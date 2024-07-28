Swans coach John Longmire has lamented his side's performance in the loss to the Bulldogs

Sydney players look dejected after their loss to the Western Bulldogs in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

JOHN Longmire has labelled Sydney's 39-point loss to the Western Bulldogs as "disappointing", with the side now recording just one win in its last five outings.

This loss had a different feel to it, with the Swans unable to find any control in the game, and lacking the competitive nature they have consistently brought this year.

"This one's a bit different, this one's a disappointing one," Longmire said post-match.

"We've been competitive for the entire season, and we weren't tonight. We're really disappointed in how we went. Got off to another poor start and not any real part of our game looked like it should, so it was a really disappointing performance."

Sydney was unable to match the Bulldogs' intensity, gave up five first-quarter goals and it simply couldn't narrow that gap.

"Our tackle numbers were up but we didn't have the same intensity as what the Bulldogs did, to their great credit," Longmire said.

"They were fierce, they went after the ball, they went after the man with the ball, they played all facets of the game in a really strong way, and we were right off it. We didn't push back with the ferocity that we normally do. Very disappointing."

The Bulldogs' aerial strength was a constant concern for Longmire throughout the game, with his undersized side unable to compete with the likes of Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Aaron Naughton, Liam Jones, and Aaron Naughton.

"We got terribly beaten in front of the ball, too many aerial contests we were dominated in, and we just simply wanted to bring the ball to the ground, and we weren't even after winning those contests," Longmire said.

Matters weren't helped by a hamstring injury to Lewis Melican, leaving an already understrength backline further depleted. Longmire confirmed that Melican will get scans on Monday, but the injury was severe enough for him to be subbed out of the game. Forward Will Hayward was also hampered by an ankle injury first suffered last week.

"He went off with a sore ankle as well, so we'll see how he is tomorrow," Longmire said.

More positively, the Swans are hoping to regain important midfielder James Rowbottom for next week's clash with Port Adelaide after two weeks out with a cheekbone injury.

For Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge, the win was another important step in his side's build towards September.

"It's really pleasing, we've had a really good period, had some important wins, it's the first time we've won three in a row this year so in the scheme of things we're pretty content with the afternoon," Beveridge said.

"It's still really tight, and our experience over the last couple of years, (we've) probably been a bit fragile at this time of year where we've dropped a game or two and we just haven't been on our mettle.

"So, we're a different version of ourself this year, we've evolved throughout the course of the year into a team that's playing their roles extremely well."

A strong start was a goal for the Dogs heading into the game, one which they achieved to great effect. Importantly, once they established the tone in that first quarter, they were able to maintain it for the remainder of the game.

"We needed to be ready for them really coming hard in that first quarter, everyone's ambition is to get off to a good start, so to win that quarter emphatically was important, but then to collect our thoughts at quarter-time and discuss the fact that their second and third quarters have been quite ballistic, and be prepared," Beveridge said.

Beveridge confirmed that Nick Coffield was subbed out of the game purely for precautionary reasons, despite copping a knock to the chest in the third quarter.

"He was just a little bit tight late, so we don't think he's got an injury," Beveridge said.

"We subbed him off just with the awareness that we've got a five-day break, but I thought he'd been really important for us."