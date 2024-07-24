Harris Andrews and Tom Berry in the QClash in R8; and Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw after losing to West Coast in R6. Pictures: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Michael Whiting and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Why Saturday's QClash feels even bigger than the one earlier this year

- The Lions have a 'major disadvantage' in defence

- Can West Coast spring another surprise in the Western Derby?

- Schmooky says the Dockers can't afford another lapse and must be 'ruthless'

- The Giants' proposal of putting names on the back of jumpers has been shot down

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.