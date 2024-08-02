Tristan Xerri has had a career-best season since moving into the No.1 ruck role at North Melbourne after Todd Goldstein's departure

Tristan Xerri celebrates a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Collingwood in round 14, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

THE TRADE period is littered with sliding doors moments. Tristan Xerri is one of them.

He might still be stuck in the queue if North Melbourne didn't reject his request to be traded to St Kilda at the end of 2021.

Rowan Marshall has established himself as one of the best ruckmen in the competition across the past few years and Ross Lyon has been reluctant to play two rucks in the same 23. But now Xerri is in the same bracket as Marshall.

The Kangaroos had invested four years into Xerri when the Saints picked up the phone. They didn't want to lose him. Todd Goldstein was still the clear No.1 ruckman at Arden Street at the time, but he was on the wrong side of 30.

Things changed last year.

Alastair Clarkson rewarded Xerri's pre-season form with a round one spot ahead of Goldstein, but he didn't reach quarter-time. A serious syndesmosis injury sidelined him until round 17.

But with Goldstein moving to Essendon during last October's trade period, Xerri has finally thrived as the No.1 ruckman at North Melbourne.

After playing just 33 games across his first six seasons, the 25-year-old has built a case across the first 20 rounds of this season to be included in the All-Australian squad.

HIGHEST RATED RUCKMEN IN 2024 PLAYER CLUB RATING Max Gawn Melbourne 17.0 Tristan Xerri North Melbourne 15.2 Tom De Koning Carlton 14.1 Sean Darcy Fremantle 14.1 Oscar McInerney Brisbane 13.8

The Caroline Springs product is the second-highest rated ruckman in the League behind six-time All-Australian Max Gawn, ahead of Carlton's breakout star Tom De Koning.

Tim English and Tristan Xerri contest the ruck during the match between North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs in round 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Brodie Grundy has reignited his career since moving to Sydney and is in the hunt for a third All-Australian blazer, while Lloyd Meek has been a revelation in his second season at Hawthorn, claiming the No.1 spot from Ned Reeves in emphatic fashion. Darcy Cameron is also having a career-best year.

Xerri's game is built around contest. He gets the job done aerially, but is averaging the second-most contested possessions (12.1 per game) of any ruckman, second-most clearances (6.4) and third-most centre bounce clearances (2.3) in 2024.

XERRI'S SEASON 2024 RUCK RANK AFL Player Ratings 15.2 Second Disposals 16.8 Fifth Contested Possessions 12.1 Second Hitouts 33.5 Sixth Hitouts-to-Advantage 8.6 Ninth Clearances 6.4 Second CB Clearances 2.3 Third

Xerri's influence on North Melbourne's emerging engine room has been profound.

Reigning Syd Barker Medallist Harry Sheezel has thrived at his feet since moving into the midfield and will be measured up for his maiden blazer in September if he maintains this form. Luke Davies-Uniacke has also produced a career-best year and will ensure it is a thrilling best and fairest count.

George Wardlaw is one of the leading contenders for the Rising Star. Add in co-captain Jy Simpkin and former first-round pick Tom Powell and the Kangaroos have one of the more talented midfields in the League. Plus the expected injection of Colby McKercher in the future.

Jy Simpkin (left) and Tristan Xerri leave the field at half-time of the match between Melbourne and North Melbourne at the MCG in round 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Despite winning only two games to date ahead of a wooden spoon play-off against Richmond on Saturday, North Melbourne’s stoppage numbers have tracked in the right direction this year. This is a key part of the growth in 2024.

NORTH MELBOURNE'S STOPPAGE IMPROVEMENT DIFFERENTIALS 2024 2023 Hitouts 6th 8th Hitouts-to-Advantage 5th 8th First Possessions 6th 12th Clearances 7th 10th

Xerri spent his first six years at North absorbing information from Goldstein on a daily basis. The veteran helped his understudy develop before vacating his throne.

Collingwood great Damian Monkhorst has also sharpened his tap work since joining Clarkson's football department at Arden Street.

Ruckmen take time to develop. Players like Xerri are worth the wait.