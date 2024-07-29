The coaches' votes are in for the round 20 games

Nick Daicos after Collingwood's win over Richmond in round 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD star Nick Daicos has taken the lead in the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award after his stellar performance against Richmond.

Daicos gathered 42 disposals in the Magpies' win at the MCG on Sunday, earning 10 votes to move onto 94 overall.

For the first time since the end of round one, Sydney star Isaac Heeney has dropped out of the lead.

Heeney (92) is second, ahead of Caleb Serong (91), Patrick Cripps (86) and Lachie Neale (81).

Serong earned 10 votes in Fremantle's Western Derby win over West Coast, while Neale got 10 in Brisbane's QClash victory against Gold Coast.

There were eight perfect 10s in round 20.

Ollie Wines, Tom Stewart, Cooper Sharman, Adam Treloar and Connor Macdonald also landed 10s.

Carlton v Port Adelaide

10 Ollie Wines (PORT)

6 Willem Drew (PORT)

4 Miles Bergman (PORT)

4 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

3 Aliir Aliir (PORT)

2 Travis Boak (PORT)

1 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

North Melbourne v Geelong

10 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

8 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)

3 Oliver Dempsey (GEEL)

3 Tyson Stengle (GEEL)

3 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)

2 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

1 Sam De Koning (GEEL)

Gold Coast v Brisbane

10 Lachie Neale (BL)

8 Dayne Zorko (BL)

6 Josh Dunkley (BL)

3 Cameron Rayner (BL)

2 Bodhi Uwland (GCFC)

1 Darcy Wilmot (BL)

St Kilda v Essendon

10 Cooper Sharman (STK)

7 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

6 Jack Steele (STK)

5 Rowan Marshall (STK)

1 Anthony Caminiti (STK)

1 Callum Wilkie (STK)

Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney

9 Finn Callaghan (GWS)

6 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)

6 James Peatling (GWS)

5 Tom Green (GWS)

2 Brent Daniels (GWS)

1 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

1 Toby Greene (GWS)

Fremantle v West Coast

10 Caleb Serong (FRE)

8 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

5 Josh Treacy (FRE)

3 Harley Reid (WCE)

2 Tim Kelly (WCE)

1 Jaeger O'Meara (FRE)

1 Tom Cole (WCE)

Collingwood v Richmond

10 Nick Daicos (COLL)

8 Josh Daicos (COLL)

6 Nathan Broad (RICH)

3 Darcy Cameron (COLL)

2 Darcy Moore (COLL)

1 Nick Vlastuin (RICH)

Sydney v Western Bulldogs

10 Adam Treloar (WB)

7 Liam Jones (WB)

7 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (WB)

2 Ed Richards (WB)

2 Matthew Roberts (SYD)

2 Tom Liberatore (WB)

Adelaide v Hawthorn

10 Connor MacDonald (HAW)

7 Jarman Impey (HAW)

7 Will Day (HAW)

3 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

2 Mabior Chol (HAW)

1 Jake Soligo (ADEL)

LEADERBOARD

94 Nick Daicos COLL

92 Isaac Heeney SYD

91 Caleb Serong FRE

86 Patrick Cripps CARL

81 Lachie Neale BL

78 Errol Gulden SYD

74 Marcus Bontempelli WB

70 Zach Merrett ESS

68 Chad Warner SYD

67 Adam Treloar WB

65 Noah Anderson GCFC

61 Sam Walsh CARL

57 Andrew Brayshaw FRE

55 Hayden Young FRE

53 Zak Butters PORT

53 Luke Davies-Uniacke NMFC

53 Jordan Dawson ADEL

52 Josh Dunkley BL

52 Max Holmes GEEL

52 Jason Horne-Francis PORT