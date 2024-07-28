NICK Daicos has produced another stunning individual performance as Collingwood kept its troubled premiership defence alive with a 26-point win over Richmond.
Daicos was outstanding in helping the Magpies snap a four-match losing streak with a vital 14.9 (93) to 9.13 (67) victory at the MCG on Sunday.
The Brownlow Medal contender tallied an equal career-high 42 disposals, 18 contested possessions, 12 score involvements and 12 clearances as the best player on the ground.
Collingwood's win lifted their record to 9-8-2 and kept them within reach of the top-eight ahead of a tough run home, with games against Carlton, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne to come.
Daicos led a strong midfield alongside Scott Pendlebury (22 disposals), Josh Daicos (32), John Noble (21) and Jack Bytel (25).
Pendlebury was a tactical substitution at three-quarter time ahead of his 400th AFL game against the Blues next week, being replaced by Lachie Sullivan.
Dan McStay kicked three goals in his second game back from injury, with Lachie Schultz, Will Hoskin-Elliott and Bobby Hill (two each) also snaring multiple majors.
Hill and Jamie Elliott both wowed the 58,342 fans in attendance with trademark high grabs.
Darcy Cameron and Mason Cox comprehensively won their duel with an inexperienced Richmond ruck division led by Samson Ryan.
The last-placed Tigers lost Tim Taranto to a back injury in the third term and were well beaten in a sixth consecutive defeat.
Jayden Short (25 disposals), Nick Vlastuin (23), Daniel Rioli (25) and Nathan Broad (26) never stopped trying.
There was star power missing from both sides after Jordan De Goey (groin) and Dustin Martin (back) were ruled out in the days leading up to the clash.
Daicos stepped into the breach with a personal best 18 disposals, 10 contested possessions, seven score involvements and five clearances in a dominant opening term.
Collingwood's superior ball movement and efficiency in attack led to a 6.2 to 2.2 advantage at quarter-time.
That grew marginally during the second quarter before the Magpies took complete control after the main break, posting the first three goals of the third term.
Richmond used Liam Baker, briefly, and young forward Seth Campbell on Daicos, slowing the prolific midfielder a little.
But the Pies' playmaker still had an influence as Collingwood finished off a strong performance.
McStay-ing power
In just his second game back from an ACL injury, Dan McStay showed why he is so important to Collingwood. The Pies have lacked tall targets in recent weeks amid a form slump, but on Sunday against the Tigers, McStay was exactly what they'd been missing. With Brody Mihocek and Nathan Kreuger out injured and Ash Johnson playing VFL, McStay gave the Pies a focal point inside 50, to great effect.
Welcome to Brown town
Before Sunday's contest, Tom Brown had never kicked an AFL goal. After Sunday's contest, he now has three to his name. On an afternoon where goals were hard to come by, the 18-gamer was dangerous in front of goals, and his teammates' celebrations showed just how much they valued his contributions. Every player on the field flocked to Brown when he kicked his maiden major from outside 50. In a bleak season for the Tigers, the maturation of Brown has been a positive.
COLLINGWOOD 6.2 9.5 13.8 14.9 (93)
RICHMOND 2.2 5.4 6.9 9.13 (67)
GOALS
Collingwood: McStay 3, Hilll 2, Schultz 2, Hoskin-Elliott 2, Cameron, Lipinski, Long, Pendlebury
Richmond: Brown 3, Campbell, McIntosh, Banks, Koschitzke, Prestia
BEST
Collingwood: N.Daicos, J.Daicos, Bytel, Pendlebury
Richmond: Broad, Rioli, Bolton, Vlastuin
INJURIES
Collingwood: None
Richmond: Taranto (back)
SUBSTITUTES
Collingwood: Lachie Sullivan replaced Scott Pendlebury (tactical) in the fourth quarter
Richmond: Thomson Dow replaced Tim Taranto (back) in the third quarter