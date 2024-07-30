Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordon Butts
|Foot
|Season
|Jordan Dawson
|Concussion
|Test
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Nick Murray
|Knee
|Test
|Patrick Parnell
|Shoulder
|Season
|Luke Pedlar
|Shoulder
|Season
|Updated: July 30, 2024
Early prognosis
Dawson has progressed through concussion protocols and needs to get through full contact training on Wednesday to push for a return against Geelong on Saturday. Murray has trained well after missing last week as a precaution and the Crows expect him to be available. Brodie Smith and Matt Crouch missed in the SANFL due to illness but have recovered. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harris Andrews
|Concussion
|Test
|Keidean Coleman
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|Season
|Darcy Gardiner
|Knee
|Season
|Darragh Joyce
|Jaw
|TBC
|Kalin Lane
|Knee
|Season
|Lincoln McCarthy
|Knee
|Season
|Carter Michael
|Concussion
|Test
|Jack Payne
|Foot
|3 weeks
|Updated: July 30, 2024
Early prognosis
Andrews is expected to be available to face St Kilda on Sunday after ticking off his concussion protocol to this point. Payne could return for the round 24 match against Essendon. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Blake Acres
|Foot
|Test
|Matt Carroll
|Groin
|Indefinite
|David Cuningham
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tom De Koning
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Sam Docherty
|Knee
|Season
|Corey Durdin
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Sam Durdin
|Calf
|3-5 weeks
|Orazio Fantasia
|Calf
|1 week
|Caleb Marchbank
|Illness
|Test
|Harry McKay
|Illness
|Test
|Hudson O'Keeffe
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|Season
|Zac Williams
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: July 30, 2024
Early prognosis
The Blues are hopeful that Acres and McKay will return this week, though Cuningham has been ruled out for the season. Marchbank is also a chance to play, but Fantasia will miss another week. Williams should return within the next fortnight. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aiden Begg
|Knee
|Season
|Jordan De Goey
|Groin
|Test
|Beau McCreery
|Calf
|Test
|Brody Mihocek
|Pectoral
|8-10 weeks
|Tom Mitchell
|Foot
|TBC
|Nathan Kreuger
|Concussion
|Test
|Joe Richards
|Illness
|Test
|Oscar Steene
|Toe
|Season
|Updated: July 30, 2024
Early prognosis
Collingwood should be boosted by the availability of McCreery, Kreuger, Richards and Oleg Markov, who missed the game on Sunday due to the birth of his first child. De Goey is no guarantee to play in Scott Pendlebury's 400th game after missing last weekend with an ongoing groin issue. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Foot
|Season
|Saad El-Hawli
|Ankle
|2 weeks
|Matt Guelfi
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Jaiden Hunter
|Knee
|Season
|Zach Reid
|Pectoral
|7 weeks
|Jordan Ridley
|Hip flexor
|3 weeks
|Updated: July 30, 2024
Early prognosis
The Bombers will be without Ridley (hip flexor strain) for three weeks. There were no other fresh injury concerns from the weekend, with Darcy Parish making his return at AFL level. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Corbett
|Hip
|Season
|Nat Fyfe
|Suspension
|Round 22
|Matthew Johnson
|Foot
|Test
|Oscar McDonald
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Ollie Murphy
|Abdomen
|2-3 weeks
|Alex Pearce
|Arm
|TBC
|Michael Walters
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Updated: July 30, 2024
Early prognosis
Johnson trained with the main group on Tuesday and faces a fitness test later this week after a stress reaction in his foot was identified early. Pearce has the cast on his fractured forearm removed early this week and will start mobility work as he targets a return late in the season. Walters is making good progress from a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for the Western Derby. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|Season
|Mitch Edwards
|Back
|Season
|Cam Guthrie
|Achilles
|TBC
|Tom Hawkins
|Foot
|3 weeks
|Gary Rohan
|Concussion
|TBC
|Updated: July 30, 2024
Early prognosis
Rohan will miss against Adelaide after copping a head knock against North Melbourne, while there is still no clarity on Cam Guthrie's likely return. In more positive news, Tom Atkins is available after recovering from a back complaint that forced him out of the Western Bulldogs game in round 19, while Hawkins is still pushing to be available for a potential finals return. - Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ben Ainsworth
|Shoulder
|Season
|Levi Casboult
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Alex Davies
|Suspension
|Round 22
|Sam Day
|Foot
|1 week
|Touk Miller
|Wrist
|1-2 weeks
|Ethan Read
|Leg
|2 weeks
|Jake Rogers
|Knee
|Test
|Bodhi Uwland
|Suspension
|Round 22
|Updated: July 30, 2024
Early prognosis
Rogers has got back a little sooner than expected, but will need to get through training on Wednesday before being considered for a return, likely through the VFL. Miller could be back as soon as next week, while Casboult and Day should be available for the final three matches. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Stephen Coniglio
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Isaac Cumming
|Hamstring
|5 weeks
|Josh Fahey
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Cooper Hamilton
|Ankle
|Indefinite
|Josh Kelly
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Nick Madden
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|Indefinite
|Harry Rowston
|Back
|Indefinite
|Updated: July 30, 2024
Early prognosis
The Giants have ruled out both Coniglio and Kelly this week, but are hopeful they will return within the next fortnight. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Bennetts
|Shoulder
|TBC
|James Blanck
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Butler
|Leg
|Season
|Mitch Lewis
|Knee
|Season
|Ned Reeves
|Back
|1-2 weeks
|Chad Wingard
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: July 30, 2024
Early prognosis
