Conor Nash celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash with Adelaide in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CONOR Nash has turned his back on free agency by re-signing with Hawthorn until the end of 2029, putting pen to paper on one of the longest contract extensions signed by an Irishman in the AFL.

The 26-year-old made a final decision in recent days, before formalising the five-year deal at Waverley Park following the Hawks' eighth win in nine weeks to keep the club in the finals hunt heading into August.

More than a handful of clubs made inquiries in recent months with a few Victorian clubs discussing long-term offers with Nash's manager, Peter Lenton, from Kapital Sports Management.

But the County Meath product chose to remain loyal to a club that first made contact in early 2014 when he was 15 and pursuing rugby union and Gaelic football, before signing him as a Category B rookie at the end of 2016.

Nash arrived at Hawthorn just after the three-peat and has experienced the transition from Alastair Clarkson to Sam Mitchell, the added challenge of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic while being on the other side of the world, and trying to make it in a foreign code.

Conor Nash at Hawthorn training in December 2016. Picture: AFL Photos

After playing the final four games of 2021, Nash has become a permanent fixture under the new regime, backing up a breakout 2022 campaign by finishing third in last year's Peter Crimmins Medal, helping cover the loss of Jaeger O'Meara and Tom Mitchell.

"I always wanted to get to the halfway mark and then we start talks. For me, there was outside interest, but I think everyone is starting to see where the club is going, which is just something I have to be part of," Nash told AFL.com.au after signing the five-year deal.

"I've got too many good relationships with too many players and great people at Hawthorn to leave. In the end, I just kept coming back to I had to be part of the future here. I couldn't leave."

Conor Nash celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong veteran Zach Tuohy broke Jim Stynes' long-standing record of 264 games played by an Irishman last year and is now up to 284 appearances, ahead of Tadhg Kennelly (197), Pearce Hanley (169), Sean Wight (150), Mark O'Connor (122) and Conor McKenna (118).

Hanley secured a five-year deal during his time at Brisbane, while Tuohy moved from Carlton to Geelong on a four-year contract and is now in his eighth season at the club, with the door open for a ninth. Nash is now up to 92 AFL appearances and locked in for the long term at Hawthorn.

"It is the first time in my career where I've had any leverage when going to do a deal. It made it a bit easier for Pete Lenton to do his job. He has been phenomenal since day one," Nash said.

"I think early in the season I didn't deal with it too well. It reflected in my form; I started really poorly. He set some ground rules from the start; he wouldn't call me after a Wednesday, which was really crucial.

"A five-year deal is something I'm proud of and very honoured and privileged to accept. They don't get handed out too often. It is exciting. I can't wait to continue at Hawthorn."

Nash's career stalled in 2021. He spent more time playing for Box Hill than Hawthorn. But with Mitchell the VFL coach that year, things changed. Since Mitchell took the reins from Clarkson ahead of the 2022 season, the 198cm Nash as played 63 of 64 games under the four-time premiership Hawks. Along with Andy Collins, David Hale has also been integral to his development as a midfielder.

"I won't shy away from the fact that my career was definitely at the crossroads. It was only going one way in 2021. I was playing some decent footy at Box Hill under 'Mitch', playing as a forward, but wouldn't play any midfield time. Then he tried me as a mid in the VFL. He backed me in and gave me a lot of confidence in my own ability," he said.

"I just really enjoying his coaching. People have said this, even Kane Cornes labelled him a genius, but his IQ is huge; the way he thinks about the game and the way he gets it across to his players. He is doing a great job and we are starting to see the results now."

When recruiting boss Mark McKenzie called the Nash family home all those years ago in Navan, 50km north-west of Dublin, Nash's dad thought it was a prank call. Why would a professional club in Melbourne be interested in his 15-year-old? Turns out they knew what they were looking for.

Nash is settled in Melbourne with his partner, Grace Ireland, and preparing for his younger brother to join him next year to study biomedical engineering. He is ticking off a commerce degree at Deakin University and making the most of the connections at Hawthorn to set himself up for life after football, whenever that moment arises.

Conor Nash with his family ahead of his AFL debut in round 21, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

"I look back now and it's nuts where it has come to. I never thought it would come this far. You always believe in yourself, but you don't think you'll still be here 10 years later," he said.

"Dad got a call in early 2014. It is well documented that he took the call from 'Macca'. He thought it was a joke, hung up on him, and I had to call him back a bit later. Nothing was promised. I was 15 at the time, heavily involved in the talent pathways with Gaelic football and rugby union, in particular.

"I've got a partner here, Grace, and have a whole life set up here. They tell you that at the start, but there is always that seed of doubt. It has been a crazy story and now it's going to continue for another five years."

Kennelly, Tuohy and O'Connor are the only three Irishmen to own premiership medallions. Nash's new deal gives him the chance to become just the fourth player from the Emerald Isle to taste the ultimate success in this game.