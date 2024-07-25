CARLTON will welcome back Mitch McGovern for the crucial Friday night clash against Port Adelaide, also recalling Marc Pittonet to cover for injured ruckman Tom De Koning.
West Coast has loaded up for Saturday night's Derby, naming Elliot Yeo and Jeremy McGovern among four top-flight inclusions, while Max Gawn is back for Melbourne after two weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury.
In other round 20 team news, Essendon has named Darcy Parish, first-year star Colby McKercher (soreness) is one of three outs for North Melbourne and Lachie Schultz and Mason Cox are back to bolster Collingwood.
However, the Magpies opponents Richmond will again be without Dustin Martin.
McGovern is back for the Blues following two weeks out, to face a Port team that is still missing Todd Marshall (hip), but has regained Kane Farrell.
The Western Derby has some added spice with the Eagles recalling Yeo, McGovern, Jake Waterman and Jack Darling to face the red-hot Dockers.
McKercher has been joined on the sidelines by Zac Fisher (foot) and Eddie Ford (ankle) for the Kangaroos, who face a Geelong outfit that has named Tanner Bruhn.
Chris Fagan has named Jaxon Prior to bolster Brisbane's ailing defence for Saturday's QClash against Gold Coast, adding young forward Logan Morris in a sign that Eric Hipwood could switch ends.
Damien Hardwick has made three changes from the team beaten by Greater Western Sydney, with co-captain Jarrod Witts back for the first time in a month.
After being dropped last week, Peter Wright and Dyson Heppell are also back for the Bombers alongside Parish.
In Sunday's games, Nick Vlastuin will return from a back injury to face the Magpies.
Callum Mills is back for Sydney after being rested last week to face a Western Bulldogs team that has managed young gun Ryley Sanders.
Adelaide has named veteran Taylor Walker to take on Hawthorn.
FRIDAY, JULY 26
Carlton v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST
CARLTON
In: B.Kemp, M.McGovern, M.Pittonet
Out: S.Durdin (calf), B.Acres (foot), T.De Koning (foot)
Last week's sub: David Cuningham
PORT ADELAIDE
In: K.Farrell, La.Jones
Out: D.Williams (omitted), O.Lord (omitted)
Last week's sub: Quinton Narkle
SATURDAY, JULY 27
North Melbourne v Geelong at Blundstone Arena, 1.45pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: J.Stephenson, Z.Duursma, W.Phillips
Out: C.McKercher (soreness), Z.Fisher (foot), E.Ford (ankle)
Last week's sub: Liam Shiels
GEELONG
In: J.Bews, T.Bruhn, S.Neale
Out: Z.Tuohy (managed), B.Parfitt (omitted), M.Knevitt (omitted)
Last week's sub: Ted Clohesy
Gold Coast v Brisbane at People First Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: T.Berry, J.Witts, M.Rosas
Out: J.Walter (omitted), A.Sexton (omitted), C.Budarick (omitted)
Last week's sub: Will Graham
BRISBANE
In: L.Morris, J.Prior, C.McKenna
Out: D.Joyce (jaw), H.Andrews (concussion), B.Reville (omitted)
Last week's sub: Bruce Reville
St Kilda v Essendon at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: A.Caminiti
Out: L.Henry (knee)
Last week's sub: Hugo Garcia
ESSENDON
In: P.Wright, D.Parish, D.Heppell
Out: J.Kelly (Achilles), M.Guelfi (hamstring), T.Goldstein (omitted)
Last week's sub: Archie Perkins
Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 7.30pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: M.Gawn, B.Laurie, T.Woewodin
Out: C.Salem (hamstring), K.Tholstrup (concussion), T.Sparrow (omitted)
Last week's sub: Jack Billings
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: S.Taylor
Out: I.Cumming (hamstring)
Last week's sub: Xavier O'Halloran
Fremantle v West Coast at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: J.Draper, T.Emmett
Out: A.Pearce (arm), M.Walters (hamstring)
Last week's sub: James Aish
WEST COAST
In: J.McGovern, J.Waterman, J.Darling, E.Yeo
Out: A.Witherden (omitted), J.Jones (omitted), J.Petruccelle (omitted), C.Chesser (omitted)
Last week's sub: Josh Rotham
SUNDAY, JULY 28
Collingwood v Richmond at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: L.Schultz, M.Cox, B.Frampton, J.Bytel, H.Harrison, W.Parker
Out: R.McInnes (omitted), N.Kreuger (concussion), J.Richards (omitted)
Last week's sub: Lachie Sullivan
RICHMOND
In: N.Vlastuin, T.Taranto, J.Bauer, M.Coulthard
Out: T.Nankervis (concussion)
Last week's sub: Tyler Sonsie
Sydney v Western Bulldogs at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: C.Mills, S.Wicks, C.Mitchell, A.Francis, P.Ladhams
Out: D.Rampe (calf), T.Papley (ankle)
Last week's sub: Corey Warner
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: O.Baker, C.Daniel, R.Garcia, L.Jones
Out: R.Sanders (managed)
Last week's sub: Jack Macrae
Adelaide v Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval, 3.40pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: C.Jones, J.Borlase, T.Walker, D.Curtin, J.Worrell, N.McHenry
Out: N.Murray (knee), J.Butts (foot), J.Dawson (concussion)
Last week's sub: Brayden Cook
HAWTHORN
In: C.Mackenzie, H.Morrison, J.Gunston
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: Finn Maginness