Get your tickets for the 2024 Toyota Good For Footy Raffle

THREE brand new Toyota vehicles, a dozen 'money can't buy' trips to AFL games and coaching clinics with star players and coaches are among the prizes up for grabs in this year's Toyota Good for Footy Raffle, which is back and bigger than ever.

The Toyota Good for Footy Raffle has returned for the 2024 Toyota AFL Premiership Season, offering a remarkable opportunity for grassroots football clubs to raise funds. Since its inception in 2015, Toyota has been a steadfast supporter of community clubs, helping to raise millions of dollars across the country.

The raffle provides community members the chance to win fabulous prizes by purchasing a $5 ticket. Clubs retain 100 per cent of the proceeds from ticket sales, allowing them to reach their fundraising goals. Last year, the Sherwood Magpies AFC from Queensland raised over $30,000, with the top five fundraising clubs collectively amassing $104,500.

The 2024 raffle boasts the largest prize pool in Toyota's history, valued at over $290,000. This year's prizes include:

Vehicles:

2024 Toyota Kluger Hybrid GX AWD 2.5L Auto CVT Wagon



2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid GX HV 2.0L Auto CVT 5 Door Hatch



2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Ascent Sport 1.8L Auto CVT 5 Door Hatch

Coaching Clinics:

2 x 2-hour coaching clinics for up to 20 people with an AFL Star



1 x 2-hour coaching clinic for up to 20 people with an AFL Head Coach

AFL Experiences:

4 x Money Can't Buy Experiences, each including 20 General Admission Tickets to a 2025 Toyota AFL Home and Away season game



2 x Money Can't Buy Experiences, each including 2 General Admission Tickets to a 2025 AFL Toyota Preliminary Final



2 x Money Can't Buy Experiences, each including 2 General Admission Tickets to a 2025 AFL Toyota Semi-Final



2 x Money Can't Buy Experiences, each including 2 General Admission Tickets to a 2025 AFL Toyota Elimination Final



2 x Money Can't Buy Experiences, each including 2 General Admission Tickets to a 2025 AFL Toyota Qualifying Final

Memorabilia and Merchandise:

4 x 2024 Sherrin Footballs and Team Guernseys signed by an AFL Captain



3 x 2023 Premiership Team Guernseys Signed by the Full 2023 AFL Premiership Team (Collingwood)



5 x $2000 rebel™ Gift Cards



4 x $600 AFL Store Gift Cards



3 x Panoramic MCG Images from the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final Signed by Darcy Moore



2 x Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth II speakers – Triple black



5 x $200 AFL Store Gift Cards



5 x $100 JB Hi-Fi™ eGift Cards

This is an incredible opportunity for local footy clubs to gain support and win big. Tickets are now available for purchase.

For more information on the Toyota Good for Footy Raffle and to purchase tickets, please visit www.toyotagoodforfooty.raffletix.com.au.

Sean Hanley, Vice President of National Sales and Marketing at Toyota Australia, had the following to say at Toyota's Live Conversation celebrating the Toyota Good for Footy Raffle:

"This year we celebrate an outstanding milestone - the 10-year anniversary of the Toyota Good for Footy Raffle. It started out with paper tickets with one car up for grabs, but in the past ten years, this simple program has helped thousands of grassroots clubs raise over $7 million."

"That's a lot of Sherrins, tackle bags, a lot of player subs, umpire's fees, upgraded facilities, coaching support and more. It's life-changing money for local clubs, and local clubs are the beating heart of our community," Mr Hanley said.