Darcy Moore and Craig McRae celebrate Collingwood winning the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

THE OPENING bounce of the 2024 Toyota AFL Grand Final will remain at the traditional time of 2.30pm AEST.

The AFL Commission ticked off the recommendation from League CEO Andrew Dillon on Thursday, ensuring traditionalists will enjoy another season decider played out in daytime.

STATEMENT AFL confirms start time for 2024 Grand Final

However, the AFL will continue to review the starting time of future Grand Finals as the League embarks on a new seven-year, $4.5 billion broadcast deal that begins in 2025.

The Commission acknowledged the appeal of shifting the Grand Final to a twilight event, particularly given the strong results of some marquee games in that timeslot this season, but ultimately resolved to keep the traditional start time.

The blockbuster twilight clash between Geelong and Carlton in round eight drew 87,775 fans, while 92,311 people celebrated Dustin Martin's 300th game when Richmond played Hawthorn in round 15 in the 4.35pm AEST timeslot.

"The AFL's role is to deliver the best possible game experience, both for fans at the ground and for the millions watching the broadcast, and together with our broadcast partner the Seven Network, we remain committed to creating the most amazing event in the country, both in the build-up during the week and on that magical last Saturday in September," Dillon said.

A general view of the MCG ahead of the 2023 AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"We have had such an incredible season so far, more than 6.5 million fans attending games, 1.2 million members, the biggest crowds in the history of the game and come September 28, 100,000 fans marching into the MCG on the Saturday afternoon for the biggest game of the year."

The AFL Grand Final has always been played in the afternoon timeslot, except for the two deciders played in the COVID-19 pandemic-affected seasons of 2020 and 2021, which were played at 6.30pm AEST (7.30pm AEDT) and 5.15pm AWST (7.15pm AEST), respectively.

What time will the 2024 Grand Final start?

AEST 2.30pm – ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

ACST 2.00pm – NT, SA

AWST 12.30pm – WA