David Cuningham leaves the field injured during Carlton's clash against Port Adelaide in round 20, 2024.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordon Butts Foot Season Jordan Dawson Concussion Test Wayne Milera Knee Season Nick Murray Knee Test Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season Luke Pedlar Shoulder Season Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Dawson has progressed through concussion protocols and needs to get through full contact training on Wednesday to push for a return against Geelong on Saturday. Murray has trained well after missing last week as a precaution and the Crows expect him to be available. Brodie Smith and Matt Crouch missed in the SANFL due to illness but have recovered. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harris Andrews Concussion Test Keidean Coleman Knee Season Tom Doedee Knee Season Darcy Gardiner Knee Season Darragh Joyce Jaw TBC Kalin Lane Knee Season Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season Carter Michael Concussion Test Jack Payne Foot 3 weeks Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Andrews is expected to be available to face St Kilda on Sunday after ticking off his concussion protocol to this point. Payne could return for the round 24 match against Essendon. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Blake Acres Foot Test Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite David Cuningham Shoulder Season Tom De Koning Foot 4-6 weeks Sam Docherty Knee Season Corey Durdin Shoulder TBC Sam Durdin Calf 3-5 weeks Orazio Fantasia Calf 1 week Caleb Marchbank Illness Test Harry McKay Illness Test Hudson O'Keeffe Hamstring 3-4 weeks Jack Silvagni Knee Season Zac Williams Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues are hopeful that Acres and McKay will return this week, though Cuningham has been ruled out for the season. Marchbank is also a chance to play, but Fantasia will miss another week. Williams should return within the next fortnight. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Begg Knee Season Jordan De Goey Groin Test Beau McCreery Calf Test Brody Mihocek Pectoral 8-10 weeks Tom Mitchell Foot TBC Nathan Kreuger Concussion Test Joe Richards Illness Test Oscar Steene Toe Season Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Collingwood should be boosted by the availability of McCreery, Kreuger, Richards and Oleg Markov, who missed the game on Sunday due to the birth of his first child. De Goey is no guarantee to play in Scott Pendlebury's 400th game after missing last weekend with an ongoing groin issue. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Foot Season Saad El-Hawli Ankle 2 weeks Matt Guelfi Hamstring 3 weeks Jaiden Hunter Knee Season Zach Reid Pectoral 7 weeks Jordan Ridley Hip flexor 3 weeks Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

The Bombers will be without Ridley (hip flexor strain) for three weeks. There were no other fresh injury concerns from the weekend, with Darcy Parish making his return at AFL level. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Corbett Hip Season Nat Fyfe Suspension Round 22 Matthew Johnson Foot Test Oscar McDonald Knee 3-4 weeks Ollie Murphy Abdomen 2-3 weeks Alex Pearce Arm TBC Michael Walters Hamstring 2 weeks Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Johnson trained with the main group on Tuesday and faces a fitness test later this week after a stress reaction in his foot was identified early. Pearce has the cast on his fractured forearm removed early this week and will start mobility work as he targets a return late in the season. Walters is making good progress from a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for the Western Derby. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Toby Conway Foot Season Mitch Edwards Back Season Cam Guthrie Achilles TBC Tom Hawkins Foot 3 weeks Gary Rohan Concussion TBC Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Rohan will miss against Adelaide after copping a head knock against North Melbourne, while there is still no clarity on Cam Guthrie's likely return. In more positive news, Tom Atkins is available after recovering from a back complaint that forced him out of the Western Bulldogs game in round 19, while Hawkins is still pushing to be available for a potential finals return. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Ainsworth Shoulder Season Levi Casboult Hamstring 1 week Alex Davies Suspension Round 22 Sam Day Foot 1 week Touk Miller Wrist 1-2 weeks Ethan Read Leg 2 weeks Jake Rogers Knee Test Bodhi Uwland Suspension Round 22 Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Rogers has got back a little sooner than expected, but will need to get through training on Wednesday before being considered for a return, likely through the VFL. Miller could be back as soon as next week, while Casboult and Day should be available for the final three matches. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Stephen Coniglio Shoulder 1-2 weeks Isaac Cumming Hamstring 5 weeks Josh Fahey Foot 4-6 weeks Cooper Hamilton Ankle Indefinite Josh Kelly Calf 1-2 weeks Nick Madden Ankle 1-2 weeks Braydon Preuss Back Indefinite Harry Rowston Back Indefinite Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants have ruled out both Coniglio and Kelly this week, but are hopeful they will return within the next fortnight. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Bennetts Shoulder TBC James Blanck Knee Season Sam Butler Leg Season Mitch Lewis Knee Season Ned Reeves Back 1-2 weeks Chad Wingard Calf Test Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Wingard is on track to return from his latest soft tissue setback at VFL level this weekend. Reeves will be sidelined for at least a week with a back issue. Bennetts requires shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of the season. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Brown Knee soreness TBC Christian Petracca Ribs, spleen Indefinite Christian Salem Hamstring 1-2 weeks Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite Charlie Spargo Achilles Season Koltyn Tholstrup Concussion Test Caleb Windsor Ankle TBC Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Windsor has been sidelined indefinitely with an ankle injury. The first-year winger was injured in a tackle late in Saturday night's game, with scans showing a low-grade syndesmosis. Tholstrup will need to hit the final markers to exit concussion protocols in time to face the Bulldogs on Friday night but is tracking well. Salem is eyeing a return in round 22, while Jed Adams (lung) is available to play this weekend. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season Charlie Comben Groin Test Aidan Corr Ankle Test Zac Fisher Foot Test Eddie Ford Ankle Test Hamish Free Concussion Indefinite Brayden George Knee Season Josh Goater Achilles Season Colby McKercher Soreness Test Bigoa Nyuon Shoulder TBC Curtis Taylor Calf 4 weeks Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangas are confident McKercher will return this weekend, while Fisher and Ford will also need to pass fitness tests to play. There are doubts over Comben and Corr, given both went down over the weekend. Nyuon will miss some time with an injury sustained in the VFL. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jeremy Finlayson Spleen Season Todd Marshall Hip Test Jed McEntee Concussion Test Sam Powell-Pepper Knee Season Ivan Soldo Knee 1-2 weeks Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Marshall is expected to join full training on Wednesday with the hope of being available this weekend after missing two matches. Just 12 weeks after having surgery to repair his ruptured ACL, Powell-Pepper completed his first run on Monday. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Judson Clarke ACL Season Mate Colina Back TBC Liam Fawcett Back 1 week Josh Gibcus ACL Season Jack Graham Hip Test Campbell Gray Hamstring 4-5 weeks Dylan Grimes Back Season Oliver Hayes-Brown Concussion Test Mykelti Lefau ACL Season Tom Lynch Hamstring 2-3 weeks Dustin Martin Back Test Sam Naismith ACL Season Toby Nankervis Concussion Test Jack Ross Foot 1 week Tim Taranto Back Test Tylar Young ACL Season Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

