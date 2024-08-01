The teams are in for round 21's Friday and Saturday matches, plus squads for Sunday

SOME big guns are back for Saturday night's blockbuster at the MCG with Carlton regaining Harry McKay and Collingwood naming Jordan De Goey.

The Blues have also recalled Jack Martin from the VFL, with Blake Acres overcoming a foot injury to play in Scott Pendlebury's 400th game.

West Coast has made a whopping six changes for its match against Gold Coast on Friday night, with captain Liam Duggan, Jeremy McGovern and Alex Witherden all back.

In other round 21 team news, Dustin Martin will play his first game in five weeks, joined by skipper Toby Nankervis to face North Melbourne, while Adelaide has selected Matt Crouch after he was expected to miss the rest of the season following shoulder surgery.

Tyson Stengle has been given a reprieve by Geelong, named in its team despite an "error in judgement" that landed him in hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning.

While the Blues have omitted three players to face Collingwood, the Magpies have done likewise, with De Goey back from a groin problem and Beau McCreery from a calf complaint.

Jack Billings has been omitted by Melbourne to face an unchanged Footscray on Friday night, with the Suns recalling veterans Brayden Fiorini and Alex Sexton in the latter game.

Exciting first-year prospect Colby McKercher is back to bolster the Kangaroos after being given a week off, with the Tigers naming midfielder Jack Graham alongside Martin and Nankervis.

In Saturday night's crucial clash at Adelaide Oval, competition pacesetters Sydney has James Rowbottom back to bolster its midfield against Port.

Red-hot Brisbane has co-captain Harris Andrews back from concussion to face St Kilda on Sunday, with Mattaes Phillipou has been named in the Saints' outfit.

Cam McKenzie is back in Hawthorn's extended squad to take on Greater Western Sydney in Canberra, with Essendon naming Ben Hobbs in its 26-man squad to play Fremantle.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

Western Bulldogs v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.15pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: None

Out: None

Last week's sub: Caleb Daniel

MELBOURNE

In: B.Howes, T.Sparrow, K.Tholstrup

Out: C.Windsor (ankle), J.Billings (omitted), B.Laurie (omitted)

Last week's sub: Daniel Turner

West Coast v Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, 6.30pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: A.Witherden, L.Duggan, J.McGovern, H.Johnston, C.Hall, T.Dewar

Out: T.Barrass (concussion), J.Rotham (abdominal), L.Edwards (concussion), J.Petruccelle (suspension), J.Culley (omitted), J.Hutchinson (suspension)

Last week's sub: Jai Culley

GOLD COAST

In: B.Fiorini, A.Sexton

Out: N.Moyle (omitted), T.Berry (omitted)

Last week's sub: Tom Berry

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

North Melbourne v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: T.Pink, C.McKercher, E.Ford

Out: G.Logue (wrist), G.Wardlaw (concussion), L.Shiels (managed)

Last week's sub: Zane Duursma

RICHMOND

In: D.Martin, T.Nankervis, J.Graham

Out: S.Ryan (omitted), T.Dow (omitted), K.Smith (personal reason)

Last week's sub: Thomson Dow

Geelong v Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

GEELONG

In: R.Stanley, Z.Tuohy, T.Atkins

Out: M.Duncan (managed), T.Clohesy (omitted), G.Rohan (concussion)

Last week's sub: Ted Clohesy

ADELAIDE

In: N.Murray, M.Crouch, J.Dawson, J.Worrell

Out: J.Borlase (omitted), E.Himmelberg (omitted), B.Cook (omitted), C.Jones (personal reason)

Last week's sub: Dan Curtin

Port Adelaide v Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: None

Out: None

Last week's sub: Quinton Narkle

SYDNEY

In: J.Rowbottom, A.Francis

Out: L.Melican (hamstring), B.Campbell (omitted)

Last week's sub: Luke Parker

Collingwood v Carlton at the MCG, 7.30pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: B.McCreery, J.De Goey, B.Frampton

Out: H.Harrison (omitted), L.Sullivan (omitted), W.Parker (omitted)

Last week's sub: Lachie Sullivan

CARLTON

In: J.Boyd, B.Acres, H.McKay, J.Martin

Out: Le.Young (omitted), J.Carroll (omitted), L.Cowan (omitted), D.Cuningham (shoulder)

Last week's sub: Jack Carroll

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4

Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn at Manuka Oval, 1.10pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: M.Gruzewski, C.Stone, L.Keeffe, R.Angwin

Out: J.Riccardi (finger)

Last week's sub: Joe Fonti

HAWTHORN

In: C.Mackenzie, J.Serong, H.Morrison, J.Gunston

Out: F.Maginness (omitted)

Last week's sub: Finn Maginness

Essendon v Fremantle at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: J.Kelly, B.Hobbs, N.Bryan, A.Davey Jnr, A.Roberts

Out: J.Ridley (hip), A.Perkins (omitted)

Last week's sub: Archie Perkins

FREMANTLE

In: N.Erasmus, L.Reidy, C.Simpson, W.Brodie

Out: N.Fyfe (suspension)

Last week's sub: James Aish

St Kilda v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: M.Phillipou, P.Dow, T.Campbell, A.McLennan

Out: H.Clark (calf)

Last week's sub: Hugo Garcia

BRISBANE

In: H.Andrews, J.Madden, D.Fort, B.Reville

Out: C.McKenna (omitted)

Last week's sub: Conor McKenna