Wingard is on track to return from his latest soft tissue setback at VFL level this weekend. Reeves will be sidelined for at least a week with a back issue. Bennetts requires shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of the season. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ben Brown
|Knee soreness
|TBC
|Christian Petracca
|Ribs, spleen
|Indefinite
|Christian Salem
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Joel Smith
|Suspension
|Indefinite
|Charlie Spargo
|Achilles
|Season
|Koltyn Tholstrup
|Concussion
|Test
|Caleb Windsor
|Ankle
|TBC
|Updated: July 30, 2024
Early prognosis
Windsor has been sidelined indefinitely with an ankle injury. The first-year winger was injured in a tackle late in Saturday night's game, with scans showing a low-grade syndesmosis. Tholstrup will need to hit the final markers to exit concussion protocols in time to face the Bulldogs on Friday night but is tracking well. Salem is eyeing a return in round 22, while Jed Adams (lung) is available to play this weekend. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Achilles
|Season
|Charlie Comben
|Groin
|Test
|Aidan Corr
|Ankle
|Test
|Zac Fisher
|Foot
|Test
|Eddie Ford
|Ankle
|Test
|Hamish Free
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Goater
|Achilles
|Season
|Colby McKercher
|Soreness
|Test
|Bigoa Nyuon
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Curtis Taylor
|Calf
|4 weeks
|Updated: July 30, 2024
Early prognosis
The Kangas are confident McKercher will return this weekend, while Fisher and Ford will also need to pass fitness tests to play. There are doubts over Comben and Corr, given both went down over the weekend. Nyuon will miss some time with an injury sustained in the VFL. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jeremy Finlayson
|Spleen
|Season
|Todd Marshall
|Hip
|Test
|Jed McEntee
|Concussion
|Test
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Knee
|Season
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: July 30, 2024
Early prognosis
Marshall is expected to join full training on Wednesday with the hope of being available this weekend after missing two matches. Just 12 weeks after having surgery to repair his ruptured ACL, Powell-Pepper completed his first run on Monday. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Judson Clarke
|ACL
|Season
|Mate Colina
|Back
|TBC
|Liam Fawcett
|Back
|1 week
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL
|Season
|Jack Graham
|Hip
|Test
|Campbell Gray
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Dylan Grimes
|Back
|Season
|Oliver Hayes-Brown
|Concussion
|Test
|Mykelti Lefau
|ACL
|Season
|Tom Lynch
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Dustin Martin
|Back
|Test
|Sam Naismith
|ACL
|Season
|Toby Nankervis
|Concussion
|Test
|Jack Ross
|Foot
|1 week
|Tim Taranto
|Back
|Test
|Tylar Young
|ACL
|Season
|Updated: July 30, 2024
Early prognosis
The Tigers could regain Martin, Nankervis and Graham for Saturday's clash against the Kangaroos, while Taranto is also facing a test after developing back pain in the loss to Collingwood. Marlion Pickett and Maurice Rioli jnr made their returns through the VFL on the weekend but are at least another week away from playing in the AFL. - Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Zaine Cordy
|Adductor
|1-2 weeks
|Brad Crouch
|Knee
|TBC
|Max Hall
|Back
|1-3 weeks
|Jack Hayes
|Knee
|TBC
|Liam Henry
|Knee
|Season
|Max King
|Knee
|Season
|Mattaes Phillipou
|Hip
|Test
|Seb Ross
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|James Van Es
|Ankle
|Season
|Marcus Windhager
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Updated: July 30, 2024
Early prognosis
Phillipou is in contention to return this weekend from a hip injury ahead of schedule. Cordy has been sidelined with an adductor injury, while Windhager is at least another fortnight away. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Buller
|Back
|Season
|Will Hayward
|Ankle
|Test
|Jacob Konstanty
|Foot
|TBC
|Justin McInerney
|Knee
|TBC
|Lewis Melican
|Hamstring
|Test
|Tom Papley
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Dane Rampe
|Calf
|Test
|Patrick Snell
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: July 30, 2024
Early prognosis
All eyes will be on Rampe, Melican and Hayward this week, with both needing to pass fitness tests before the clash with the Power. James Rowbottom has been cleared to be play after a cheekbone injury, while key men McInerney and Papley are still some time away from returning. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Barrass
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Tyler Brockman
|Ankle
|Season
|Coby Burgiel
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Luke Edwards
|Concussion
|TBC
|Elijah Hewett
|Foot
|Season
|Jack Hutchinson
|Suspension
|Round 22
|Callum Jamieson
|Ankle/knee
|Season
|Noah Long
|Knee
|Season
|Jeremy McGovern
|Ribs
|Test
|Jack Petruccelle
|Suspension
|Round 22
|Zane Trew
|Neck
|Test
|Alex Witherden
|Hip
|Test
|Updated: July 30, 2024
Early prognosis
Barrass suffered delayed concussion symptoms after the Western Derby and will join Edwards on the sidelines this week. Multiple concussions this season for Edwards mean the club will be conservative in his management. Trew suffered no concussion after a knock in the opening centre bounce but had concerns about a neck issue, with subsequent scans revealing no structural damage. Witherden experienced hip soreness late last week. Jamieson's season is over as he prepares for knee and ankle surgeries later this week. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordan Croft
|Thigh
|5-7 weeks
|Ryan Gardner
|Wrist
|1 week
|James Harmes
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Jason Johannisen
|Calf
|4-5 weeks
|James O'Donnell
|Hamstring
|Test
|Kelsey Rypstra
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Anthony Scott
|Concussion
|3-4 weeks
|Bailey Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: July 30, 2024
Early prognosis
O'Donnell will face a fitness test later in the week after missing the past month with concussion and a hamstring strain. Scott might not return in the home and away season due to another concussion. – Josh Gabelich