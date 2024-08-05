The votes are in for the round 21 games

Patrick Cripps celebrates a goal for Carlton against Collingwood in R21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON skipper Patrick Cripps has moved into second spot in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player Award, but Collingwood's Nick Daicos has stretched his lead to four after the nail-biting clash between the two old rivals on Saturday night.

Cripps picked up nine votes in his side's loss at the MCG, moving him to 95 votes for the season, while Daicos picked up five votes to move to 99.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

Neither Isaac Heeney (third, 92 votes) and Caleb Serong (fourth, 91) polled in the R21 games, while Lachie Neale picked up eight votes to move into fifth spot on 89 votes.

Western Bulldogs star Marcus Bontempelli was one of six players to pick up 10 votes from the weekend, with Luke Davies-Uniacke, Jeremy Cameron, Willem Drew, Jesse Hogan and Jye Caldwell also getting a perfect 10 votes.

The Bulldogs, Port Adelaide and Brisbane all enjoyed sweeps of the votes in their respective games.

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs

10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

8 Adam Treloar (WB)

5 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (WB)

5 Bailey Dale (WB)

1 Tim English (WB)

1 Rory Lobb (WB)

06:33 Full post-match, R21: Demons Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round 21’s match against Footscray Bulldogs

11:08 Full post-match, R21: Bulldogs Watch Footscray Bulldogs’s press conference after round 21’s match against Melbourne

02:16 Skipper steals the show in typical Bont special Marcus Bontempelli shines once again with a 33-disposal masterclass to go alongside two goals

07:13 Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Melbourne The Bulldogs and Demons clash in round 21

00:28 Sky-high footy no issues for Darcy Sam Darcy reels in a superb grab and finishes truly as his side’s party continues

00:36 Dogs pounce with Poulter’s perfect bounce Caleb Poulter launches one from distance before a fortuitous bounce carries it through

00:37 Is Dees winger in danger for this tackle on big Dog? Ed Langdon may find himself in hot water after this tough tackle on Tim English

00:46 Gawn soars: Captain courageous draws praise Melbourne skipper Max Gawn does everything he can to inspire his side with a timely goal followed by a brave mark

00:38 Milestone man Treloar mobbed after magic major Adam Treloar marks his 250th game of AFL with a superb goal in the second term

00:51 Super Bont breaks away and the finish is no surprise Marcus Bontempelli creates some space and delivers another outstanding goal for his side

West Coast v Gold Coast

8 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

8 Elliot Yeo (WCE)

5 Jake Waterman (WCE)

5 Tim Kelly (WCE)

2 Wil Powell (GCFC)

2 Reuben Ginbey (WCE)

10:09 Full post-match, R21: Eagles Watch West Coast’s press conference after round 21’s match against Gold Coast

05:51 Full post-match, R21: Suns Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 21’s match against West Coast

07:00 Highlights: West Coast v Gold Coast The Eagles and Suns clash in round 21

00:39 Wild scenes as double clutch crackers bring Eagles home Liam Duggan drills a stoppage beauty before Jamie Cripps' insane boundary banana leads West Coast to a memorable win

00:51 Eagles fans roar as Ryan's pearler sets up grandstand finish Liam Ryan curls a beautiful snap after Zane Trew's smarts on the boundary

00:46 Dewar's delightful double blow brings side alive Tyrell Dewar drills a pair of classy finishes as West Coast draws closer

00:30 Unmarked Anderson is lethal as gun shows his class Noah Anderson nails a brilliant stoppage snap after West Coast leaves him in too much space

00:45 Electric Suns improvise and excite to bring some light Ben King finishes off his clever work before Will Graham caps off a bursting team major

00:50 Trew's lightning flash provides a super spark Zane Trew collects at pace through the contest and finishes with class

00:39 Mac attack turning heads in forward swing Mac Andrew nails two first-term majors in a new move to the forward end

00:37 Harley hurricane gets whirling as Eagles go bang-bang Harley Reid sets up back-to-back majors for teammates Oscar Allen and Jack Darling

