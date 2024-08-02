Melbourne Grammar players celebrate after the Melbourne Grammar v Scotch College match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, August 8, 2008. Picture: AFL Photos

PRIVATE schools have always acquired AFL talent to coach their students, but never to this depth and breadth before. It is why a collection of Magpies – Scott Pendlebury, Tom Mitchell, Charlie Dean and the recently retired Nathan Murphy – have all spent Saturday afternoons coaching against each other this winter.

And it is why Essendon greats Matthew Lloyd and Jobe Watson will coach against each other in the final round of the season this weekend, while Brownlow Medallist Adam Cooney will face off against one of the other 90 men to win the game's most illustrious individual prize.

The Associated Public Schools of Victoria competition is the most prestigious school football competition in Australia, comprising 11 schools across Victoria: Brighton Grammar, Xavier College, St Kevin's College, Geelong Grammar, Geelong College, Carey Grammar, Haileybury College, Melbourne Grammar School, Wesley College and Scotch College.

Having AFL alumni is good for business. It is why private schools have offered scholarships for decades. But in recent years, APS schools have also opted to boost their football programs with elite level coaches straight out of the AFL system. Not only does it help recruit talented teenagers choosing between different schools, but it also serves as a wider recruiting tool for full fee-paying students.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

Former Sydney, Western Bulldogs and Gold Coast coach Rodney Eade joined Scotch College as director of football after returning from Queensland, combining it with a corporate role at Hawthorn to help the club raise money to fund the Kennedy Community Centre in Dingley. The four-time premiership Hawk has seen increased investment up close, with 1977 North Melbourne premiership player Stephen Icke and former top-10 pick Marcus Drum both also involved at Scotch.

"There has been an investment across the school so there is continuity with the coaching, not just in the First XVIII. There is no doubt in my mind that it is a recruitment tool," Eade told AFL.com.au.

Rodney Eade celebrates victory after the round 11 match between Gold Coast and West Coast at Metricon Stadium, June 3, 2017. Picture: Getty Images

"If you have a strong school like Brighton Grammar this year or Haileybury – quite a few young lads will be drafted from those schools – that's a selling point to further enhance their recruitment, which rounds out school programs with music, arts, academic and sport as well. There has definitely been a rise in the investment in coaching in not only the First XVIII program but from Year 7 to Year 10."

Lloyd has spent nearly 15 years involved in the football program at Haileybury, the past handful of seasons as First XVIII coach, where he led the school to last year's premiership. Pendlebury is his right-hand man and so committed to the role that he recently flew back on the red eye from Perth after a Friday night game to ensure he was back in Melbourne in time to coach later that day. Former Essendon defender Cale Hooker is also an assistant coach.

Xavier College has been coached by plenty of famous old boys with Watson now in charge of the First XVIII program in Kew, following Alex Johnson's departure to the Western Bulldogs last off-season. Jack Silvagni is also involved while he recovers from a knee reconstruction in 2024. Former Geelong rookie Oscar Brownless is an assistant coach, while Carlton great Marc Murphy has been working with the 10As this winter. Former Carlton and Geelong assistant coach Dale Amos has been the head of football since departing the Blues, replacing Matt Egan when he returned to Kardinia Park.

Former Carlton player Marc Murphy during the round three match between Carlton and Hawthorn at the MCG, April 3. Picture: Getty Images

"The school has definitely bolstered its coaching as much as possible to give students the best experience it possibly can to try and provide them with high calibre coaching and the best opportunity to be as good as they can be," Amos said.

"Whether that is to be drafted eventually or to go on and play community football, we are trying to give them the best coaching we possibly can."

Greater Western Sydney and Collingwood great Heath Shaw has been spotted down at Melbourne Grammar this year, along with Rising Star contender Ryley Sanders, who has remained involved with the First XVIII after graduating last year and being recruited to the Western Bulldogs at pick No. 6.

Ryley Sanders with Lindsay Gilbee after being selected by the Western Bulldogs at the AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium, November 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Former Fitzroy and St Kilda player Brad Gotch is now the school's head of football after returning from a stint in South Australia where he coached South Adelaide and West Adelaide in the SANFL, before replacing Rhy Gieschen in the post after he joined Richmond as a recruiter. That appointment emphasises the school's investment in its program, given Gotch's wealth of experience and options. Former Oakleigh Chargers and Northern Knights coach Leigh Clarke coaches the team, while Ben Guthrie – the brother of Geelong stars Cam and Zach – looks after the midfield.

