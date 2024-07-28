Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay celebrate a goal during Carlton's clash against Port Adelaide in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover the Swans have more problems than just injuries, the Hawks are becoming contenders and much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round 20 of the 2024 season.

1) Blues can't afford to be without either of their twin towers

With Tom De Koning ruled out for the remainder of the home and away season, the presence of both Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay is absolutely crucial to Carlton. Against Port Adelaide on Friday the Blues lost McKay before the bounce to illness. As expected, Curnow was a star, kicking three first-half goals and working incredibly hard to maintain a strong presence in attack. But with no McKay in the Blues' attack, the Power were able to slowly diminish Curnow's impact on the contest. Without De Koning available to assist up forward when needed, the Blues desperately need both Curnow and McKay fit and firing inside 50 if they are to sincerely challenge in September. – Gemma Bastiani

2) The Bombers can't handle the heat

As expectations have grown, Essendon has crumbled under their weight. After making finals in 2021, the Bombers went into 2022 with a renewed vigour. They started the season 8-5, and just when people started to take them seriously, they fell apart and finished the year 11-12. It's been the same story this year, when they were spoken about as a real finals threat, starting 8-1-2 before crumbling apart after the bye to sit at 10-1-8 after 20 rounds. With a healthy list and no shortage of talent, losing to two bottom-five sides in consecutive weeks when a finals spot is on the line is evidence of an inability to handle pressure and the weight of expectation. We all know the long-running joke about Essendon’s inability to win a final, but the Bombers’ ability to make finals is beyond a joke now. – Sophie Welsh

Essendon players look dejected after a loss during round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

3) Injuries are just one part of the problem for the Swans

While Sydney's recent poor record of one win from its last five games has coincided with its first real taste of injury this year, player availability is just one part of the problem. The side has a proven vulnerability to high-pressure, contested ball teams, and its dominance through the early part of the season was a result of no opposition being able to bring that for long enough to beat it. That has changed in recent weeks, with teams acknowledging that if they get the early jump on the Swans, they can build that pressure over the next three quarters. The Bulldogs did just that, kicking five first-quarter goals by way of an oppressive style of play, and from there controlled the game. It is a concern with finals on the horizon for Sydney, and while regaining players like James Rowbottom, Justin McInerney, Tom Papley, and Dane Rampe will be important, equally vital will be proactive footy from the off week in, week out. – Gemma Bastiani

John Longmire looks on during Sydney's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

4) These Hawks are becoming contenders

After five rounds Hawthorn sat 17th without a win. Three months later following Sunday's win over Adelaide and they're sitting just outside the eight, one win and percentage from the top four. The football is fast and furious, their spirit is overflowing, the only thing lacking is established game-breaking stars, but that could prove Sam Mitchell's strongest weapon if his side makes it to September. How do you stop something you don’' understand? The Hawks are a many-headed monster that keeps coming from every angle and, should they be there at the pointy end, those annoying little celebrations might become a whole lot bigger. – Howard Kimber

Jack Ginnivan celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash against Adelaide in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

5) Don't discount Daicos

While Isaac Heeney's suspension has blown the Brownlow Medal race wide open, Nick Daicos is a real threat to take home Charlie. After round 19, Daicos was sitting in third spot on AFL.com.au’s Brownlow Predictor – four votes behind Patrick Cripps and one behind Lachie Neale – and is third behind Heeney and Cripps in the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award count. A certainty to collect three votes for his 42-disposal, 11-clearance game against Richmond on Sunday, Daicos is well within striking distance. As Collingwood fights to save its premiership defence, underestimate Daicos at your peril. – Sophie Welsh

6) Gold Coast needs more from its midfield

There's an awful lot to like about Gold Coast's midfield, but Saturday night's defeat at the hands of Brisbane was not the first time this season the Suns' engine room had been outplayed. Matt Rowell, Noah Anderson and Sam Flanders are all ball-winning, two-way mids that will be instrumental in any future success Gold Coast has, but up against Lachie Neale, Josh Dunkley and Hugh McCluggage they came up short. Touk Miller's absence had some impact, but it's becoming clear Damien Hardwick needs to unearth more options to take the burden off his main men. Alex Davies' suspension was untimely, while youngster Will Graham, veteran David Swallow and Bailey Humphrey can all spend time onball. Needing to win their final four games to keep the finals flame flickering, the Suns' hopes rest on a lift from their midfield aces. – Michael Whiting

Noah Anderson in action during Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

7) Fremantle's handball is a devastating weapon

The Dockers averaged 23.1 more handballs than their opponents leading into round 20, ranked No.2 in the AFL behind Greater Western Sydney, before racking up 43 more than West Coast in the second half alone of the Western Derby and 69 more for the match. It's the Dockers' willingness to chain through the corridor, however, that can cut teams apart now, with several examples during a match-breaking eight-goal run on Saturday night. Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw shared 37 handballs and 36 handball receives in the Derby win and were the top two players on the ground for metres gained with more than 500m each. Both rank top five in the AFL for handballs this season and are clearly using them to attack as the Dockers reap the rewards of a style that is fast-paced at the right times. – Nathan Schmook

8) This Cat has one hand on the Rising Star award

The Telstra AFL Rising Star award has become a race in two, with North's George Wardlaw and Geelong's Ollie Dempsey surging into favouritism after front-runners Harley Reid and Sam Darcy were ruled out with suspension. But after facing off on Saturday, Dempsey might have nudged ahead in the battle for the title with a standout performance that included three goals and seven score involvements from 18 disposals. His opportunistic forward craft was on full display, snatching the ball out of Roo Aiden Corr's hands on the goal line to dribble through his first major for the day, before kicking a brilliant mid-air goal from nothing for his second. Nick Watson, Caleb Windsor, Darcy Wilson and Colby McKercher, among others, are in the mix for the award, but the high-flying Cat is going to be hard to stop from here. - Alison O'Connor

9) Is there a player more important to his team’s chances?

When Max Gawn injured his foot in round 17 he thought himself a chance to return after just one week, if he was required to miss any football at all. However, the game's best ruckman was sidelined for a fortnight, and when he returned for Saturday night's clash with Greater Western Sydney he was still clearly not at his physical best. The Demons had little choice but to play Gawn - they simply don't have a workable plan B - but if they can't get the six-time All-Australian back to peak condition before facing the Western Bulldogs next Friday they can kiss their season goodbye. No player in the League is more intrinsically tied to their team's fortunes, and without maximum Max, the Demons are gawn. – Howard Kimber