L-R: Harris Andrews, Dustin Martin, Jordan Dawson. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHO IS a chance to play in round 21?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R21 ins and outs. Check it out.

Captain Jordan Dawson is due to come out of concussion protocols for the clash against Geelong on Saturday, while defender Josh Worrell is pushing to return from an arm injury that has sidelined him since round nine. Key defender Nick Murray is also in the mix after suffering a minor knee injury against Essendon in round 19. Matt Crouch has recovered quicker than expected from a shoulder injury and could now be available after his season looked to have ended. It will be interesting to see how the Crows manage opportunities for draftee Dan Curtin through the final month after three sub-impacted games in his first season. – Nathan Schmook

Last week's sub: Dan Curtin (replaced Elliott Himmelberg)

Jordan Dawson celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Sydney in round 14, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The Lions expect to get co-captain Harris Andrews back for Sunday's clash against St Kilda as he continues to tick off testing through his concussion protocols. His return would likely cause a reshuffle with Eric Hipwood returning to the forward line and possibly youngster Henry Smith falling out of the 22. Bruce Reville was dropped back to the VFL and responded strongly at the weekend and would be a chance of a recall. Mid-season recruit Luke Beecken continues to impress at the lower level. – Michael Whiting

Last week's sub: Conor McKenna (replaced Shadeau Brain)

The Blues are hopeful that Blake Acres (foot) and Harry McKay (illness) will return for Saturday night's blockbuster against the Pies, though both will need to pass fitness tests later in the week. David Cuningham (shoulder) will be sidelined for the rest of the year, which could make for a small forward headache given Orazio Fantasia (calf) is set to miss another week, Corey Durdin (shoulder) is still sidelined and Zac Williams (hamstring) remains a fortnight away. Jordan Boyd could come back into contention, having been the emergency last week, but that will mean a rejig down back. Caleb Marchbank (illness) is another set to be in the frame for a recall. – Riley Beveridge

Last week's sub: Jack Carroll (replaced David Cuningham)

Blake Acres in action during the R19 match between Carlton and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on July 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Jordan De Goey could be available to play in Scott Pendlebury's 400th game on Saturday night but will need to prove his fitness later in the week, after missing on Sunday due to his lingering groin injury. Beau McCreery is expected to be ready to return from a calf injury, while Nathan Kreuger is on track to exit concussion protocols. Former first-round picks Ed Allan (32 disposals, eight clearances and two goals) and Fin Macrae (28 disposals, 10 clearances and seven tackles) were both busy against Richmond in the VFL. Joe Richards missed with illness and should be available against the Blues. Charlie Dean found plenty of the ball at Punt Road on Sunday, while mid-season recruit Iliro Smit amassed 55 hitouts. – Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Lachie Sullivan (replaced Scott Pendlebury)

The Bombers have lost six of their past eight games to fall out of the top eight and leave their season on the brink ahead of Sunday's clash against Fremantle. With a relatively healthy list, Brad Scott has options this week. Essendon will be without Jordan Ridley (hip flexor strain), with the untried Lewis Hayes and Sam Weideman options as like-for-like replacements. Coming up against Sean Darcy and Luke Jackson, the Bombers could opt for more support for Sam Draper in either veteran Todd Goldstein or Nick Bryan (18 disposals, 36 hitouts and 10 clearances in the VFL). Elijah Tsatas (34 disposals and seven clearances), Nick Hind (27 disposals and 10 marks), Will Setterfield (25 disposals and 13 tackles), Archie Roberts (28 disposals and a goal) and Ben Hobbs (24 disposals and nine tackles) continued to push for spots in the VFL. – Dejan Kalinic

Last week's sub: Archie Perkins (replaced Jordan Ridley)

Midfielder Matthew Johnson has missed two matches with a stress reaction in his foot and the club has been planning to have him right for Sunday's clash against Essendon. He is the logical replacement for dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe (suspended) and allows the Dockers to maintain a big body in their midfield rotations. Changes beyond that will be limited, if any, after an impressive Western Derby win. James Aish has been substitute for the past two matches and may need rotating to gain more match minutes. Neil Erasmus was a standout in the WAFL with 34 disposals and six inside 50s. – Nathan Schmook

