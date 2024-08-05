Patrick Cripps celebrates a goal for Carlton against Collingwood in R21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON skipper Patrick Cripps has moved into second spot in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player Award, but Collingwood's Nick Daicos has stretched his lead to four after the nail-biting clash between the two old rivals on Saturday night.

Cripps picked up nine votes in his side's loss at the MCG, moving him to 95 votes for the season, while Daicos picked up five votes to move to 99.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

Neither Isaac Heeney (third, 92 votes) and Caleb Serong (fourth, 91) polled in the R21 games, while Lachie Neale picked up eight votes to move into fifth spot on 89 votes.

Western Bulldogs star Marcus Bontempelli was one of six players to pick up 10 votes from the weekend, with Luke Davies-Uniacke, Jeremy Cameron, Willem Drew, Jesse Hogan and Jye Caldwell also getting a perfect 10 votes.

The Bulldogs, Port Adelaide and Brisbane all enjoyed sweeps of the votes in their respective games.

20:21

AAA: Swans' magic gone, big Cat finds his best, Blues' major issue

Nat Edwards, Damian Barrett and special guest Kate McCarthy discuss a big weekend of storylines in Access All Areas

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
8 Adam Treloar (WB)
5 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (WB)
5 Bailey Dale (WB)
1 Tim English (WB)
1 Rory Lobb (WB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14:21

    Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Demons clash in round 21

    AFL
  • 06:33

    Full post-match, R21: Demons

    Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 21’s match against Footscray Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 11:08

    Full post-match, R21: Bulldogs

    Watch Footscray Bulldogs’s press conference after round 21’s match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 02:16

    Skipper steals the show in typical Bont special

    Marcus Bontempelli shines once again with a 33-disposal masterclass to go alongside two goals

    AFL
  • 07:13

    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Melbourne

    The Bulldogs and Demons clash in round 21

    AFL
  • 00:28

    Sky-high footy no issues for Darcy

    Sam Darcy reels in a superb grab and finishes truly as his side’s party continues

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Dogs pounce with Poulter’s perfect bounce

    Caleb Poulter launches one from distance before a fortuitous bounce carries it through

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Is Dees winger in danger for this tackle on big Dog?

    Ed Langdon may find himself in hot water after this tough tackle on Tim English

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Gawn soars: Captain courageous draws praise

    Melbourne skipper Max Gawn does everything he can to inspire his side with a timely goal followed by a brave mark

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Milestone man Treloar mobbed after magic major

    Adam Treloar marks his 250th game of AFL with a superb goal in the second term

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Super Bont breaks away and the finish is no surprise

    Marcus Bontempelli creates some space and delivers another outstanding goal for his side

    AFL

West Coast v Gold Coast

8 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
8 Elliot Yeo (WCE)
5 Jake Waterman (WCE)
5 Tim Kelly (WCE)
2 Wil Powell (GCFC)
2 Reuben Ginbey (WCE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14:58

    Mini-Match: West Coast v Gold Coast

    Extended highlights of the Eagles and Suns clash in round 21

    AFL
  • 10:09

    Full post-match, R21: Eagles

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 21’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 05:51

    Full post-match, R21: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 21’s match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 07:00

    Highlights: West Coast v Gold Coast

    The Eagles and Suns clash in round 21

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Wild scenes as double clutch crackers bring Eagles home

    Liam Duggan drills a stoppage beauty before Jamie Cripps' insane boundary banana leads West Coast to a memorable win

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Eagles fans roar as Ryan's pearler sets up grandstand finish

    Liam Ryan curls a beautiful snap after Zane Trew's smarts on the boundary

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Dewar's delightful double blow brings side alive

    Tyrell Dewar drills a pair of classy finishes as West Coast draws closer

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Unmarked Anderson is lethal as gun shows his class

    Noah Anderson nails a brilliant stoppage snap after West Coast leaves him in too much space

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Electric Suns improvise and excite to bring some light

    Ben King finishes off his clever work before Will Graham caps off a bursting team major

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Trew's lightning flash provides a super spark

    Zane Trew collects at pace through the contest and finishes with class

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Mac attack turning heads in forward swing

    Mac Andrew nails two first-term majors in a new move to the forward end

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Harley hurricane gets whirling as Eagles go bang-bang