North Melbourne v Richmond

10 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

5 Jackson Archer (NMFC)

5 Bailey Scott (NMFC)

5 Dion Prestia (RICH)

3 Liam Baker (RICH)

2 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)

14:09 Full post-match, R21: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round 21’s match against Richmond

05:48 Full post-match, R21: Tigers Watch Richmond’s press conference after round 21’s match against North Melbourne

01:50 Sharp Larkey steers home high-five in Roos party Nick Larkey boots five straight goals as North Melbourne celebrates a fine victory over the Tigers

07:14 Highlights: North Melbourne v Richmond The Kangaroos and Tigers clash in round 21

00:36 Baker serves up sizzling snag to keep Tigers alive Liam Baker bursts forward for a crucial goal as Richmond creeps closer in the final term

00:38 LDU somehow lands the 'worst goal you'll see' Luke Davies-Uniacke can only laugh at his set shot after a shoddy ball drop still finds a way through

00:34 Zippy Zurhaar raises noise level with sweet strike Luke Davies-Uniacke executes a mesmerising handball to set up Cam Zurhaar for a fine finish

00:47 Duursma hits Marvel roof in unbelievable MOTY contender Zane Duursma puts his hand up for Mark of the Year with an absolute mammoth speccy on the wing

00:42 Hand it to LDU and he’ll do the rest Luke Davies-Uniacke receives the handball on the burst and finishes in style

00:33 Mega mow down leads to Steely start The Tigers get off to the perfect start as Steely Green lays a terrific tackle and finishes truly

Geelong v Adelaide

10 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

5 Joshua Rachele (ADEL)

4 Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL)

4 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

3 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

2 Tyson Stengle (GEEL)

2 Shaun Mannagh (GEEL)

12:11 Full post-match, R21: Cats Watch Geelong’s press conference after round 21’s match against Adelaide

08:42 Full post-match, R21: Crows Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round 21’s match against Geelong

01:58 Jezza’s freakish bag of tricks brings six Jeremy Cameron leads his side to an enthralling victory with a sensational bag of six goals

07:13 Highlights: Geelong v Adelaide The Cats and Crows clash in round 21

04:50 Last two mins: Cameron brilliance spells heartbreak for Crows The thrilling final moments between Geelong and Adelaide in round 21

00:45 Humphries’ epic first goal brings house down Lawson Humphries puts Geelong in front late in the final term with a major he’ll never forget

00:56 Huge concern as key Cat subbed with knee injury Geelong utility Sam De Koning is substituted out of the contest after appearing to hurt his knee while changing direction

00:56 Rachele’s ridiculous term silences crowd Josh Rachele comes to life in a superb third-quarter patch including an assist and two goals

00:45 Cameron cooking it up at the Cattery Jeremy Cameron adds two more enthralling goals to his tally to pump up the home faithful

00:33 Fog clears congestion and finds Keays to goal Ben Keays acknowledges teammate Darcy Fogarty after the forward produces some handy work to create an opportunity

00:43 Jezza genius catches Crows cold Jeremy Cameron uses his smarts around the sticks to punish a careless Adelaide defence

00:38 Crafty Cats snap into gear with Stengle and Mannagh Tyson Stengle and Shaun Mannagh show their prowess around the goals to get Geelong off to a flyer

Collingwood v Carlton

9 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

6 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)

5 Nick Daicos (COLL)

3 George Hewett (CARL)

3 Darcy Cameron (COLL)

2 Jeremy Howe (COLL)

1 Darcy Moore (COLL)

1 Jacob Weitering (CARL)

07:18 Full post-match, R21: Magpies Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round 21’s match against Carlton

08:03 Full post-match, R21: Blues Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 21’s match against Collingwood

03:37 Pendles joins 400 club in game to remember All the action from Scott Pendlebury’s incredible 400-game milestone

07:13 Highlights: Collingwood v Carlton The Magpies and Blues clash in round 21

04:31 Last two mins: Pies hang on after Blue’s miss after the siren The thrilling final moments between Collingwood and Carlton in round 21

