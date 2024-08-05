CARLTON skipper Patrick Cripps has moved into second spot in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player Award, but Collingwood's Nick Daicos has stretched his lead to four after the nail-biting clash between the two old rivals on Saturday night.
Cripps picked up nine votes in his side's loss at the MCG, moving him to 95 votes for the season, while Daicos picked up five votes to move to 99.
>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES
Neither Isaac Heeney (third, 92 votes) and Caleb Serong (fourth, 91) polled in the R21 games, while Lachie Neale picked up eight votes to move into fifth spot on 89 votes.
Western Bulldogs star Marcus Bontempelli was one of six players to pick up 10 votes from the weekend, with Luke Davies-Uniacke, Jeremy Cameron, Willem Drew, Jesse Hogan and Jye Caldwell also getting a perfect 10 votes.
The Bulldogs, Port Adelaide and Brisbane all enjoyed sweeps of the votes in their respective games.
Melbourne v Western Bulldogs
10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
8 Adam Treloar (WB)
5 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (WB)
5 Bailey Dale (WB)
1 Tim English (WB)
1 Rory Lobb (WB)
West Coast v Gold Coast
8 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
8 Elliot Yeo (WCE)
5 Jake Waterman (WCE)
5 Tim Kelly (WCE)
2 Wil Powell (GCFC)
2 Reuben Ginbey (WCE)
North Melbourne v Richmond
10 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)
5 Jackson Archer (NMFC)
5 Bailey Scott (NMFC)
5 Dion Prestia (RICH)
3 Liam Baker (RICH)
2 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)
Geelong v Adelaide
10 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
5 Joshua Rachele (ADEL)
4 Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL)
4 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
3 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
2 Tyson Stengle (GEEL)
2 Shaun Mannagh (GEEL)
Collingwood v Carlton
9 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
6 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)
5 Nick Daicos (COLL)
3 George Hewett (CARL)
3 Darcy Cameron (COLL)
2 Jeremy Howe (COLL)
1 Darcy Moore (COLL)
1 Jacob Weitering (CARL)
Port Adelaide v Sydney
10 Willem Drew (PORT)
7 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)
4 Mitchell Georgiades (PORT)
3 Zak Butters (PORT)
3 Kane Farrell (PORT)
2 Dan Houston (PORT)
1 Ollie Wines (PORT)
Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn
10 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
6 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
6 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
5 Brent Daniels (GWS)
2 Toby Greene (GWS)
1 Dylan Moore (HAW)
Essendon v Fremantle
10 Jye Caldwell (ESS)
5 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
4 Dylan Shiel (ESS)
4 Hayden Young (FRE)
3 Jake Stringer (ESS)
3 Mason Redman (ESS)
1 Darcy Parish (ESS)
St Kilda v Brisbane
8 Lachie Neale (BL)
6 Cameron Rayner (BL)
5 Oscar McInerney (BL)
5 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
3 Brandon Starcevich (BL)
2 Joe Daniher (BL)
1 Harris Andrews (BL)
LEADERBOARD
99 - Nick Daicos COLL
95 - Patrick Cripps CARL
92 - Isaac Heeney SYD
91 - Caleb Serong FRE
89 - Lachie Neale BL
84 - Marcus Bontempelli WB
78 - Errol Gulden SYD
75 - Adam Treloar WB
70 - Zach Merrett ESS
68 - Chad Warner SYD
65 - Noah Anderson GCFC
63 - Luke Davies-Uniacke NMFC
62 - Andrew Brayshaw FRE
61 - Sam Walsh CARL
59 - Jason Horne-Francis PORT
59 - Hayden Young FRE
56 - Zak Butters PORT
55 - Hugh McCluggage BL
53 - Jeremy Cameron GEEL
53 - Jordan Dawson ADEL
53 - Matt Rowell GCFC