    Harley Reid sets up back-to-back majors for teammates Oscar Allen and Jack Darling

    AFL

North Melbourne v Richmond

10 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
5 Jackson Archer (NMFC)
5 Bailey Scott (NMFC)
5 Dion Prestia (RICH)
3 Liam Baker (RICH)
2 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14:35

    Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Richmond

    Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Tigers clash in round 21

    AFL
  • 14:09

    Full post-match, R21: Kangaroos

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 21’s match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 05:48

    Full post-match, R21: Tigers

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 21’s match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 01:50

    Sharp Larkey steers home high-five in Roos party

    Nick Larkey boots five straight goals as North Melbourne celebrates a fine victory over the Tigers

    AFL
  • 07:14

    Highlights: North Melbourne v Richmond

    The Kangaroos and Tigers clash in round 21

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Baker serves up sizzling snag to keep Tigers alive

    Liam Baker bursts forward for a crucial goal as Richmond creeps closer in the final term

    AFL
  • 00:38

    LDU somehow lands the 'worst goal you'll see'

    Luke Davies-Uniacke can only laugh at his set shot after a shoddy ball drop still finds a way through

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Zippy Zurhaar raises noise level with sweet strike

    Luke Davies-Uniacke executes a mesmerising handball to set up Cam Zurhaar for a fine finish

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Duursma hits Marvel roof in unbelievable MOTY contender

    Zane Duursma puts his hand up for Mark of the Year with an absolute mammoth speccy on the wing

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Hand it to LDU and he’ll do the rest

    Luke Davies-Uniacke receives the handball on the burst and finishes in style

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Mega mow down leads to Steely start

    The Tigers get off to the perfect start as Steely Green lays a terrific tackle and finishes truly

    AFL

Geelong v Adelaide

10 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
5 Joshua Rachele (ADEL)
4 Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL)
4 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
3 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
2 Tyson Stengle (GEEL)
2 Shaun Mannagh (GEEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14:24

    Mini-Match: Geelong v Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Cats and Crows clash in round 21

    AFL
  • 12:11

    Full post-match, R21: Cats

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 21’s match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 08:42

    Full post-match, R21: Crows

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 21’s match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 01:58

    Jezza’s freakish bag of tricks brings six

    Jeremy Cameron leads his side to an enthralling victory with a sensational bag of six goals

    AFL
  • 07:13

    Highlights: Geelong v Adelaide

    The Cats and Crows clash in round 21

    AFL
  • 04:50

    Last two mins: Cameron brilliance spells heartbreak for Crows

    The thrilling final moments between Geelong and Adelaide in round 21

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Humphries’ epic first goal brings house down

    Lawson Humphries puts Geelong in front late in the final term with a major he’ll never forget

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Huge concern as key Cat subbed with knee injury

    Geelong utility Sam De Koning is substituted out of the contest after appearing to hurt his knee while changing direction

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Rachele’s ridiculous term silences crowd

    Josh Rachele comes to life in a superb third-quarter patch including an assist and two goals

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Cameron cooking it up at the Cattery

    Jeremy Cameron adds two more enthralling goals to his tally to pump up the home faithful

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Fog clears congestion and finds Keays to goal

    Ben Keays acknowledges teammate Darcy Fogarty after the forward produces some handy work to create an opportunity

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Jezza genius catches Crows cold

    Jeremy Cameron uses his smarts around the sticks to punish a careless Adelaide defence

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Crafty Cats snap into gear with Stengle and Mannagh

    Tyson Stengle and Shaun Mannagh show their prowess around the goals to get Geelong off to a flyer

    AFL

Collingwood v Carlton

9 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
6 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)
5 Nick Daicos (COLL)
3 George Hewett (CARL)
3 Darcy Cameron (COLL)
2 Jeremy Howe (COLL)
1 Darcy Moore (COLL)
1 Jacob Weitering (CARL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 15:02

    Mini-Match: Collingwood v Carlton

    Extended highlights of the Magpies and Blues clash in round 21

    AFL
  • 07:18

    Full post-match, R21: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 21’s match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 08:03

    Full post-match, R21: Blues

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 21’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 03:37

