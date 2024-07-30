Brisbane's mid-season surge has been built on a career-best stretch of form from Cam Rayner

Cam Rayner celebrates a goal for Brisbane against Melbourne in R16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NOT ONLY is Cam Rayner in the best form of his seven-season career, but Brisbane's dynamic half-forward has become one of the AFL's best players in recent weeks.

Since the Lions' mid-season bye, Rayner's impact has skyrocketed and his team has followed with eight successive wins.

For so long, the No.1 pick from the 2017 AFL Draft has teased with his explosive power and goalkicking ability, taking over small pockets of games, but struggling to consistently put them together.

That has now changed.

Coach Chris Fagan has given Rayner a license to attend stoppages, and the 24-year-old has thrived, mixing dangerous moments around the contest with his usual aerial threat inside forward 50.

His third quarter goal against Sydney in round 19 encapsulated his match-winning ability; he swatted aside defenders following a forward 50 clearance to roost home a much-needed goal from long range.

"He's got great belief in himself at the moment and he's using all his attributes really well," Fagan said.

"He's been a bit maligned, I guess. It's always tough when you're the No.1 pick in the draft, everybody watches you and watches your career.

"He's a bit like a red wine, he's getting better with age."

Rayner has kicked multiple goals in Brisbane's past five games, a stretch during which he has averaged 16.1 Player Ratings points, ranking him 17th in the AFL.

Cam Rayner and Chris Fagan pose for a photo during an Opening Round media opportunity on March 7, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

It's the best five-week stretch of his career.

Narrow that in to the past three wins over West Coast, Sydney and Gold Coast and Rayner is rated the third best player in the competition, averaging 20 disposals, six tackles and four clearances a game while adding six goals and assisting another five.

Of his 132 career games, Champion Data has rated them as three of his best four.

Speaking prior to Brisbane's training session on Tuesday morning, Rayner said clarity with his role had played a huge part in his form surge.

"Just being able to have a balance between the both of them (forward and midfield) and seeing where I feel like I can impact the game at different stages," he said.

Cam Rayner celebrates during the round 20 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at People First Stadium, July 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"My strengths are different to other people's strengths in the team and if we can find a way to play a game that works for all of us, I feel like that's how we can play our best footy."

Rayner's fitness has also improved, allowing him to impact later in games.

"There's things I've been speaking about with Muzz (forwards coach Murray Davis) and Brucey (midfield coach Cameron Bruce) which are key indicators for me," he said.

"I feel like if I can get them ticked off, the rest of it comes.

"I feel like I've been able to get them ticked off pretty early in games, which then gives me the confidence to go through and play them out."

Cam Rayner celebrates during the round 10 match between Brisbane and Richmond at the Gabba, May 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Despite his own top form and the Lions' winning run, Rayner says such a condensed ladder means there is no chance to relent, starting with a trip to Marvel Stadium on Sunday to face St Kilda.

"If you don't keep that energy up, you can get found out straight away," he said.

"Any team can beat any team and it's a challenge every week. You've got to keep finding ways to build energy around the club."