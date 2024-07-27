Melbourne started on fire but burnt out against a relentless Greater Western Sydney at the 'G

Jesse Hogan celebrates a goal during the round 20 match between Melbourne and Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, July 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney has jumped back into top-four contention while delivering a savage blow to Melbourne’s finals hopes by hanging on for a thrilling two-point win at the MCG.

After being destroyed by Fremantle last Sunday, the determined Demons stormed out of the blocks on Saturday night to lead by 27 points at quarter-time.

DEMONS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

But the Giants booted 12 of the next 15 goals to set up the 13.7 (85) to 12.11 (83) victory in front of just 16,246 fans - the lowest crowd at the MCG this season.

GWS endured some tense moments late when Melbourne kicked three-straight goals to cut the margin to eight points with five minutes remaining.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 06:38 Full post-match, R20: Giants Watch GWS’s press conference after round 20’s match against Melbourne

05:29 Full post-match, R20: Demons Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 20’s match against GWS

07:10 Highlights: Melbourne v GWS The Demons and Giants clash in round 20

04:03 Last two mins: Giants hold back Demons’ late surge Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Melbourne and GWS in round 20

00:39 Electric Giants smalls shock Dees in quick blitz Brent Daniels roves and finishes with brilliance before Toby Greene's clever thinking puts on final-term buffer

00:38 Viney takes ownership as slick snap inspires Dees Jack Viney wins the contested footy and curls through an important Melbourne major

00:32 Big Max gets dangerous with perfect Dees restart Max Gawn pops up and shows his class with a superb finish

00:30 Vintage Toby sneaks away as Giants surge back Toby Greene reads the crumb to perfection and bursts away for a timely major

00:42 Unthinkable Giant blunder brings shock and disbelief Harvey Thomas kicks the footy straight into teammate Jesse Hogan as GWS was running in for a certain goal

00:38 Green's clean collect brings maximum return Tom Green gathers in traffic and his quick shot travels through for his side's first major

00:38 Crafty Chandler runs the tightrope with cracking opener Kade Chandler keeps the ball alive on the boundary and bends through a silky finish

Melbourne's Alex Neal-Bullen snapped an unlikely goal with 70 seconds left to give the Demons a chance to pinch a classic win.

But Giants star Tom Green surged the ball out of the next centre clearance and GWS was able to do enough to secure its 12th win of the season.

Learn More 04:03

Veteran Callan Ward put his side in front for the first time with two minutes remaining in the third quarter, allowing the Giants to lead by three points at the final change.

But GWS flattened Melbourne by slamming through four goals in the first five minutes of the last quarter.

Learn More 07:10

After kicking just one goal in the first-half, star forward Jesse Hogan added three more from late in the third quarter to early in the last to hurt his former club.

Young Giants midfielder Finn Callaghan was outstanding with a career-high 36 possessions, while Green (33 touches, nine clearances) impressed just days after he was reprimanded by the AFL for a rant on his podcast.

Learn More 00:38

Melbourne midfielder Clayton Oliver recaptured some of his best form by collecting a team-high 26 disposals, while star ruck Max Gawn still looked hampered in his first game back from a leg injury.

The Demons could finish the round a game and percentage outside of the top-eight with four games left, and will next face the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Friday, while the Giants host Hawthorn at Manuka Oval in Canberra next Sunday.

Learn More 00:38

Just when you think you've seen it all

Our great game delivers delights of many types - spectacular, inspiring, heartwarming and heartbreaking, but Saturday night served up a truly befuddling episode. Young Giant Harvey Thomas gathered the ball 20 metres out and ran into the open goalmouth - the only thing between him and six points being teammate Jesse Hogan. But for some inexplicable reason Hogan refused to stand aside to leave Thomas a clear path. And for some equally inexplicable reason, Thomas refused to kick the ball high or to handball to his full forward, instead choosing to go low ... straight into his Hogan's leg.

Learn More 00:42

Demons need Gawn to the Max

Melbourne has been without its influential skipper three times this season for one win and two losses, but on Saturday Max Gawn was clearly not playing at 100% and it cost the Demons again. That's not to say Simon Goodwin made a mistake to play his big ruckman, just that when Gawn isn't at his best, Melbourne is a much less intimidating prospect for opposition teams to face. If the 2021 premier is any chance to threaten for the flag this year it is going to need the bearded behemoth at his best.

Learn More 00:32

Hogan getting better with age

The expectations on Jesse Hogan were huge from the day he first pulled on a Melbourne jumper, but after winning the Rising Star award in 2015 there were more lows than highs as he left the Demons for Fremantle before landing at GWS. Now, at 29 years of age, Hogan is enjoying a career-best season, already reaching a half century of goals for the first time, pushing Charlie Curnow for the Coleman Medal and giving the Giants a very real and dangerous focal point in attack.

MELBOURNE 5.5 6.7 8.9 12.11 (83)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 1.2 6.4 9.6 13.7 (85)

GOALS

Melbourne: Fritsch 2, Chandler 2, van Rooyen, Petty, Melksham, Langdon, Gawn, Viney, Pickett, Neal-Bullen

Greater Western Sydney: Hogan 4, Greene 3, Daniels 2, Ward, Bedford, Green, McMullin,

BEST

Melbourne: Rivers, Viney, May, Oliver, Langdon

Greater Western Sydney: Green, Greene, Hogan, Daniels, Callaghan, Whitfield

INJURIES

Melbourne: Nil

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Melbourne: Daniel Turner, replaced Jack Billings at three-quarter time

Greater Western Sydney: Joe Fonti, unused

Crowd: 16,246 at the MCG