    Pendles joins 400 club in game to remember

    All the action from Scott Pendlebury’s incredible 400-game milestone

    AFL
  • 07:13

    Highlights: Collingwood v Carlton

    The Magpies and Blues clash in round 21

    AFL
  • 04:31

    Last two mins: Pies hang on after Blue’s miss after the siren

    The thrilling final moments between Collingwood and Carlton in round 21

    AFL
  • 00:57

    Incredible Blues blitz sends ‘G berserk

    Carlton comes charging home like a freight train with a stunning haul of goals setting up a grandstand finish

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Big Pies blow as De Goey pings hammy

    Collingwood suffers a massive loss as star midfielder Jordan De Goey is forced off the ground with a hamstring injury

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Cripps defeats Cox in ruck battle to conjure huge goal

    Patrick Cripps somehow manages to will through this powerful major after winning a rare ruck contest with Mason Cox

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Bobby’s high-flying assist as clever as they come

    Will Hoskin-Elliott bangs through an exciting major after a sensational tap from Bobby Hill

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Tensions explode after Cox goes to wind up Blue

    Nic Newman and Mason Cox ignite a second-term scuffle after the big Pie goals following a free kick

    AFL
  • 00:33

    McKay’s magic buzzer beater gets Blues fans bouncing

    Harry McKay executes a delicate dribble kick to perfection as Carlton levels the score on the quarter-time siren

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Daicos flexes muscles after scintillating goal

    Nick Daicos delivers a massive celebration after snaring a sizzling major

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Deafening noise as De Goey opens blockbuster

    Jordan De Goey finally breaks through with the game’s first goal after a tense start to the contest

    AFL

Port Adelaide v Sydney

10 Willem Drew (PORT)
7 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
4 Mitchell Georgiades (PORT)
3 Zak Butters (PORT)
3 Kane Farrell (PORT)
2 Dan Houston (PORT)
1 Ollie Wines (PORT)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 15:01

    Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Sydney

    Extended highlights of the Power and Swans clash in round 21

    AFL
  • 10:37

    Full post-match, R21: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 21’s match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 08:26

    Full post-match, R21: Swans

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 21’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 07:05

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v Sydney

    The Power and Swans clash in round 21

    AFL
  • 00:48

    No problem for Houston rocket

    Dan Houston lets rip with this long-range goal early in the final term

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Epic Esava rises in MOTY contender

    Esava Ratugolea has taken a Mark of the Year contender with this sensational climb

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Swans rejoice after Heeney finally breaks drought

    It took until late in the second term, but Isaac Heeney finally puts through his side’s first major

    AFL
  • 02:36

    Power shock with seven goals in first-quarter blitz

    Port Adelaide kicks an incredible seven unanswered goals against the ladder leaders

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Electric Rioli continues Power surge

    Willie Rioli makes it six unanswered first-quarter goals with this sensational finish

    AFL

Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn

10 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
6 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
6 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
5 Brent Daniels (GWS)
2 Toby Greene (GWS)
1 Dylan Moore (HAW)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 15:05

    Mini-Match: GWS v Hawthorn

    Extended highlights of the Giants and Hawks clash in round 21

    AFL
  • 08:44

    Full post-match, R21: Giants

    Watch GWS’s press conference after round 21’s match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Full post-match, R21: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 21’s match against GWS

    AFL
  • 01:48

    Unstoppable Hogan fires another bag to lead Coleman race

    Jesse Hogan boots five majors to lead his side to victory and become the new Coleman Medal leader

    AFL
  • 07:09

    Highlights: GWS v Hawthorn

    The Giants and Hawks clash in round 21

    AFL
  • 03:19

    Last two mins: Hometown hero breaks Hawks hearts with late goal

    The thrilling final moments between GWS and Hawthorn in round 21

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Lurking Luke pops up in trademark Breust brilliance

    Luke Breust reads the crumb to perfection and snaps an important Hawthorn major

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Hogan's cracking clunk propels him to Coleman lead

    Jesse Hogan finishes off his terrific contested mark to go equal-first on the Coleman Medal leaderboard

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Massimo's mighty strike continues hot Hawks run

    Massimo D'Ambrosio slots a magnificent finish on his trusty left

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Greene's cool curler an inevitable and timely response

    Toby Greene nails a quick snap from the stoppage to cut the margin

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Running Weddle's wonder strike a thing of beauty

