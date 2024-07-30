David Cuningham leaves the field injured during Carlton's clash against Port Adelaide in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jordon Butts Foot Season
Jordan Dawson Concussion Test
Wayne Milera Knee Season
Nick Murray Knee Test
Patrick Parnell Shoulder Season
Luke Pedlar Shoulder Season
Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Dawson has progressed through concussion protocols and needs to get through full contact training on Wednesday to push for a return against Geelong on Saturday. Murray has trained well after missing last week as a precaution and the Crows expect him to be available. Brodie Smith and Matt Crouch missed in the SANFL due to illness but have recovered. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harris Andrews Concussion Test
Keidean Coleman Knee Season
Tom Doedee Knee Season
Darcy Gardiner Knee Season
Darragh Joyce Jaw TBC
Kalin Lane Knee Season
Lincoln McCarthy Knee Season
Carter Michael Concussion Test
Jack Payne Foot 3 weeks
Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Andrews is expected to be available to face St Kilda on Sunday after ticking off his concussion protocol to this point. Payne could return for the round 24 match against Essendon. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Blake Acres Foot Test
Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite
David Cuningham Shoulder Season
Tom De Koning Foot 4-6 weeks
Sam Docherty Knee Season
Corey Durdin Shoulder TBC
Sam Durdin Calf 3-5 weeks
Orazio Fantasia Calf 1 week
Caleb Marchbank Illness Test
Harry McKay Illness Test
Hudson O'Keeffe Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Jack Silvagni Knee Season
Zac Williams Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues are hopeful that Acres and McKay will return this week, though Cuningham has been ruled out for the season. Marchbank is also a chance to play, but Fantasia will miss another week. Williams should return within the next fortnight. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Aiden Begg Knee Season
Jordan De Goey Groin Test
Beau McCreery Calf Test
Brody Mihocek Pectoral 8-10 weeks
Tom Mitchell Foot TBC
Nathan Kreuger Concussion Test
Joe Richards Illness Test
Oscar Steene Toe Season
Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Collingwood should be boosted by the availability of McCreery, Kreuger, Richards and Oleg Markov, who missed the game on Sunday due to the birth of his first child. De Goey is no guarantee to play in Scott Pendlebury's 400th game after missing last weekend with an ongoing groin issue.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Kaine Baldwin Foot Season
Saad El-Hawli Ankle 2 weeks
Matt Guelfi Hamstring 3 weeks
Jaiden Hunter Knee Season
Zach Reid Pectoral 7 weeks
Jordan Ridley Hip flexor 3 weeks
Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

The Bombers will be without Ridley (hip flexor strain) for three weeks. There were no other fresh injury concerns from the weekend, with Darcy Parish making his return at AFL level. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Josh Corbett Hip Season
Nat Fyfe Suspension Round 22
Matthew Johnson Foot Test
Oscar McDonald Knee 3-4 weeks
Ollie Murphy Abdomen 2-3 weeks
Alex Pearce Arm TBC
Michael Walters Hamstring 2 weeks
Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Johnson trained with the main group on Tuesday and faces a fitness test later this week after a stress reaction in his foot was identified early. Pearce has the cast on his fractured forearm removed early this week and will start mobility work as he targets a return late in the season. Walters is making good progress from a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for the Western Derby. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Toby Conway Foot Season
Mitch Edwards Back Season
Cam Guthrie Achilles TBC
Tom Hawkins Foot 3 weeks
Gary Rohan Concussion TBC
Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Rohan will miss against Adelaide after copping a head knock against North Melbourne, while there is still no clarity on Cam Guthrie's likely return. In more positive news, Tom Atkins is available after recovering from a back complaint that forced him out of the Western Bulldogs game in round 19, while Hawkins is still pushing to be available for a potential finals return. - Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Ben Ainsworth Shoulder Season
Levi Casboult Hamstring 1 week
Alex Davies Suspension Round 22
Sam Day Foot 1 week
Touk Miller Wrist 1-2 weeks
Ethan Read Leg 2 weeks
Jake Rogers Knee Test
Bodhi Uwland Suspension Round 22
Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Rogers has got back a little sooner than expected, but will need to get through training on Wednesday before being considered for a return, likely through the VFL. Miller could be back as soon as next week, while Casboult and Day should be available for the final three matches. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Stephen Coniglio Shoulder 1-2 weeks
Isaac Cumming Hamstring 5 weeks
Josh Fahey Foot 4-6 weeks
Cooper Hamilton Ankle Indefinite
Josh Kelly Calf 1-2 weeks
Nick Madden Ankle 1-2 weeks
Braydon Preuss  Back Indefinite
Harry Rowston Back Indefinite
Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants have ruled out both Coniglio and Kelly this week, but are hopeful they will return within the next fortnight. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Josh Bennetts Shoulder TBC
James Blanck Knee Season
Sam Butler Leg Season
Mitch Lewis Knee Season
Ned Reeves Back 1-2 weeks
Chad Wingard Calf Test
Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Wingard is on track to return from his latest soft tissue setback at VFL level this weekend. Reeves will be sidelined for at least a week with a back issue. Bennetts requires shoulder surgery and will miss the rest of the season. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Ben Brown Knee soreness TBC
Christian Petracca Ribs, spleen Indefinite
Christian Salem Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite
Charlie Spargo Achilles Season
Koltyn Tholstrup Concussion Test
Caleb Windsor Ankle TBC
Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Windsor has been sidelined indefinitely with an ankle injury. The first-year winger was injured in a tackle late in Saturday night's game, with scans showing a low-grade syndesmosis. Tholstrup will need to hit the final markers to exit concussion protocols in time to face the Bulldogs on Friday night but is tracking well. Salem is eyeing a return in round 22, while Jed Adams (lung) is available to play this weekend. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season
Charlie Comben Groin Test
Aidan Corr Ankle Test
Zac Fisher Foot Test
Eddie Ford Ankle Test
Hamish Free Concussion Indefinite
Brayden George Knee Season
Josh Goater Achilles Season
Colby McKercher Soreness Test
Bigoa Nyuon Shoulder TBC
Curtis Taylor Calf 4 weeks
Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

