Comedian and huge Hawks fan Dilruk Jayasinha joins Between Us to chat heartbreak v a heart attack, why accountants are funny, and why he fell in love with Hawthorn

Dilruk Jayasinha is seen behind Luke Hodge after Hawthorn won the 2015 AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

HE MAY have started barracking for Hawthorn just before the Hawks won the 2008 premiership, but accountant-turned-comedian Dilruk Jayasinha isn't a bandwagonner.

Moving to Melbourne to pursue a finance degree in 2006, Jayasinha quickly fell in love with AFL and went through a rigorous process to choose a team.

He joined Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle on Between Us to talk about his love for the Hawks, why accountants are funny, and why his heart attack hurt less than his heartbreak.

Catch the full chat in the audio player below, and follow the show wherever you get your podcasts.