Tyson Stengle was hospitalised in the early hours of Sunday morning, but the Cats say he is OK and has since returned to the club

Tyson Stengle celebrates a goal during the match between Collingwood and Geelong at the MCG in round 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG forward Tyson Stengle has been released after being taken to hospital in the early hours of Sunday.

But Geelong has stressed the recently re-signed star forward is OK after the "health incident".

Stengle had returned from Tasmania after the Cats' win over North Melbourne in Hobart on Saturday afternoon and the Seven Network reported that he was taken to hospital by ambulance around 2am. Stengle spent several hours in hospital before being discharged.

Geelong confirmed the "health incident" on Monday evening, stressing that Stengle was OK.

"The club acknowledges a health incident involving Tyson Stengle over the weekend," Geelong said in a statement on social media.

"Most importantly Tyson is OK and attended the club on Monday.

"The club's priority is Tyson's mental health and wellbeing."

Stengle ran laps at training on Monday, but it is unclear whether he will be available for Saturday night's clash with Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium.

Stengle kicked three goals in Geelong's 40-point win over North, taking his tally to 37 majors for the season.

The small forward last month signed a five-year deal to remain at Geelong long-term.

He played a crucial role in the Cats' 2022 premiership, turning his career around after he was cut by the Crows in 2021.