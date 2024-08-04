FREMANTLE coach Justin Longmuir has put the heat on his side's midfield after the Dockers' one-point loss to Essendon on Sunday that has left them clinging to a spot in the top eight.
Longmuir's side gave up a 25-point lead in the final quarter to be overrun by the brave Bombers, with Essendon winning a pivotal centre clearance in the dying seconds to kick the point that secured the win.
Longmuir said the Dockers were "getting smacked in the midfield" early and labelled the contest "one that got away".
"Early in the last we had opportunities to put them away and we didn't," he said.
"We left the door open and what was plaguing us in the first half came back to bite us late for the last 20 minutes probably of that last quarter.
"We couldn't win a centre bounce, we lost territory and then our backs couldn't hold up any more and the dam wall burst.
"Even though the scoreboard early was in our favour, especially at half-time, I didn't think we were playing the brand of footy we wanted to play.
"I thought they were tougher than us, I thought there were times when our ball security could've been better, and we let it out.
"When a team's got nothing to lose and they're throwing caution to the wind, it's hard to stop them getting goal side, it put our backs under pressure and they weren't able to hold up."
After three losses on the bounce, Essendon coach Brad Scott this week said his players had kept failing pressure tests.
"Pride is the overwhelming sort of emotion. Just proud of the players' effort," Scott said of the win that has breathed life into their season.
"If you want to play at the pointy end of the season against the best teams, there's gonna be pressure on you.
"Dealing with the pressure is just the reality of the competition. And we didn't handle it when we were under pressure.
"But again, it's not what happens. It's how you respond.
"Even today we had some some really good moments, we had some average moments, but the fight was there right till the end."
Essendon (ninth, 11-8-1) sits two points outside the top eight with games against Gold Coast (Marvel Stadium), Sydney (Marvel Stadium) and Brisbane (the Gabba) to come.
Scott said it was "yet to be proven" whether the Bombers were ready for finals.
"As soon as we get outcome-focused we take our attention away from where we need to be," he said.
"We need to just be really consistent with effort, play a really consistent brand that's gonna give ourselves a chance against the best now.
"If you fall into finals and you're not ready for it, it can sometimes be more damaging than being ready.
"So our focus is just on playing a style that's capable of competing in finals."