SOME big guns are back for Saturday night's blockbuster at the MCG with Carlton regaining Harry McKay and Collingwood naming Jordan De Goey.
The Blues have also recalled Jack Martin from the VFL, with Blake Acres overcoming a foot injury to play in Scott Pendlebury's 400th game.
West Coast has made a whopping six changes for its match against Gold Coast on Friday night, with captain Liam Duggan, Jeremy McGovern and Alex Witherden all back.
>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE INS AND OUTS OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS
In other round 21 team news, Dustin Martin will play his first game in five weeks, joined by skipper Toby Nankervis to face North Melbourne, while Adelaide has selected Matt Crouch after he was expected to miss the rest of the season following shoulder surgery.
Tyson Stengle has been given a reprieve by Geelong, named in its team despite an "error in judgement" that landed him in hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning.
While the Blues have omitted three players to face Collingwood, the Magpies have done likewise, with De Goey back from a groin problem and Beau McCreery from a calf complaint.
Jack Billings has been omitted by Melbourne to face an unchanged Footscray on Friday night, with the Suns recalling veterans Brayden Fiorini and Alex Sexton in the latter game.
Exciting first-year prospect Colby McKercher is back to bolster the Kangaroos after being given a week off, with the Tigers naming midfielder Jack Graham alongside Martin and Nankervis.
In Saturday night's crucial clash at Adelaide Oval, competition pacesetters Sydney has James Rowbottom back to bolster its midfield against Port.
Red-hot Brisbane has co-captain Harris Andrews back from concussion to face St Kilda on Sunday, with Mattaes Phillipou has been named in the Saints' outfit.
Cam McKenzie is back in Hawthorn's extended squad to take on Greater Western Sydney in Canberra, with Essendon naming Ben Hobbs in its 26-man squad to play Fremantle.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 2
Western Bulldogs v Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 7.15pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: None
Out: None
Last week's sub: Caleb Daniel
MELBOURNE
In: B.Howes, T.Sparrow, K.Tholstrup
Out: C.Windsor (ankle), J.Billings (omitted), B.Laurie (omitted)
Last week's sub: Daniel Turner
West Coast v Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, 6.30pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: A.Witherden, L.Duggan, J.McGovern, H.Johnston, C.Hall, T.Dewar
Out: T.Barrass (concussion), J.Rotham (abdominal), L.Edwards (concussion), J.Petruccelle (suspension), J.Culley (omitted), J.Hutchinson (suspension)
Last week's sub: Jai Culley
GOLD COAST
In: B.Fiorini, A.Sexton
Out: N.Moyle (omitted), T.Berry (omitted)
Last week's sub: Tom Berry
SATURDAY, AUGUST 3
North Melbourne v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: T.Pink, C.McKercher, E.Ford
Out: G.Logue (wrist), G.Wardlaw (concussion), L.Shiels (managed)
Last week's sub: Zane Duursma
RICHMOND
In: D.Martin, T.Nankervis, J.Graham
Out: S.Ryan (omitted), T.Dow (omitted), K.Smith (personal reason)
Last week's sub: Thomson Dow
Geelong v Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
GEELONG
In: R.Stanley, Z.Tuohy, T.Atkins
Out: M.Duncan (managed), T.Clohesy (omitted), G.Rohan (concussion)
Last week's sub: Ted Clohesy
ADELAIDE
In: N.Murray, M.Crouch, J.Dawson, J.Worrell
Out: J.Borlase (omitted), E.Himmelberg (omitted), B.Cook (omitted), C.Jones (personal reason)
Last week's sub: Dan Curtin
Port Adelaide v Sydney at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: None
Out: None
Last week's sub: Quinton Narkle
SYDNEY
In: J.Rowbottom, A.Francis
Out: L.Melican (hamstring), B.Campbell (omitted)
Last week's sub: Luke Parker
Collingwood v Carlton at the MCG, 7.30pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: B.McCreery, J.De Goey, B.Frampton
Out: H.Harrison (omitted), L.Sullivan (omitted), W.Parker (omitted)
Last week's sub: Lachie Sullivan
CARLTON
In: J.Boyd, B.Acres, H.McKay, J.Martin
Out: Le.Young (omitted), J.Carroll (omitted), L.Cowan (omitted), D.Cuningham (shoulder)
Last week's sub: Jack Carroll
SUNDAY, AUGUST 4
Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn at Manuka Oval, 1.10pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: M.Gruzewski, C.Stone, L.Keeffe, R.Angwin
Out: J.Riccardi (finger)
Last week's sub: Joe Fonti
HAWTHORN
In: C.Mackenzie, J.Serong, H.Morrison, J.Gunston
Out: F.Maginness (omitted)
Last week's sub: Finn Maginness
Essendon v Fremantle at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
ESSENDON
In: J.Kelly, B.Hobbs, N.Bryan, A.Davey Jnr, A.Roberts
Out: J.Ridley (hip), A.Perkins (omitted)
Last week's sub: Archie Perkins
FREMANTLE
In: N.Erasmus, L.Reidy, C.Simpson, W.Brodie
Out: N.Fyfe (suspension)
Last week's sub: James Aish
St Kilda v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST
ST KILDA
In: M.Phillipou, P.Dow, T.Campbell, A.McLennan
Out: H.Clark (calf)
Last week's sub: Hugo Garcia
BRISBANE
In: H.Andrews, J.Madden, D.Fort, B.Reville
Out: C.McKenna (omitted)
Last week's sub: Conor McKenna