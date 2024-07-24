IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Michael Whiting and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Why Saturday's QClash feels even bigger than the one earlier this year
- The Lions have a 'major disadvantage' in defence
- Can West Coast spring another surprise in the Western Derby?
- Schmooky says the Dockers can't afford another lapse and must be 'ruthless'
- The Giants' proposal of putting names on the back of jumpers has been shot down
