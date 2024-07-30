Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Adam Treloar celebrate a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against North Melbourne in round 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WITH just four weeks to go and luxury trades kicking in quicker than experienced in previous seasons, targeting players with favourable match-ups and removing players that look set for a tough time is the play.

Giant Roo Tristan Xerri (RUC, $991,000) showed why the upcoming fixture is worth a look for trades and VC duties with his match-up against Geelong last week, which he exploited. The big fella had a field day on the Cats' weak ruck department, scoring a season-high 156 from 25 disposals, five marks, eight tackles and a whopping 54 hitouts. What a man.

This week, consider targeting defenders from the Lions, Bombers and Roos… Could Tom Powell (FWD/MID, $606,000) play half-back again after scoring his first hundred since round five with 122 from 34 disposals, seven marks and six tackles?

In the midfield, the Crows, Suns, Roos and Bulldogs have it all in front of them which could be a reason to give Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $924,000) one more chance following a run of sub-par outings that has him averaging just 92 in his last three.

Ruckmen from the Crows, Lions, Giants and Swans are licking their lips this week with Reilly O’Brien (RUC, $816,000) carrying his hot form of three hundreds on the trot into the Cats match-up. His Draft owners, along with his two per cent of Classic owners, will be excited to see what he can do. Finally, in the problematic forward line the Suns, Dees, Roos and Dogs are set up for success.

MOST TRADED IN

Adam Treloar (MID, $983,000)

Tom Stewart (DEF, $887,000)

Matt Roberts, MID/DEF, $550,000)

James Peatling (FWD/MID, $487,000)

Ed Richards (DEF/MID, $781,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Logan Evans (DEF, $543,000)

Billy Dowling (FWD/MID, $508,000)

Luke Ryan (DEF, $776,000)

Jordan Ridley (DEF, $751,000)

Shaun Mannagh (FWD/MID, $493,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Matt Roberts (MID/DEF, $550,000) +$93,000

Cooper Sharman (FWD, $452,000) +$84,000

Nathan Broad (DEF, $547,000) +$58,000

Tom Cole (DEF, $533,000) +$54,000

Jayden Hunt (DEF/MID, $575,000) +$53,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

David Cuningham (FWD, $383,000) -$74,000

Max Gawn (RUC, $899,000) -$62,000

Tim Taranto (MID, $851,000) -$61,000

Archie Perkins (FWD/MID, $469,000) -$59,000

Jordan Ridley (DEF, $751,000) -$47,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Matt Roberts (MID/DEF, $550,000) -20

Cooper Sharman (FWD, $452,000) -15

Bailey Laurie (FWD, $255,000) -4

Zac Taylor (MID, $326,000) -1

James Peatling (FWD/MID, $487,000) 2

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Max Gawn (RUC, $899,000) 162

Tim Taranto (MID, $851,000) 156

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $924,000) 146

Jye Caldwell (FWD/MID, $930,000) 145

Josh Dunkley (MID, $966,000) 132

Tim Taranto looks on during Richmond's clash against Collingwood in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

STOCKS UP

Adam Treloar (MID, $983,000): Form gets a huge tick with an average of 132 in his last three, fixture gets a tick with a game against the Dees who gave up a huge amount of disposals to the Giants mids last week and the fact he plays Friday night also gives you a great VC option. He is averaging 112 for the season and is arguably in career-best form with a BE of 93 heading into the home stretch. He had a rest a couple of weeks ago so should be primed for a big finish for his six per cent of coaches.

Tom Stewart (DEF, $887,000): I'm obsessed with this guy. He is currently the second most traded in player this week and is once again a target since moving into the midfield five weeks ago, creating a dream role for the defensive accumulator. He now has five hundreds in a row with three 120+ scores in the last four.

James Peatling (FWD/MID, $487,000): When given decent run in the midfield, the Giants' tackling machine rarely fails. This opportunity usually occurs when Josh Kelly and Stephen Coniglio are out and the latter has a shoulder test leading up to this week's game, but it will be hard to push him out of the side or throw him a vest as we have seen in the past after a match-winning performance against the Dees which included 28 disposals, and 11 tackles for 133. You could do far worse in F6 and he could be a nice looper on the back end of Shaun Mannagh or Billy Dowling this week.

James Peatling takes a mark under pressure from Clayton Oliver during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Melbourne in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Ed Richards (DEF/MID, $781,000): The 25-year-old has hit form at the right time of the year with scores of 131 and 114 in his last two, with the latter a super impressive performance considering he copped some tagging attention. He is an absolute bargain, as his BE of 63 suggests, and he is heading into a favourable match-up against the Dees who have been giving up a heap to opposition midfielders. If you are wanting to chase a unique, he is owned by just two per cent of the competition.

Dayne Zorko (MID/FWD, $955,000): If you have been taking on Zorko all year given his age and injury history, it might be time to follow his 37 per cent of owners as it may be difficult to win your finals match-ups without him. He is on fire with a five-game average of 115 which include two 130+ scores on the trot and he has a great match-up against the Saints this week where he is every chance of doing that again!

STOCKS DOWN

Luke Ryan (DEF, $776,000): The Dockers defender and form accumulator is the most traded out premium this week. Despite a season average of 100, he is averaging just 82 in the last five weeks which includes two scores in the 60s in the last three weeks. In fact, he has now scored one triple-figure score in the last seven weeks, leaving coaches with no choice but to pull the well overdue trigger.

Jordan Ridley (DEF, $751,000): I feel for coaches that targeted the talented defender last week as his time in their team was limited to just 42 per cent of what looked like a great match-up with the Saints. Admittedly, he wasn't off to a flying start but for his game to be cut short due to injury on 25 was a cruel blow.

Jordan Ridley in action during Essendon's clash against Adelaide in round 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Jack Crisp (MID/DEF, $778,000): The writing has been on the wall for a number of weeks now but if you still have our mid-season saviour, it's time to move him on. He is averaging less than 70 points in his last three and his role in the midfield is significantly different to when he went on his hot streak of six hundreds in a row.

Hayden Young (DEF/MID, $762,000): The Dockers' elite ball user was off to a flying start against the Eagles, racking up nine tackles in the first half, including seven in the second quarter to be sitting on 70. Unfortunately, he went missing in the second half, which included a zero-point last quarter to finish on 91 and remain a luxury trade out consideration despite nice match-ups with the Bombers and Cats on the horizon.

Connor Rozee (MID, $852,000): The Power skipper has been the toast of our teams since coming in at a bargain price following an injury interrupted season. Unfortunately, patience is thin at this time of year and a five-point last quarter is unacceptable, especially when it only gets a premium midfield position to 75. He has a tough match-up against the Swans this week who will be looking to rebound, but it is in Adelaide where he historically scores well.

