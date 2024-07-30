Errol Gulden celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WHICH teams are ready for a September assault?

With just a month left in the home and away campaign, a chasing pack has detached itself from the rest of the competition. Just one game separates fourth from ninth, while 12 clubs are within touching distance of the top eight.

ANALYSIS
The young and the marvellous: Youth spurring Hawks' charge

But how do they fare against each other?

AFL.com.au has compiled a top-12 'mini ladder', only accounting for the matches where the top 12 has played against each other this season. It makes for some interesting reading ahead of the finals.

Sydney remains on top with a 10-3 record, unsurprising given it sits two games and percentage clear of anyone on the ladder as things stand, though Carlton is fractionally ahead in second spot despite its recent downturn in form.

Geelong and Port Adelaide are the only two other sides with winning records against teams inside the AFL's top 12, perhaps highlighting just how even the competition has been this season.

Top-12 mini ladder

 

 

Played

Points (W/L)

%

1

Sydney

13

40 (10-3)

133.2

2

Carlton

13

28 (7-6)

103.9

3

Geelong

13

28 (7-6)

103.4

4

Western Bulldogs

14

24 (6-8)

99.8

5

Greater Western Sydney

12

24 (6-6)

99.8

6

Port Adelaide

11

24 (6-5)

95.2

7

Collingwood

13

24 (5-6-2)

93.9

8

Fremantle

11

22 (5-5-1)

105.5

9

Brisbane

11

20 (5-6)

100.2

10

Melbourne

13

20 (5-8)

90.8

11

Hawthorn

12

20 (5-7)

87.8

12

Essendon

10

18 (4-5-1)

88.7


Given the 'games played' against fellow top 12 teams is staggered – for example, the Western Bulldogs have played 14 games against top 12 teams while Essendon has played just 10 games – perhaps a better way of looking at it is through percentage.

Again, though, the Swans are far and away the best team in it. John Longmire's side has a remarkable percentage of 133.2 against its fellow premiership contenders this season.

20:11

AAA: 'Gutted' Lloydy slams Dons, how Swans lost their way

Nat Edwards, Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd discuss a big weekend of storylines in Access All Areas

Fremantle is second, based on percentage, one of only five teams with a positive scoring differential against fellow top 12 sides this year. Carlton, Geelong and Brisbane join them with a percentage on the right side of 100.

The Western Bulldogs and Greater Western Sydney are then split by just 0.03 per cent, once again highlighting the remarkable evenness of the competition across the campaign.

Top-12 mini ladder (% only) 

 

 

%

1

Sydney

133.2

2

Fremantle

105.5

3

Carlton

103.9

4

Geelong

103.4

5

Brisbane

100.2

6

Western Bulldogs

99.83

7

Greater Western Sydney

99.80

8

Port Adelaide

95.2

9

Collingwood

93.9

10

Melbourne

90.8

11

Essendon

88.7

12

Hawthorn

87.8

 
Melbourne, Essendon and Hawthorn are the only teams to be out of the top eight of the 'mini ladder' based on both win-loss record and percentage, a depiction of the challenge they will face if they make it to September.