Last week's sub: James Aish (replaced Nat Fyfe)

The Cats will be forced into at least one change with Gary Rohan concussed during the win over North Melbourne. Tom Atkins (back) has been cleared to play and could come straight back in, and there are plenty of options out of the VFL, with Jhye Clark (23 disposals, eight clearances and 10 tackles) and Mitch Hardie (32 disposals, eight clearances and a goal) among the best performers against North. Mitch Knevitt also responded strongly to his omission with 27 touches, seven clearances and two goals, while Brandan Parfitt also finished with 24 disposals and eight clearances. - Michael Rogers

Last week's sub: Ted Clohesy (replaced Gary Rohan)

Tom Atkins handballs during the R18 match between Geelong and Collingwood at the MCG on July 12, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Fresh off two disappointing losses, Suns coach Damien Hardwick has some difficult decisions ahead of facing West Coast in Perth on Friday night. Ned Moyle struggled to impact as a key forward against the Lions, which could pave the way for a Jed Walter return or even Alex Sexton, who kicked five goals from 21 touches in the VFL, if Hardwick wanted to go smaller. Brayden Fiorini continues to rack up numbers in the reserves and could be considered for fresh legs on the wing. – Michael Whiting

Last week's sub: Tom Berry (replaced Ned Moyle)

The Giants have already ruled out both Stephen Coniglio (shoulder) and Josh Kelly (calf) for this week's clash with the in-form Hawks. Max Gruzewski (10 disposals, five goals) and Nick Haynes (28 disposals, seven marks) were among the best in the VFL last weekend, though don't expect many changes after four straight wins. James Leake (28 disposals, five clearances, five tackles) continues to impress at reserves level. – Riley Beveridge

Last week's sub: Joe Fonti (unused)

It is hard for Sam Mitchell to make too many changes right now. Harry Morrison fired again in the VFL, finishing with 33 disposals, nine clearances and three goals. Cam Mackenzie also starred for Box Hill with 29 touches and 10 clearances against Williamstown. Jai Serong (28 disposals and 13 marks) and Ethan Phillips (20 and 15) were both busy behind the ball. Mid-season recruit Jasper Scaife kicked 2.2 to continue to press for a debut. Jack Gunston is another option for the Hawks. – Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Finn Maginness (replaced Luke Breust)

The Demons need to replace young gun Caleb Windsor, who has been sidelined indefinitely with an ankle injury, ahead of their season-defining clash with the Bulldogs on Friday night. Koltyn Tholstrop could be available pending a final tick off to exit concussion protocols, or Tom Sparrow may earn an immediate recall after his big outing for Casey (31 disposals, nine tackles, nine clearances), although neither are a like-for-like. Veteran Lachie Hunter (18 disposals, three clearances) is another option if the Demons want a genuine winger to replace Windsor. - Alison O'Connor

Last week's sub: Daniel Turner (replaced Jack Billings)

Tom Sparrow kicks the ball during the R15 match between Melbourne and North Melbourne at the MCG on June 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Kangas have some key defensive issues ahead of Saturday's winnable clash against the Tigers, with both Charlie Comben (groin) and Aidan Corr (ankle) in some doubt. Both will face fitness tests later this week. Bigoa Nyuon (shoulder) was also hurt in the VFL over the weekend, adding further defensive headaches. Kallan Dawson is an option to come into the side, while Toby Pink (13 disposals, two goals) was among the best at reserves level in an attacking role. The club is hopeful Colby McKercher (soreness) will return, though Zac Fisher (foot) and Eddie Ford (ankle) also face fitness tests. Hugh Greenwood (30 disposals, 11 clearances, one goal) and Finnbar Maley (24 disposals, 22 hitouts, eight clearances) were the standouts at reserves level. – Riley Beveridge

