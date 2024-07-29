Hawthorn has conjured up its remarkable winning streak with the fourth youngest and fourth-least experienced team on average each week

Sam Mitchell celebrates with players aftrer Hawthorn's victory over Collingwood at the MCG in round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN'S ahead-of-schedule arrival as a finals contender is coming while the Hawks remain one of the competition's youngest and least experienced sides.

The Hawks' hot charge to being in finals contention has seen them win 11 of their past 14 games to head into round 21 only outside the top-eight on percentage.

And they're doing it whilst being on average the fourth youngest team this season week-to-week (with an average of 24.9 years per player) and the fourth-least experienced team each week as well (87 games per player).

The data is collected from each team's selected 23 players each week, including the substitute.

Hawthorn performing as impressively whilst still being in the bottom-four says even more for Sam Mitchell's side, with the numbers also painting a picture of the demographics behind different clubs' performances this year.

North Melbourne remains last for age and experience, while Gold Coast and Adelaide are the other teams who are bottom-four in both categories (the Suns second last for age and the Crows second last for experience).

The numbers can depict where a club is at on the premiership ladder. Adelaide is still building its experience and has blooded and bonded a group of young players in an otherwise challenging season and the Suns, although aiming for the top-eight under coach Damien Hardwick, remain off the main contenders in the key list reflections. Richmond could land its first wooden spoon since 2007 but has been the ninth oldest and 11th most experienced team this season.

Learn More 20:11

The rankings show Fremantle's tilt for the top-four should not be contained to just this year. The Dockers sit 14th for average age and games played this year but remain well on track for a return to the finals under Justin Longmuir as their young and exciting list spearheads their top-eight charge.

Geelong is the most experienced side in games played (127 on average per player) and comes in second for average age (27 years) behind Collingwood, who have fielded on average the oldest team this season (27.4 years) and second most experienced (125 games).

Scott Pendlebury and Steele Sidebottom ahead of the R6 match between Collingwood and Port Adelaide at the MCG on April 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Last year's Grand Finalists Brisbane are third in both columns, while Essendon has been fifth for average age and sixth for average games played. West Coast, still going through its stark rebuild years, remain middle table for both areas given the Eagles' crew of remaining 2018 premiership players on their list.

Average age per team

Collingwood – 27.4 years

Geelong – 27

Brisbane – 26.4

Western Bulldogs – 26.2

Essendon – 26.1

Carlton – 26.1

Sydney – 25.9

Melbourne – 25.9

Richmond – 25.8

Port Adelaide – 25.7

West Coast – 25.5

St Kilda – 25.5

Greater Western Sydney – 25.2

Fremantle – 25.1

Hawthorn – 24.9

Adelaide – 24.9

Gold Coast – 24.6

North Melbourne – 24.3

Learn More 04:46

Average games played per team

Geelong – 127 games

Collingwood – 125

Brisbane – 123

Sydney – 115

Melbourne – 112

Essendon – 111

Western Bulldogs – 107

Port Adelaide – 99

St Kilda – 98

West Coast – 95

Richmond – 93

Greater Western Sydney – 92

Carlton – 91

Fremantle – 88

Hawthorn – 87

Gold Coast – 84

Adelaide – 80

North Melbourne – 74