00:57 Incredible Blues blitz sends ‘G berserk Carlton comes charging home like a freight train with a stunning haul of goals setting up a grandstand finish

00:45 Big Pies blow as De Goey pings hammy Collingwood suffers a massive loss as star midfielder Jordan De Goey is forced off the ground with a hamstring injury

00:38 Cripps defeats Cox in ruck battle to conjure huge goal Patrick Cripps somehow manages to will through this powerful major after winning a rare ruck contest with Mason Cox

00:42 Bobby’s high-flying assist as clever as they come Will Hoskin-Elliott bangs through an exciting major after a sensational tap from Bobby Hill

00:41 Tensions explode after Cox goes to wind up Blue Nic Newman and Mason Cox ignite a second-term scuffle after the big Pie goals following a free kick

00:33 McKay’s magic buzzer beater gets Blues fans bouncing Harry McKay executes a delicate dribble kick to perfection as Carlton levels the score on the quarter-time siren

00:32 Daicos flexes muscles after scintillating goal Nick Daicos delivers a massive celebration after snaring a sizzling major

00:38 Deafening noise as De Goey opens blockbuster Jordan De Goey finally breaks through with the game’s first goal after a tense start to the contest

Port Adelaide v Sydney

10 Willem Drew (PORT)

7 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

4 Mitchell Georgiades (PORT)

3 Zak Butters (PORT)

3 Kane Farrell (PORT)

2 Dan Houston (PORT)

1 Ollie Wines (PORT)

10:37 Full post-match, R21: Power Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round 21’s match against Sydney

08:26 Full post-match, R21: Swans Watch Sydney’s press conference after round 21’s match against Port Adelaide

07:05 Highlights: Port Adelaide v Sydney The Power and Swans clash in round 21

00:48 No problem for Houston rocket Dan Houston lets rip with this long-range goal early in the final term

00:37 Epic Esava rises in MOTY contender Esava Ratugolea has taken a Mark of the Year contender with this sensational climb

00:36 Swans rejoice after Heeney finally breaks drought It took until late in the second term, but Isaac Heeney finally puts through his side’s first major

02:36 Power shock with seven goals in first-quarter blitz Port Adelaide kicks an incredible seven unanswered goals against the ladder leaders

00:48 Electric Rioli continues Power surge Willie Rioli makes it six unanswered first-quarter goals with this sensational finish

Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn

10 Jesse Hogan (GWS)

6 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)

6 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

5 Brent Daniels (GWS)

2 Toby Greene (GWS)

1 Dylan Moore (HAW)

08:44 Full post-match, R21: Giants Watch GWS’s press conference after round 21’s match against Hawthorn

08:12 Full post-match, R21: Hawks Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round 21’s match against GWS

01:48 Unstoppable Hogan fires another bag to lead Coleman race Jesse Hogan boots five majors to lead his side to victory and become the new Coleman Medal leader

07:09 Highlights: GWS v Hawthorn The Giants and Hawks clash in round 21

03:19 Last two mins: Hometown hero breaks Hawks hearts with late goal The thrilling final moments between GWS and Hawthorn in round 21

00:30 Lurking Luke pops up in trademark Breust brilliance Luke Breust reads the crumb to perfection and snaps an important Hawthorn major

00:36 Hogan's cracking clunk propels him to Coleman lead Jesse Hogan finishes off his terrific contested mark to go equal-first on the Coleman Medal leaderboard

00:41 Massimo's mighty strike continues hot Hawks run Massimo D'Ambrosio slots a magnificent finish on his trusty left

00:30 Greene's cool curler an inevitable and timely response Toby Greene nails a quick snap from the stoppage to cut the margin

00:52 Running Weddle's wonder strike a thing of beauty Josh Weddle keeps on running and drills an astounding major from the boundary

00:59 Dangerous Dyl gets cooking in elite start Dylan Moore sets up two majors and boots one himself in a clinical first term