Last week's sub: Zane Duursma (replaced Robert Hansen jnr)

Colby McKercher in action during the R17 match between North Melbourne and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium on July 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Coming off a strong win over Carlton, Port would be unlikely to make many changes to face competition leader Sydney at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night. Todd Marshall has missed the past two matches with a hip problem and could find his way back into the forward line if he passes a fitness test. Jed McEntee is hopeful of exiting concussion protocols and has proven he is up to the level if Ken Hinkley wants to ramp up the pressure in the front half of the ground against the Swans. – Michael Whiting

Last week's sub: Quinton Narkle (replaced Lachie Jones)

Todd Marshall leaves the field during the R18 match between Port Adelaide and Gold Coast at People First Stadium on July 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Tigers could be boosted by the returns of Dustin Martin (back), Toby Nankervis (concussion) and Jack Graham (hip) for Saturday's meeting with North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium. Martin hasn't played since round 16, while Graham has been sidelined for Richmond's past two matches. Important midfielder Tim Taranto is also facing a test after being subbed out of the loss to Collingwood due to a sore back. Kane McAuliffe (23 disposals and a goal), Tyler Sonsie (29 and nine clearances) and Jacob Blight (23) performed well at VFL level, while Noah Cumberland kicked 2.4. – Dejan Kalinic

Last week's sub: Thomson Dow (replaced Tim Taranto)

Jack Graham in action during the R18 match between Richmond and GWS at the MCG on July 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

After back-to-back wins against West Coast and Essendon, St Kilda is settled right now. Arie Schoenmaker found plenty of the ball at Sandringham, finishing with 29 disposals against Essendon's reserves. Olli Hotton and Angus McLennan were both busy as they push for late-season debuts, while Paddy Dow finished with 22 disposals and seven clearances as he looks to force his way back into Ross Lyon's 23. – Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Hugo Garcia (unused)

Paddy Dow kicks the ball during St Kilda's clash against Gold Coast in round 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Swans are hoping Dane Rampe and Lewis Melican will be cleared to play this week after a hamstring issues, with Aaron Francis the likely replacement if required. Will Hayward will also need to pass a fitness test this week due to some knee soreness. Brodie Grundy has been flagged for a rest before finals and while that may not happen this week, Peter Ladhams is ready to go after some strong VFL form. James Rowbottom's return on Saturday night might put pressure on Corey Warner to hold his spot, while Caiden Cleary, Caleb Mitchell and Angus Sheldrick continue to show good signs in the twos if John Longmire wants to be bold at selection after his side's first heavy defeat of the season. - Martin Smith

Last week's sub: Luke Parker (replaced Lewis Melican)

James Rowbottom in action during the R17 match between Sydney and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on July 7, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Star defender Jeremy McGovern (ribs/lung) was a late withdrawal in round 20 but is expected to be available this week if he gets through training. Co-captain Liam Duggan is also pushing to play after a second match sidelined with concussion. The Eagles will need to replace midfielder Luke Edwards (concussion) and potentially Zane Trew (neck). Wingman Andrew Gaff has performed professionally in the WAFL all season and is yet to reveal his intentions beyond this year, but there is the prospect of a late-season game if he is farewelling the club. Premiership midfielder Dom Sheed, potential debutant Clay Hall, small forward Tyrell Dewar and wingman Campbell Chesser are also available in the WAFL. – Nathan Schmook

Last week's sub: Jai Culley (replaced Zane Trew)

Jeremy McGovern in action during the match between Melbourne and West Coast at the MCG in round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Luke Beveridge has the Western Bulldogs humming right now, but with a five-day break after a trip to Sydney, the club might make some changes ahead of the clash against Melbourne on Friday night. First-year pair Ryley Sanders and Joel Freijah were both managed on the weekend, along with veteran midfielder Jack Macrae. James O'Donnell could be available after recovering from a hamstring strain. – Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Caleb Daniel (replaced Nick Coffield)