Adelaide Crows fans. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon has today announced a new all-time AFL Club membership record of 1,268,403 * members (year to date).

The 1,268,403 number surpasses the record of 1,198,833 that was set in 2023. An increase of 6%.

One in 22 Australians is a member of an AFL club.

Three clubs Carlton, Collingwood and West Coast Eagles all have over 100,000 members respectively. All four northern market clubs (Brisbane Lions, Gold Coast SUNS, GWS GIANTS and Sydney Swans) have delivered double-digit membership revenue and growth.

Cut off for 2024 membership is August 31 with the clubs and AFL to announce total and final numbers in September.

"With more than 1.26 million members and so far, 6.45 million fans attending the matches around the country across the first 20 rounds of the home and away season – our fans are like none other in world sport," Mr Dillon said.

"The work the clubs do to engage with the communities and draw more people year on year to the footy is outstanding. AFL supporters are unlike any other fan in the world. The dedication of our fans have to our game is unmatched and I am so incredibly proud of all the work that goes into delivering our game to homes all across the country.

"The next few weeks we will see football at its best. With AFL Finals heating up, the start of a new 2024 AFLW Season and community football finals all across the country, the best of football is ahead of us.

"On behalf of the AFL, I'd like to thank all our fans and every club member whose passion and support continues to make footy the greatest game in the world."

So far seven clubs including Brisbane Lions, Carlton, Geelong Cats, Gold Coast SUNS, GWS GIANTS, Sydney Swans and Western Bulldogs have announced all-time club membership records.

Collingwood, Carlton, West Coast Eagles and Richmond lead the 2024 membership tallies, with Sydney Swans, Brisbane Lions, Gold Coast SUNS and GWS GIANTS showing the highest percentage increase in year to date membership growth.

Home and Away attendance for the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season continues to be on record pace with 6,458,859 fans attending the opening 20 rounds, while participation in Australian Rules Football has also reached an all-time high, surpassing 530,000 nationally.

This season, we've had the top 3 highest attended rounds of all time in 2024 including Round One (413,405) Round Seven (408,433) and Round Eight (403,452). Only four home and away rounds in history have exceeded 400,000 fans with the only other occurring in Round One, 2017 (400,401).