Former Hawthorn midfielder Daniel Harford is part of the coaching structure at St Kevin's alongside VAFA great Simon Williams. Ex-Geelong and Sydney defender Henry Playfair is the school's head of football around his work with the AFL Coaches Association. Western Bulldogs player welfare manager Brent Prismall, who played for Geelong and Essendon, is coaching the 8As, while North Melbourne young gun George Wardlaw has returned to the school to spend time with the Year 7 program.

Brighton Grammar is coached by former Claremont coach Simon McPhee, who spent a handful of years as a development coach at St Kilda, where he also coached Sandringham in the VFL. Old boy Nathan Murphy has returned to the school this year to be an assistant coach and been a permanent fixture since being forced to retire from the game after playing in a premiership for Collingwood last season.

Nathan Murphy looks on during a Collingwood training session at AIA Centre on February 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Ex-Hawk and Lion John Barker is the First XVIII coach of Carey Grammar after leaving the AFL system after a long playing and coaching journey that ended at Carlton in 2021, following a time where he was interim coach at Princes Park. Tom Mitchell has returned to the school he attended to help coach in preparation for life after football. The school also appointed Luke Boyd as head of coaching and performance in 2023 after he spent more than a decade in leading roles at Hawthorn.

"We played Haileybury early in the season against 'Pendles'. We had a little wager on it, which was a nice dinner," Mitchell said. "He won, so I owe him a nice dinner. We played Wesley a couple of weeks ago, so Charlie Dean and I put a coffee bet. The loser had to get the coffees for the week. I got the last laugh there. But I'm going to be a little bit down, shouting Pendles a dinner, he is probably going to want something pretty nice. All in all, it has been a great experience coaching Carey this year. I have enjoyed helping young kids develop, as well as coaching against some of my teammates."

Tom Mitchell and Scott Pendlebury after the round six match between Collingwood and Port Adelaide at the MCG, April 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong College has beefed up its football program across the past 12 months, appointing Cooney to coach the First XVIII. After joining the school in a part-time capacity last year, former Collingwood and St Kilda key defender Nathan Brown is now the full-time head of football, leading the program from Year 7 to Year 12.

Ex-Brisbane midfielder Troy Selwood is head of football and sports performance mentor at Geelong Grammar, involved in both boys and girls sport in Corio. Selwood's brother Joel has been a regular presence in recent years, while All-Australian ruckman Jeff White has been hired this year as a ruck coach consultant via his online ruck program, First Use.

Former VFL star David Mirra, who played 11 games for Hawthorn after being picked up at the age of 27 following a brilliant career at Box Hill, is now Wesley's First XVIII coach after finishing his playing career for Collegians in the VAFA. Another ex-Hawk, Ollie Hanrahan, is coaching the forwards, while current Collingwood defender Dean, who was school captain and football captain in 2019, is looking after the backline.

Charlie Dean during the NAB League Semi Final between Sandringham Dragons and Calder Cannons at Ikon Park, September 7, 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong great Steven King has been involved in Wesley's football program for the past 15 years, even when he worked for the Gold Coast Suns, and remains involved across all year levels, working with head of football Brent Thiele, who was North Melbourne's head of excellence until returning to the school a couple of years ago. Kangaroos premiership player and former men's and women's coach Darren Crocker is also involved in both the boys and girls football programs, while ex-Swan and Cat Simon Arnott is Wesley's sports director.

Caulfield Grammar has a long list of esteemed AFL alumni, including Nick Watson, who was selected at pick No.5 last year after dominating the APS. Steve Grace was head of sport this year after arriving from coaching stints at Fremantle, Collingwood and the Western Bulldogs. Anthony Phillips coaches the First XVIII and has worked with Vic Metro and the Oakleigh Chargers. St Kilda great and current AFLW coach Nick Dal Santo also works with the school in a leadership capacity.

Scholarships have become increasingly common in the APS system. If you're not providing enough of them, you can't compete. Now the coaching department is the other arms race separating schools across the city and state.