The Tigers could regain Martin, Nankervis and Graham for Saturday's clash against the Kangaroos, while Taranto is also facing a test after developing back pain in the loss to Collingwood. Marlion Pickett and Maurice Rioli jnr made their returns through the VFL on the weekend but are at least another week away from playing in the AFL. - Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Zaine Cordy Adductor 1-2 weeks Brad Crouch Knee TBC Max Hall Back 1-3 weeks Jack Hayes Knee TBC Liam Henry Knee Season Max King Knee Season Mattaes Phillipou Hip Test Seb Ross Calf 3-4 weeks James Van Es Ankle Season Marcus Windhager Hamstring 2 weeks Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Phillipou is in contention to return this weekend from a hip injury ahead of schedule. Cordy has been sidelined with an adductor injury, while Windhager is at least another fortnight away. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Buller Back Season Will Hayward Ankle Test Jacob Konstanty Foot TBC Justin McInerney Knee TBC Lewis Melican Hamstring Test Tom Papley Ankle 3-5 weeks Dane Rampe Calf Test Patrick Snell Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

All eyes will be on Rampe, Melican and Hayward this week, with both needing to pass fitness tests before the clash with the Power. James Rowbottom has been cleared to be play after a cheekbone injury, while key men McInerney and Papley are still some time away from returning. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Barrass Concussion 1-2 weeks Tyler Brockman Ankle Season Coby Burgiel Hamstring 2-3 weeks Luke Edwards Concussion TBC Elijah Hewett Foot Season Jack Hutchinson Suspension Round 22 Callum Jamieson Ankle/knee Season Noah Long Knee Season Jeremy McGovern Ribs Test Jack Petruccelle Suspension Round 22 Zane Trew Neck Test Alex Witherden Hip Test Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Barrass suffered delayed concussion symptoms after the Western Derby and will join Edwards on the sidelines this week. Multiple concussions this season for Edwards mean the club will be conservative in his management. Trew suffered no concussion after a knock in the opening centre bounce but had concerns about a neck issue, with subsequent scans revealing no structural damage. Witherden experienced hip soreness late last week. Jamieson's season is over as he prepares for knee and ankle surgeries later this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordan Croft Thigh 5-7 weeks Ryan Gardner Wrist 1 week James Harmes Hamstring 1 week Jason Johannisen Calf 4-5 weeks James O'Donnell Hamstring Test Kelsey Rypstra Hamstring 1 week Anthony Scott Concussion 3-4 weeks Bailey Smith Knee Season Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

O'Donnell will face a fitness test later in the week after missing the past month with concussion and a hamstring strain. Scott might not return in the home and away season due to another concussion. – Josh Gabelich