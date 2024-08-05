Get elite tips to dominate your semi finals

Adam Treloar celebrates a goal during the R12 match between Western Bulldogs and Collingwood at the MCG on May 31, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

LUXURY trades for the AFL Fantasy finals are a double-edged sword and Roy feels like he is on the wrong side of his big decisions.

Murphy's Law sees plenty of negative trades over these final weeks where coaches are essentially sideways trading premiums. Roy lost 10 points by 'upgrading' Connor Rozee to Adam Treloar. It made sense. Form, matchups … and everyone else was doing it.

We need to get on the right side of the 50-50 calls moving forward.

This week there are plenty of close calls for coaches to consider. Filling out the forward line has been a big talking point and we are possibly not any closer to having an answer. Value plays of Mattaes Phillipou or James Peatling tick boxes. You could even consider North pair Tom Powell or Jaidyn Stephenson in their Fantasy friendly roles.

Down back, it's a decision between Jack Sinclair and Nic Newman for some. The top two rucks are Tristan Xerri and Rowan Marshall. If you had neither, how do you split them?

The Traders have a crack at making the right calls ahead of round 22; the Fantasy semi-finals. They answer plenty of your questions as the business end of the season is well and truly here.

In this episode …

1:00 - Calvin scored 2508.

4:15 - Rowan Marshall gets Warnie's +3.

6:30 - Roy wasn't happy with Josh Dunkley's eight and nine point quarters.

9:20 - A stocktake of the points lost on luxury trades.

14:30 - Darcy Jones gets five votes in the Michael Barlow Medal.

18:00 - Young Bulldog Ryley Sanders racked up in the VFL.

20:50 - #TagWatch is redundant.

24:25 - Jack Sinclair is the No.1 target in defence over Nic Newman.

28:00 - Can you trade out Nic Martin.

34:05 - Jack Steele is an option with his upcoming games.

37:00 - Don't worry about Noah Anderson this week, but consider for last two rounds.

40:30 - Tristan Xerri is the ruck you need to have for his VC.

43:35 - Roy ranks Mattaes Phillipou over James Peatling.

46:40 - Can you have a look at Tom Powell or Jaidyn Stephenson in their roles?

48: 00 - The Traders reveal their moves.

54:30 - Can you bring in Matt Roberts to get a big ruck upgrade?

57:15 - Do you hold Luke Ryan after his big score?