The Kangas are confident McKercher will return this weekend, while Fisher and Ford will also need to pass fitness tests to play. There are doubts over Comben and Corr, given both went down over the weekend. Nyuon will miss some time with an injury sustained in the VFL. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jeremy Finlayson Spleen Season
Todd Marshall Hip Test
Jed McEntee Concussion Test
Sam Powell-Pepper  Knee Season
Ivan Soldo Knee 1-2 weeks
Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Marshall is expected to join full training on Wednesday with the hope of being available this weekend after missing two matches. Just 12 weeks after having surgery to repair his ruptured ACL, Powell-Pepper completed his first run on Monday. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Judson Clarke ACL Season
Mate Colina Back TBC
Liam Fawcett Back 1 week
Josh Gibcus ACL Season
Jack Graham Hip Test
Campbell Gray Hamstring 4-5 weeks
Dylan Grimes Back Season
Oliver Hayes-Brown Concussion Test
Mykelti Lefau ACL Season
Tom Lynch Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Dustin Martin Back Test
Sam Naismith ACL Season
Toby Nankervis Concussion Test
Jack Ross Foot 1 week
Tim Taranto Back Test
Tylar Young ACL Season
Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

The Tigers could regain MartinNankervis and Graham for Saturday's clash against the Kangaroos, while Taranto is also facing a test after developing back pain in the loss to Collingwood. Marlion Pickett and Maurice Rioli jnr made their returns through the VFL on the weekend but are at least another week away from playing in the AFL. - Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Zaine Cordy Adductor 1-2 weeks
Brad Crouch Knee TBC
Max Hall Back 1-3 weeks
Jack Hayes Knee TBC
Liam Henry Knee Season
Max King Knee Season
Mattaes Phillipou Hip Test
Seb Ross Calf 3-4 weeks
James Van Es Ankle Season
Marcus Windhager Hamstring 2 weeks
Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Phillipou is in contention to return this weekend from a hip injury ahead of schedule. Cordy has been sidelined with an adductor injury, while Windhager is at least another fortnight away. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jack Buller Back Season
Will Hayward Ankle Test
Jacob Konstanty Foot TBC
Justin McInerney Knee TBC
Lewis Melican Hamstring Test
Tom Papley Ankle 3-5 weeks
Dane Rampe Calf Test
Patrick Snell Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

All eyes will be on Rampe, Melican and Hayward this week, with both needing to pass fitness tests before the clash with the Power. James Rowbottom has been cleared to be play after a cheekbone injury, while key men McInerney and Papley are still some time away from returning. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Tom Barrass Concussion 1-2 weeks
Tyler Brockman Ankle Season
Coby Burgiel Hamstring 2-3 weeks
Luke Edwards Concussion TBC
Elijah Hewett Foot Season
Jack Hutchinson Suspension Round 22
Callum Jamieson Ankle/knee Season
Noah Long Knee Season
Jeremy McGovern Ribs Test
Jack Petruccelle Suspension Round 22
Zane Trew Neck Test
Alex Witherden Hip Test
Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

Barrass suffered delayed concussion symptoms after the Western Derby and will join Edwards on the sidelines this week. Multiple concussions this season for Edwards mean the club will be conservative in his management. Trew suffered no concussion after a knock in the opening centre bounce but had concerns about a neck issue, with subsequent scans revealing no structural damage. Witherden experienced hip soreness late last week. Jamieson's season is over as he prepares for knee and ankle surgeries later this week. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jordan Croft Thigh 5-7 weeks
Ryan Gardner Wrist 1 week
James Harmes Hamstring 1 week
Jason Johannisen Calf 4-5 weeks
James O'Donnell Hamstring Test
Kelsey Rypstra Hamstring 1 week
Anthony Scott Concussion 3-4 weeks
Bailey Smith Knee Season
Updated: July 30, 2024

Early prognosis

O'Donnell will face a fitness test later in the week after missing the past month with concussion and a hamstring strain. Scott might not return in the home and away season due to another concussion.  Josh Gabelich