Essendon v Fremantle

10 Jye Caldwell (ESS)

5 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

4 Dylan Shiel (ESS)

4 Hayden Young (FRE)

3 Jake Stringer (ESS)

3 Mason Redman (ESS)

1 Darcy Parish (ESS)

12:18 Full post-match, R21: Bombers Watch Essendon’s press conference after round 21’s match against Fremantle

09:37 Full post-match, R21: Dockers Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round 21’s match against Essendon

07:10 Highlights: Essendon v Fremantle The Bombers and Dockers clash in round 21

03:52 Last two mins: Late drama at both ends as Bombers stun Dockers Enjoy the thrilling final moments of Essendon’s win over Fremantle at the MCG

00:34 Martin’s magic move forward hits double jackpot Nic Martin shows his impressive ability to shift up the ground with two huge goals in the final term to swing the momentum

00:41 Jake’s juicy pair provides Dons some timely flair Jake Stringer does all he can to keep the Bombers in the contest with a couple of much-needed goals in the third term

00:51 Jackson in all the action as Freo fires again Luke Jackson shows his tremendous athleticism and helps earn two goals for the Dockers right before half-time

00:47 Treacy and Freddy steady the ship with cool clunks Josh Treacy and Michael Frederick start to have an impact up forward as Fremantle takes control of the contest

00:34 Docker’s dump tackle on Don deemed dangerous Fremantle forward Tom Emmett gets penalised for this tackling action on Jayden Laverde

00:38 Stringer’s sweet double gets Bombers bouncing early Jake Stringer starts the game on fire with a pair of handy goals in quick time

00:33 Young explodes from centre bounce for electrifying goal Hayden Young motors out of the middle and charges into the 50 for a lethal finish on the burst

St Kilda v Brisbane

8 Lachie Neale (BL)

6 Cameron Rayner (BL)

5 Oscar McInerney (BL)

5 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

3 Brandon Starcevich (BL)

2 Joe Daniher (BL)

1 Harris Andrews (BL)

07:27 Full post-match, R21: Saints Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round 21’s match against Brisbane

08:15 Full post-match, R21: Lions Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round 21’s match against St Kilda

07:00 Highlights: St Kilda v Brisbane The Saints and Lions clash in round 21

00:33 Classy McCluggage joins in with ripping rocket Hugh McCluggage drills a beauty from 50 after a swift Brisbane handball chain

00:38 Bruce revels in the party and makes an impact Bruce Reville comes on as the sub and delights Brisbane fans with a superb snap

00:37 Electric Cameron hits turbo and goes all the way Charlie Cameron breaks away from his opponent and slots a ripper to extend his side's huge margin

00:51 Ridiculous Rayner flexes muscles with insane GOTY contender Cam Rayner breaks through the tackle and bends through an outstanding major from the boundary

00:47 Slick Lions flash from centre in insanely quick start Cam Rayner's brilliant burst brings Joe Daniher's spinning finish just seconds into the second term

00:43 Morris plays leaper and crumber with delightful dribbler Logan Morris follows up on his aerial work and snaps through his second major

00:36 Ah Chee's elite arrow gets Lions roaring early Callum Ah Chee hits it sweetly to fire through the opening major

LEADERBOARD

99 - Nick Daicos COLL

95 - Patrick Cripps CARL

92 - Isaac Heeney SYD

91 - Caleb Serong FRE

89 - Lachie Neale BL

84 - Marcus Bontempelli WB

78 - Errol Gulden SYD

75 - Adam Treloar WB

70 - Zach Merrett ESS

68 - Chad Warner SYD

65 - Noah Anderson GCFC

63 - Luke Davies-Uniacke NMFC

62 - Andrew Brayshaw FRE

61 - Sam Walsh CARL

59 - Jason Horne-Francis PORT

59 - Hayden Young FRE

56 - Zak Butters PORT

55 - Hugh McCluggage BL

53 - Jeremy Cameron GEEL

53 - Jordan Dawson ADEL

53 - Matt Rowell GCFC