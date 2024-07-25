The teams are in for round 20's Friday and Saturday matches, plus squads for Sunday

Max Gawn, Mitch McGovern, Elliot Yeo. Pictures: AFL Photos

CARLTON will welcome back Mitch McGovern for the crucial Friday night clash against Port Adelaide, also recalling Marc Pittonet to cover for injured ruckman Tom De Koning.

West Coast has loaded up for Saturday night's Derby, naming Elliot Yeo and Jeremy McGovern among four top-flight inclusions, while Max Gawn is back for Melbourne after two weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE INS AND OUTS OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS

In other round 20 team news, Essendon has named Darcy Parish, first-year star Colby McKercher (soreness) is one of three outs for North Melbourne and Lachie Schultz and Mason Cox are back to bolster Collingwood.

However, the Magpies opponents Richmond will again be without Dustin Martin.

McGovern is back for the Blues following two weeks out, to face a Port team that is still missing Todd Marshall (hip), but has regained Kane Farrell.

Learn More 06:30

The Western Derby has some added spice with the Eagles recalling Yeo, McGovern, Jake Waterman and Jack Darling to face the red-hot Dockers.

McKercher has been joined on the sidelines by Zac Fisher (foot) and Eddie Ford (ankle) for the Kangaroos, who face a Geelong outfit that has named Tanner Bruhn.

Chris Fagan has named Jaxon Prior to bolster Brisbane's ailing defence for Saturday's QClash against Gold Coast, adding young forward Logan Morris in a sign that Eric Hipwood could switch ends.

Damien Hardwick has made three changes from the team beaten by Greater Western Sydney, with co-captain Jarrod Witts back for the first time in a month.

After being dropped last week, Peter Wright and Dyson Heppell are also back for the Bombers alongside Parish.

Dyson Heppell in action during the match between Melbourne and Essendon at the MCG in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

In Sunday's games, Nick Vlastuin will return from a back injury to face the Magpies.

Callum Mills is back for Sydney after being rested last week to face a Western Bulldogs team that has managed young gun Ryley Sanders.

Adelaide has named veteran Taylor Walker to take on Hawthorn.

FRIDAY, JULY 26

Carlton v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

CARLTON

In: B.Kemp, M.McGovern, M.Pittonet

Out: S.Durdin (calf), B.Acres (foot), T.De Koning (foot)

Last week's sub: David Cuningham

PORT ADELAIDE

In: K.Farrell, La.Jones

Out: D.Williams (omitted), O.Lord (omitted)

Last week's sub: Quinton Narkle

SATURDAY, JULY 27

North Melbourne v Geelong at Blundstone Arena, 1.45pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: J.Stephenson, Z.Duursma, W.Phillips

Out: C.McKercher (soreness), Z.Fisher (foot), E.Ford (ankle)

Last week's sub: Liam Shiels

GEELONG

In: J.Bews, T.Bruhn, S.Neale

Out: Z.Tuohy (managed), B.Parfitt (omitted), M.Knevitt (omitted)

Last week's sub: Ted Clohesy

Gold Coast v Brisbane at People First Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: T.Berry, J.Witts, M.Rosas

Out: J.Walter (omitted), A.Sexton (omitted), C.Budarick (omitted)

Last week's sub: Will Graham

BRISBANE

In: L.Morris, J.Prior, C.McKenna

Out: D.Joyce (jaw), H.Andrews (concussion), B.Reville (omitted)

Last week's sub: Bruce Reville

St Kilda v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: A.Caminiti

Out: L.Henry (knee)

Last week's sub: Hugo Garcia

ESSENDON

In: P.Wright, D.Parish, D.Heppell

Out: J.Kelly (Achilles), M.Guelfi (hamstring), T.Goldstein (omitted)

Last week's sub: Archie Perkins

Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 7.30pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: M.Gawn, B.Laurie, T.Woewodin

Out: C.Salem (hamstring), K.Tholstrup (concussion), T.Sparrow (omitted)

Last week's sub: Jack Billings

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: S.Taylor

Out: I.Cumming (hamstring)

Last week's sub: Xavier O'Halloran

Fremantle v West Coast at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: J.Draper, T.Emmett

Out: A.Pearce (arm), M.Walters (hamstring)

Last week's sub: James Aish

WEST COAST

In: J.McGovern, J.Waterman, J.Darling, E.Yeo

Out: A.Witherden (omitted), J.Jones (omitted), J.Petruccelle (omitted), C.Chesser (omitted)

Last week's sub: Josh Rotham

SUNDAY, JULY 28

Collingwood v Richmond at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: L.Schultz, M.Cox, B.Frampton, J.Bytel, H.Harrison, W.Parker

Out: R.McInnes (omitted), N.Kreuger (concussion), J.Richards (omitted)

Last week's sub: Lachie Sullivan

RICHMOND

In: N.Vlastuin, T.Taranto, J.Bauer, M.Coulthard

Out: T.Nankervis (concussion)

Last week's sub: Tyler Sonsie

Sydney v Western Bulldogs at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: C.Mills, S.Wicks, C.Mitchell, A.Francis, P.Ladhams

Out: D.Rampe (calf), T.Papley (ankle)

Last week's sub: Corey Warner

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: O.Baker, C.Daniel, R.Garcia, L.Jones

Out: R.Sanders (managed)

Last week's sub: Jack Macrae

Adelaide v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 3.40pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: C.Jones, J.Borlase, T.Walker, D.Curtin, J.Worrell, N.McHenry

Out: N.Murray (knee), J.Butts (foot), J.Dawson (concussion)

Last week's sub: Brayden Cook

HAWTHORN

In: C.Mackenzie, H.Morrison, J.Gunston

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Finn Maginness