West Coast will approach GWS assistant coach Brett Montgomery as it seeks a new senior coach

GWS assistant Brett Montgomery ahead of their Opening Round game against Collingwood in 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

GWS ASSISTANT coach Brett Montgomery has emerged as a serious contender to be West Coast's next senior coach following an official approach from the Eagles to speak to him about their vacancy.

It's understood West Coast are considering an experienced assistant coach with strong development skills to replace the departed Adam Simpson and head up their rebuild, and Montgomery fits that bill.

The Eagles are finalising the panel to select their new senior coach and are compiling a list of candidates to join Montgomery that is likely to include Jaymie Graham, Ashley Hansen, Daniel Giansiracusa and Adrian Hickmott, among others.

Although Montgomery is still a long way from securing the Eagles job, the Giants are reluctant to lose a figure that they feel has been critical to their recent success, but are adamant that Montgomery is senior coach material and are keen for him to get that opportunity.

Montgomery's key attributes include his strong relationships with his players and his solution-based approach, along with his strength in keeping his charges accountable.

The 51-year-old is a long-time AFL assistant coach, following roles with Port Adelaide, Carlton and Hawthorn to go with his current stint at the Giants, where he has risen as a prominent senior coaching prospect.

GWS defender Jack Buckley and assistant Brett Montgomery ahead of their Opening Round game against Collingwood in 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

He moved to GWS in 2023 to be the right-hand man to his Port Adelaide premiership teammate Adam Kingsley. As the Giants surged to the preliminary final last year, Montgomery was often cited by players as an instrumental figure in their rapid improvement, as part of Kingsley's broader program.

Unlike Dean Cox in Sydney and Josh Carr at Port, who have ruled themselves out of the race, Montgomery has fewer family ties restricting a potential move to WA, with his family still based in Adelaide.

Speaking two weeks ago in the wake of Simpson's exit from the Eagles, Giants coach Adam Kingsley delivered an ringing endorsement for Montgomery's ability to step into a top job.

Adam Kingsley, Kane Cornes and Brett Montgomery after Port Adelaide's 2004 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think they'd be mad not to talk to him and interview him. I think he'd be a fantastic coach," Kingsley said.

"He sees the game really well. He's a really smart coach, game-style wise. He's got his views on how the game should be played and he's really strong.

"He's a great teacher, he builds connections with all his players, they all love him. But he also educates them and holds them accountable.

"He's really well rounded, he's been in the game a long time. I think he'd do a wonderful job irrespective of the club he's coaching at but I'd see him having a significant impact at that footy club (West Coast)."