Jeff Browne says he 'totally and absolutely' backs CEO Craig Kelly after new allegations of racism came to light on Tuesday

Collingwood president Jeff Browne speaks to reporters about allegations of racism on July 31, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD president Jeff Browne insists the Magpies aren't a racist club and has "totally and absolutely" backed chief executive Craig Kelly amid serious allegations filed in court.

The reigning AFL premiers are facing claims of racism, most notably against Kelly, that have been lodged in the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia.

Mark Cleaver, Collingwood's former head of First Nations strategy, is the sole applicant in the documents, while the Magpies are the only respondent.

Browne on Wednesday addressed the allegations, saying Collingwood would defend them and denied the club had a racism problem.

"We implemented all 18 recommendations from the Do Better report," he said.

"We are the only club that opened ourselves up for external investigation.

"When I came in as president I committed to prosecuting and implementing all of those 18 recommendations.

"Racism and discrimination is a fight that goes on day by day. It never ends. It's something we're very conscious of here.

"But the culture in this place as a result of adopting the recommendations from the Do Better report is vastly improved.

"It's a culture where people feel safe, people of diverse backgrounds feel safe and they feel safe to make complaints if they choose."

Browne could not have been any stronger in backing Kelly, who took over as Collingwood chief executive in January 2023, to continue in his job.

"From my experience, he's doing an outstanding job as a CEO of this football club," Browne said.

"He has the full support of the board and my full support."

Collingwood CEO Craig Kelly and president Jeff Browne at the Gather Round function in April 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Cleaver worked at Collingwood for six months and Browne said his employment was terminated for reasons unrelated to the complaint lodged in court.

In 2021, Collingwood commissioned an independent review to deal with racism.

Former Magpies president Eddie McGuire labelled the release of the report "a historic and proud day".

A week after his highly-criticised comments, McGuire stood down following more than 20 years in charge.