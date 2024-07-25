Everything you need to know ahead of round 20 of AFL Fantasy

Jordan Dawson looks on after the R12 match between Adelaide and Hawthorn at the MCG on June 1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE MUCH-ANTICIPATED teams will drop tonight ahead of round 20, but we already know some news about players who will be missing.

There is nothing worse in AFL Fantasy than one of your unique players getting injured. Sometimes it's a lonely island when you are stranded there by yourself, but hey … that's a risk you take!

Toby Nankervis and Tom De Koning were great options when Max Gawn went down two weeks ago, but now it's their turn on the sidelines. Nankervis will be missing one week with concussion and De Koning the remainder of the home and away season.

Adding salt to the wound, Jordan Dawson will also miss 1-2 weeks with concussion, forcing the 17 per cent of his coaches to make the trade.

However, in AFL Fantasy a wise man once said: "Crisis creates opportunity" and in the case in Adelaide, maybe an opportunity has opened up.

Keays to the midfield?

Filling the final positions in the forward line has been a problem since round one and it's a problem that doesn't look like being solved anytime soon. If you have players like Jy Simpkin or even two rookies on rotation, then with five weeks to go, it's probably worth upgrading in other areas where there is a little more certainty.

However, if you still have someone like Tom Powell … then a trade needs to be made.

With Dawson on the sidelines for the next 1-2 weeks, Ben Keays (FWD, $709,000) is a standout option to fill the last position in your forward line. Keays went into the midfield late last week finishing the game with 78 points in the second half.

This is a role not foreign to Keays. A role he has played before that has seen him average 95-100. For a short-term play … he is a great option for the next two weeks.

However, if you are looking for something a little long-term then Mason Wood (MID/FWD, $760,000) is your man. Wood has gone under the radar and has quietly averaged 92 since round eight. He scored 106 last week and had even though he kicked 3.4 goals, he floated down back in the final term for 29 points.

Trap or treat?

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are some traps to avoid and some treats worth considering.

Adam Treloar (MID, $957,000) – TRAP

A trap this week … a treat in round 21. Sydney in Sydney is a tough match-up for Treloar and last time he played the Swans he attracted the attention of James Jordon who held him to 38 in the second half.

Tristan Xerri (RUC, $956,000) – TREAT

Need a replacement and an upgrade from De Koning or Nankervis? Look no further. The big man has been on fire and has one of the easiest match-ups this week against a 'ruckless' Geelong.

Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $908,000) – TREAT

While many coaches buy back into Serong, many are also forgetting about Brayshaw. Over the last five weeks he has averaged 17 points more than Serong with big scores of 146, 136 and 120.

Andrew Brayshaw celebrates a goal during the R18 match between Fremantle and Hawthorn at UTAS Stadium on July 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Steele (MID, $871,000) - TRAP

Leading into last week's game, Steele was averaging 94 over a six-game period. He then scores 133 (against the Eagles) and now "he's back"? … C'mon guys, you've read this book before.

Shaun Mannagh (MID/FWD, $441,000) – TREAT

Looking for a bench option in the forward line to possibly play on your ground? Mannagh is the man for the job. He has averaged 90 in his last three games and is a low-risk bench option capable of scoring 100.

Most traded in

Tom Stewart (DEF, $840,000)

Zac Taylor (MID, $280,000)

Ben Keays (FWD, $709,000)

Adam Treloar (MID, $957,000)

Dylan Moore (FWD, $827,000)

As Roy says … "Tom Stewart (DEF, $840,000) has never failed as a midfielder".

Over the last four weeks, Stewart has started at the centre bounces before floating back to his beloved half-back role where he racks up marks. He has averaged 110 in this role and doesn't look like slowing down anytime soon.

Even though he was the most traded-in player last week, Zac Taylor (MID, $280,000) is still a wanted man. He has a breakeven of -23 and is coming off scores of 86 and 78. Taylor is easily the best downgrade option under $300,000.

Most traded out

Jordan Dawson (MID, $825,000)

Arie Schoenmaker (DEF, $362,000)

Tom De Koning (RUC, $829,000)

Alex Sexton (FWD/DEF, $702,000)

Nathan Kreuger (RUC/FWD, $414,000)

At this stage of the year, we need to trade players with 1-2 week injuries. After being concussed on the weekend, Jordan Dawson (MID, $825,000) fits that description and needs to be moved on to another premium midfielder.

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and we need all the points we can get. Make sure you tune in when The Traders go live at 6.15pm AEST on AFL.com.au or via the AFL Live Official App to see who Calvin has in his top five and who The Traders are locking in as their captain options for the round ahead.