    Josh Weddle keeps on running and drills an astounding major from the boundary

    AFL
  • 00:59

    Dangerous Dyl gets cooking in elite start

    Dylan Moore sets up two majors and boots one himself in a clinical first term

    AFL

Essendon v Fremantle

10 Jye Caldwell (ESS)
5 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
4 Dylan Shiel (ESS)
4 Hayden Young (FRE)
3 Jake Stringer (ESS)
3 Mason Redman (ESS)
1 Darcy Parish (ESS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14:48

    Mini-Match: Essendon v Fremantle

    Extended highlights of the Bombers and Dockers clash in round 21

    AFL
  • 12:18

    Full post-match, R21: Bombers

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round 21’s match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 09:37

    Full post-match, R21: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round 21’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 07:10

    Highlights: Essendon v Fremantle

    The Bombers and Dockers clash in round 21

    AFL
  • 03:52

    Last two mins: Late drama at both ends as Bombers stun Dockers

    Enjoy the thrilling final moments of Essendon’s win over Fremantle at the MCG

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Martin’s magic move forward hits double jackpot

    Nic Martin shows his impressive ability to shift up the ground with two huge goals in the final term to swing the momentum

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Jake’s juicy pair provides Dons some timely flair

    Jake Stringer does all he can to keep the Bombers in the contest with a couple of much-needed goals in the third term

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Jackson in all the action as Freo fires again

    Luke Jackson shows his tremendous athleticism and helps earn two goals for the Dockers right before half-time

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Treacy and Freddy steady the ship with cool clunks

    Josh Treacy and Michael Frederick start to have an impact up forward as Fremantle takes control of the contest

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Docker’s dump tackle on Don deemed dangerous

    Fremantle forward Tom Emmett gets penalised for this tackling action on Jayden Laverde

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Stringer’s sweet double gets Bombers bouncing early

    Jake Stringer starts the game on fire with a pair of handy goals in quick time

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Young explodes from centre bounce for electrifying goal

    Hayden Young motors out of the middle and charges into the 50 for a lethal finish on the burst

    AFL

St Kilda v Brisbane

8 Lachie Neale (BL)
6 Cameron Rayner (BL)
5 Oscar McInerney (BL)
5 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
3 Brandon Starcevich (BL)
2 Joe Daniher (BL)
1 Harris Andrews (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14:17

    Mini-Match: St Kilda v Brisbane

    Extended highlights of the Saints and Lions clash in round 21

    AFL
  • 07:27

    Full post-match, R21: Saints

    Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 21’s match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 08:15

    Full post-match, R21: Lions

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round 21’s match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 07:00

    Highlights: St Kilda v Brisbane

    The Saints and Lions clash in round 21

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Classy McCluggage joins in with ripping rocket

    Hugh McCluggage drills a beauty from 50 after a swift Brisbane handball chain

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Bruce revels in the party and makes an impact

    Bruce Reville comes on as the sub and delights Brisbane fans with a superb snap

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Electric Cameron hits turbo and goes all the way

    Charlie Cameron breaks away from his opponent and slots a ripper to extend his side's huge margin

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Ridiculous Rayner flexes muscles with insane GOTY contender

    Cam Rayner breaks through the tackle and bends through an outstanding major from the boundary

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Slick Lions flash from centre in insanely quick start

    Cam Rayner's brilliant burst brings Joe Daniher's spinning finish just seconds into the second term

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Morris plays leaper and crumber with delightful dribbler

    Logan Morris follows up on his aerial work and snaps through his second major

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Ah Chee's elite arrow gets Lions roaring early

    Callum Ah Chee hits it sweetly to fire through the opening major

    AFL

LEADERBOARD

99 - Nick Daicos COLL
95 - Patrick Cripps CARL
92 - Isaac Heeney SYD
91 - Caleb Serong FRE
89 - Lachie Neale BL
84 - Marcus Bontempelli WB
78 - Errol Gulden SYD
75 - Adam Treloar WB
70 - Zach Merrett ESS
68 - Chad Warner SYD
65 - Noah Anderson GCFC
63 - Luke Davies-Uniacke NMFC
62 - Andrew Brayshaw FRE
61 - Sam Walsh CARL
59 - Jason Horne-Francis PORT
59 - Hayden Young FRE
56 - Zak Butters PORT
55 - Hugh McCluggage BL
53 - Jeremy Cameron GEEL
53 - Jordan Dawson ADEL
53 - Matt Rowell GCFC