isn't there, as his BE of 128 suggests.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.