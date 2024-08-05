North Melbourne is still counting the injury toll of its loss to Geelong in round 20

George Wardlaw during North Melbourne's game against Fremantle in R2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

RISING star contender George Wardlaw is expected to return for the final fortnight of the season, but North Melbourne key defender Griffin Logue will undergo a wrist reconstruction later this week that will sideline him for up to four months.

Wardlaw reported delayed concussion symptoms last Thursday following an incident late in the loss to Geelong at Blundstone Arena in round 20 and missed Saturday’s win over Richmond at Marvel Stadium.

The 20-year-old won’t be available for this weekend's trip to Hobart to host West Coast after entering the AFL's mandatory 12-day concussion protocols last Thursday.

Wardlaw missed rounds 16 and 17 after suffering a concussion at training and has played a total of 16 games in his second season since being selected at pick No.4 in the 2022 AFL Draft.

North is confident Wardlaw will be available for the closing two rounds against the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn.

Geelong rookie Ollie Dempsey has surged to outright Rising Star favourite since Wardlaw missed at the end of June, with Colby McKercher and Darcy Wilson also in contention.

Logue is scheduled for surgery on Thursday following an incident in the game against the Cats and won’t return to full fitness until early in the pre-season.

Griffin Logue leaves the field injured during North Melbourne's clash against Geelong in round 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Logue played out the game against the Cats but after investigation last week, he now faces another extended on the sidelines. He should be back in drills before the Christmas break.

The West Australian only returned from a knee reconstruction against Carlton in round 19.

North Melbourne has won three of its past nine games since starting the season 0-11 and will be out to win consecutive games for the first time since banking the first two under Alastair Clarkson in 2023.