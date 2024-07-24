Katy Perry has been confirmed to headline the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment at the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final

The AFL is pleased to announce international superstar Katy Perry will headline the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment at the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final on Saturday, September 28.

With more than 115 billion streams and 143 million records sold globally, Perry is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with chart-topping hits including 'Roar', 'Teenage Dream', 'Firework' and 'Dark Horse’ reaching multi-platinum status.

Boasting an incredible catalogue with 148 platinum ARIA certifications, Perry has received countless music accolades, including five American Music Awards, 16 x ASCAP Pop Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, 14 x People’s Choice Awards and four Guinness World Records.

Perry, who recently announced her sixth studio album 143, said she was excited to return to the MCG to perform in front of a capacity crowd.

"I'm so excited to be back in Australia and back at the mighty MCG to perform in front of 100,000 of the best and loudest fans in the world at this year’s Toyota AFL Grand Final. See you in September Oi Oi Oi!" Perry said.

With Perry performing at major sporting events including the 2015 NFL Super Bowl XLIX and 2020 ICC T20 Women’s World Cup, AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said the AFL was thrilled to have her perform at the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment.

"Katy Perry is an international music icon who has been entertaining fans with her chart-topping hits for many years, so the AFL is delighted to have her join us at the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final in what will be a spectacular Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment performance," Rogers said.

"The AFL continues to attract world class artists to our game, and we're honoured to have Katy Perry on board to entertain a full house at the MCG and the millions of fans tuning in across the world."

Telstra Executive, Brent Smart said Telstra was proud to sponsor the popular pre-game entertainment event for the fourth consecutive year.

"It's been an incredible season so far, and we wanted the AFL community to celebrate in a big way this year with Katy Perry performing the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment. We're very excited to be bringing another internationally renowned artist to the MCG for what we hope will be one of the most memorable performances to date. Katy Perry is one of the biggest global stars, and we hope fans enjoy the show to kick off what is sure to be a thrilling game," Smart said.

Mushroom Group Chief Executive, Matt Gudinski said the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment would continue to be the pinnacle of sporting entertainment in Australia.

"The AFL Grand Final is Australia’s biggest sporting event and together with the AFL, Mushroom has delivered a stellar entertainment line-up year after year and 2024 is no different," Gudinski said.

Katy Perry follows high-class musical acts such as KISS (2023) and Robbie Williams (2022) in performing at the Toyota AFL Grand Final.

"Following the incredibly well received performances from Robbie Williams (2022) and KISS (2023) I'm thrilled that Mushroom has upped the ante once again, securing global icon Katy Perry for the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final. We are currently working with Katy Perry's team and the AFL to deliver a show that'll continue to be the pinnacle of sporting entertainment in Australia."

Katy Perry's sixth studio album 143, is due out September 20 and available for pre-order HERE.

The AFL will confirm additional performers and activations for the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final in the coming weeks.