Fremantle gun Nat Fyfe and Gold Coast's Bodhi Uwland faced the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night

Nat Fyfe looks to handball during Fremantle's clash against West Coast in round 20, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

FREMANTLE star Nat Fyfe will miss Sunday's clash against Essendon after his one-match ban for striking was upheld by the AFL Tribunal.

The two-time Brownlow medallist was charged with striking after collecting West Coast midfielder Jai Culley in the face with his right forearm in an attempted block that happened 40 metres off the ball during the Dockers' win on Saturday night.

The incident was classified as intentional conduct, low impact and high contact, drawing a one-match suspension.

Fyfe pleaded not guilty to the striking charge when he fronted the Tribunal.

Fremantle's back-up argument was the conduct should be graded as careless rather than intentional.

Fyfe chose not to give evidence, leaving both sides to unpick the grainy vision from an incident that happened 40m off the ball.

Fremantle counsel Seamus Rafferty argued Culley was the first to push, and Fyfe was merely pushing back.

"Fyfe raises his arm ... it's actually both arms to push in response," Rafferty said.

"Culley is 194cm, Fyfe is 191cm. They are both of a similar height.

"Fyfe's right hand, which is always open, actually makes contact with the outside of Culley's left arm in the course of that push motion.

"Fyfe's arm never goes above his own chest height against a person who is almost exactly his same height.

"His arm slips across and goes to the chin."

AFL counsel Andrew Woods said all the evidence pointed towards it being a strike.

"What you see is Fyfe's left arm is not doing what his right arm is doing. It's the right arm that strikes," Woods said.

"That left arm does stay quite bent and down. You'll also see that Fyfe's body turns towards the position where his right arm is being forced towards Culley.

"It's not simply a fend or a push. All those aspects indicate it's a strike, because you see the turning of the body following that raised arm."

After deliberating for 38 minutes, AFL Tribunal chairman Jeff Gleeson said Fyfe's actions constituted an intentional strike.

"Fyfe carries no onus of proof and is not obliged to give evidence," Gleeson said.

"We simply note this leaves us largely with the vision and medical report.

"Fyfe's body turns to the right consistent with an intent to strike.

"Culley was not injured but was clearly hurt and the potential for injury was not insignificant."

Nat Fyfe attempts to tackle Harley Reid during the R20 match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium on July 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Fremantle (12-6-1) sits third on the ladder, just percentage adrift of second-placed Brisbane with four rounds remaining.

Fyfe has played 19 games already this season – the most since he notched 20 appearances in 2019.

The 32-year-old is averaging 19.8 disposals and 4.8 clearances this year in a more sacrificial midfield role.

In recent weeks, Fyfe successfully completed shutdown roles on Sydney star Isaac Heeney and Melbourne gun Clayton Oliver.

Fyfe's sacrifices have allowed the likes of Hayden Young, Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw to star this year.

Earlier in the night, Gold Coast youngster Bodhi Uwland successfully overturned his one-match ban for rough conduct, meaning he is free to play against West Coast.

The Rising Star nominee was cited for a heavy tackle on Brisbane star Lachie Neale during last weekend's QClash, with the MRO grading it as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

But the Tribunal cleared Uwland of the charge, noting it was not rough conduct and that "Uwland’s feet lost purchase with the ground, making it unlikely that his force was the ultimate cause of Neale making forceful contact with the ground with his head."