Caleb Serong is tackled by Zach Merrett in the match between Essendon and Fremantle in R21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE coach Justin Longmuir has put the heat on his side's midfield after the Dockers' one-point loss to Essendon on Sunday that has left them clinging to a spot in the top eight.

Longmuir's side gave up a 25-point lead in the final quarter to be overrun by the brave Bombers, with Essendon winning a pivotal centre clearance in the dying seconds to kick the point that secured the win.

BOMBERS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

Longmuir said the Dockers were "getting smacked in the midfield" early and labelled the contest "one that got away".

"Early in the last we had opportunities to put them away and we didn't," he said.

"We left the door open and what was plaguing us in the first half came back to bite us late for the last 20 minutes probably of that last quarter.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 12:18

    Full post-match, R21: Bombers

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round 21’s match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 09:37

    Full post-match, R21: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round 21’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 07:10

    Highlights: Essendon v Fremantle

    The Bombers and Dockers clash in round 21

    AFL
  • 03:52

    Last two mins: Late drama at both ends as Bombers stun Dockers

    Enjoy the thrilling final moments of Essendon’s win over Fremantle at the MCG

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Martin’s magic move forward hits double jackpot

    Nic Martin shows his impressive ability to shift up the ground with two huge goals in the final term to swing the momentum

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Jake’s juicy pair provides Dons some timely flair

    Jake Stringer does all he can to keep the Bombers in the contest with a couple of much-needed goals in the third term

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Jackson in all the action as Freo fires again

    Luke Jackson shows his tremendous athleticism and helps earn two goals for the Dockers right before half-time

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Treacy and Freddy steady the ship with cool clunks

    Josh Treacy and Michael Frederick start to have an impact up forward as Fremantle takes control of the contest

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Docker’s dump tackle on Don deemed dangerous

    Fremantle forward Tom Emmett gets penalised for this tackling action on Jayden Laverde

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Stringer’s sweet double gets Bombers bouncing early

    Jake Stringer starts the game on fire with a pair of handy goals in quick time

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Young explodes from centre bounce for electrifying goal

    Hayden Young motors out of the middle and charges into the 50 for a lethal finish on the burst

    AFL

"We couldn't win a centre bounce, we lost territory and then our backs couldn't hold up any more and the dam wall burst.

"Even though the scoreboard early was in our favour, especially at half-time, I didn't think we were playing the brand of footy we wanted to play.

"I thought they were tougher than us, I thought there were times when our ball security could've been better, and we let it out.

"When a team's got nothing to lose and they're throwing caution to the wind, it's hard to stop them getting goal side, it put our backs under pressure and they weren't able to hold up."

After three losses on the bounce, Essendon coach Brad Scott this week said his players had kept failing pressure tests.

"Pride is the overwhelming sort of emotion. Just proud of the players' effort," Scott said of the win that has breathed life into their season.

"If you want to play at the pointy end of the season against the best teams, there's gonna be pressure on you.

"Dealing with the pressure is just the reality of the competition. And we didn't handle it when we were under pressure.

"But again, it's not what happens. It's how you respond.

"Even today we had some some really good moments, we had some average moments, but the fight was there right till the end."

Essendon (ninth, 11-8-1) sits two points outside the top eight with games against Gold Coast (Marvel Stadium), Sydney (Marvel Stadium) and Brisbane (the Gabba) to come.

Scott said it was "yet to be proven" whether the Bombers were ready for finals.

"As soon as we get outcome-focused we take our attention away from where we need to be," he said.

"We need to just be really consistent with effort, play a really consistent brand that's gonna give ourselves a chance against the best now.

"If you fall into finals and you're not ready for it, it can sometimes be more damaging than being ready.

"So our focus is just on playing a style that's capable of competing in finals."